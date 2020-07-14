Accessibility links

Babaryka Not Registered Among Four Presidential Challengers To Lukashenka In Belarus

Belarusian opposition politician Viktar Babaryka (file photo)

MINSK -- The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus has barred Viktar Babaryka, seen as a major rival to incumbent Alyaksandr Lukashenka, from running in a presidential election next month.

CEC Chairwoman Lidziya Yarmoshyna said on July 14 that five candidates, including Lukashenka, were registered for the August 9 vote, but that Babaryka was not among them because his income declaration did not correspond to his real incomes and a foreign organization had taken part in his election campaign. She did not elaborate.

The five candidates are Lukashenka, who has been running the country since 1994, Andrey Dzmitryyeu, Hanna Kanapatskaya, Syarhey Cherachan, and Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Tsikhanouskaya is the wife of a jailed vlogger, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who also sought to take part in the presidential election.

