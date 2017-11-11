Bahrain Says Pipeline Fire Caused By Iran-Backed Militants

Bahrain says an oil pipeline that exploded overnight was attacked by militants linked to its arch-foe Iran.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on November 11 that the incident was a “dangerous act of terrorism.”

"Terrorist acts witnessed by the country in the recent period are carried out through direct contacts and instructions from Iran," the statement said.

No group has claimed the attack. There was no immediate comment from Tehran.

The explosion and fire hit near the village of Buri late on November 10, damaging nearby buildings.

Bahrain relies on the Abu Safa field for much of its oil, pumped in via a 230,000 barrel-per-day pipeline.

Bahrain, a Shi’a-majority kingdom ruled by a Sunni dynasty, faces occasional attacks from local Shi’ite militant groups as it continues a crackdown on all dissent, imprisoning or forcing opponents into exile.

The government denies it discriminates against Shi’a and accuses neighboring Iran of stirring up tensions. Iran rejects the accusation.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and a British military base is currently under construction.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters