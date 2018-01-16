Bannon 'Ordered To Testify Before Grand Jury' In Russia Probe

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has been summoned to testify before a grand jury, The New York Times reports.

Citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter, the U.S. newspaper said on January 16 that Bannon was subpoenaed last week by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading an inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by associates of Trump.

However, the summons could be a tactic to induce Bannon to cooperate fully with Mueller’s investigation, the paper said.

A spokesman for Mueller's office declined comment. A lawyer for Bannon could not be immediately reached.

The report came as Bannon appeared on January 16 before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee that is also probing alleged Russian interference in last year's presidential campaign, an accusation denied by Moscow.

Four people have been charged in Mueller’s probe, including Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Based on reporting by Reuters and The New York Times

