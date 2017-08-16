Tax Police Raid Azerbaijan's Turan News Agency

BAKU -- Tax officials have raided the office of Azerbaijan's Turan news agency in Baku.

Officers of the Taxation Ministry's Department for Tax Crimes Prevention came to the agency's office on August 16 and confiscated documents.

They also checked personal belongings of the independent news agency’s employees.

The officers did not allow the searches to be filmed.

Officials launched a tax-evasion investigation into Turan on August 7. Investigators allege that the agency owes 37,000 manats ($21,500) in taxes for 2014-16.

Turan editors deny the allegation and say the probe is politically motivated.

Turan was established in 1990. The agency issues reports in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian, and cooperates with leading international news agencies.