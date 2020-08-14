Azerbaijani Ambassador In Balkans Detained On Embezzlement Charges

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Montenegro, Eldar Hasanov, has been detained on embezzlement charges.

Azerbaijan's State Security Service said in a statement on August 13 that Hasanov is suspected of embezzling from the Foreign Ministry's consulate directorate.

"The complex financial investigations revealed that the country's ambassador to Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Montenegro, Eldar Hasanov, had committed significant financial and other mishandling," the statement said.

The statement added that further information would be provided at a later time.