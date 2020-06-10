Babies Born To Surrogates In Ukraine Finally Meet Parents After Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Foreign couples who waited two months because of coronavirus-related border closures have finally collected their biological babies from surrogate mothers in Ukraine.



Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman, Lyudmila Denisova, said June 10 that 31 couples had arrived and been united with their infant children.



There were emotional scenes as new parents cried and held their babies after a long ordeal because of the pandemic.



“It`s a very good ending of the story, unbelievable,” said Andrea Diez of Argentina, who held her baby for the first time.



The babies have been stranded in Ukraine since the country closed its borders because of the pandemic.



The Foreign Ministry finally allowed the families to enter, conditional on a two-week quarantine and negative COVID-19 test.



A total of 125 babies born to surrogates across Ukraine were awaiting parents from abroad.



The issue received wide attention when Biotexcom, the country’s largest surrogacy operation, posted a video showing more than 60 babies in cribs at a hotel where the clients usually stay.



Denisova said 88 more families have received permits to enter the country and will arrive in the coming weeks.



Ukraine is one of the few countries that allows foreigners to use surrogate birth services at about 50 clinics.

With reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service