Balkans Leaders To Meet With EU's Mogherini To Discuss 'Way Forward'

The leaders of six Western Balkans countries are scheduled to meet with the European Union's top diplomat on May 24 to discuss ways to overcome rising tensions and further their bids to join the EU.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini invited the leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia to discuss the region's fast-moving political developments at a working dinner in Brussels.

The aim, her office said on May 18, is "to discuss the situation in the region" and "look together at the way forward."

The dinner will also serve as a follow-up to Mogherini's visit to the region in March, it said.

Macedonia has been embroiled in a longrunning political crisis that culminated in angry protesters storming parliament this month, but Skopje appeared to resolve the crisis this week with the appointment of a new government.

Kosovo faces early elections next month after a no-confidence vote last week.

Montenegro is set to join NATO, but blames Russia for a foiled election day coup linked to its growing ties with the West.

Based on reporting by Rikard Jozwiak and AP

