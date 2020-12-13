Azerbaijan Says Four Soldiers Killed Amid Cease-Fire Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani defense officials say four soldiers have been killed amid an outbreak of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, the worst since a cease-fire last month ended large-scale clashes.

The Defense Ministry statement on December 13 gave few details of the deaths, except to say they occurred during an "anti-terrorism operation" near Hadrut, a southern district of the mountainous enclave.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, responded by accusing Azerbaijan of "gross violations" of the cease-fire but gave no further details.

A day earlier, Armenia's Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of attacking positions held by ethnic Armenian forces near Hadrut.

There was no immediate reaction by Armenia or its ethnic Armenian allies to the statement released on December 13 by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Karabakh Defense Army, the fighting force of the ethnic Armenian administration that controlled Nagorno-Karabakh until last month's cease-fire, said earlier that three of its fighters were wounded in clashes on December 11.

Russian peacekeepers monitoring the cease-fire agreement acknowledged violations in Hadrut on both days, but did not assign blame.

Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but the territory and some surrounding areas had been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since the early 1990s.

The two sides have skirmished regularly, but In September, Azerbaijan launched a military campaign that resulted in Baku regaining control of the surrounding districts, and much of Nagorno-Karabakh itself.

The sides agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire in early November, resulting in in the deployment of 2,000 Russian peacekeeping forces to the conflict zone.

With reporting by TASS