Behind Putin's Rise To Power

In 1998, days after Vladimir Putin was named to head the FSB, a journalist digging into his past was beaten to death -- a brutal attack that's examined in the final installment of an investigative series by RFE/RL on the early part of Putin's rise to power. Enterprise Editor Carl Schreck and Andrei Soshnikov, an investigative journalist and web editor for Current Time, join host Steve Gutterman to discuss the project and the story of Anatoly Levin-Utkin's killing.