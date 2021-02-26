Accessibility links

Battle Goes On For 'Nemtsov Bridge' Memorial, Six Years After Russian Politician's Killing

A week before the sixth anniversary of the murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, a makeshift memorial on the bridge where he was killed was cleared again by authorities. Volunteers who maintained the photos and flowers on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge were detained. The place where he was assassinated has come to be known as "Nemtsov Bridge." The Moscow mayor's office called the incident a misunderstanding.

