Hungary Wants Exemptions To EU Arms Embargo On Belarus: Sources

BRUSSELS -- Hungary is seeking the introduction of more exemptions to the European Union's arms embargo on Belarus, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Sources who were not authorized to speak on the record told RFE/RL on January 30 that Hungary is keen to expand the number of exemptions to include helicopter spare parts and equipment used for shooting sports.

Biathlon rifles are already subject to an exemption.

Hungary is so far the only EU member state calling for more exemptions.

But the 28 nations have until February 28 to unanimously expand the arms embargo, and EU diplomats will try to find a compromise ahead of the deadline.

The EU first introduced the arms embargo, along with visa bans and asset freezes on four Belarusian companies and 174 individuals, including President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, after a violent crackdown on demonstrators that followed the December 2010 presidential election.

The EU removed the companies and 170 individuals, including Lukashenka, from the sanctions list in February 2016, citing what it said were improvements in the human rights situation in the ex-Soviet republic.

