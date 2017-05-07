Azerbaijan Arrests Group For Allegedly Passing Classified Information To Armenia

Azerbaijan said on May 7 that it has arrested a group of soldiers and civilians it alleges passed on classified military information to Armenia.

A joint statement from the country's Prosecutor-General, Ministry of Defense, and Interior Ministry said "an initial investigation" into a criminal treason case against the group had been launched.

"A group of servicemen and civilians, who were engaged in conspiracy with the enemy's intelligence services, were arrested," the statement added. It did not say how many people were in the group.

The suspects were identified through an investigation into provocations allegedly planned by Armenian forces in Azerbaijan's Terter region, according to the statement.

Based on reporting by APA and AP

