Belarusian Ex-Presidential Candidate Babaryka Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Beaten In Prison

Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv with surface-to-air missiles overnight, killing at least one civilian and wounding several others, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and regional officials said on April 27, as the Ukrainian military said that pitched battles continued for the control of Bakhmut, the eastern city that has been at the epicenter of Russia's offensive in the east.

Russian troops targeted Mykolayiv with four S-300 missiles, the head of regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, said on Telegram, adding that at least one high-rise building and two private residential buildings were hit in the city.

"High-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child."



Kim had previously put the number of wounded at 15.



The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, said part of the city was left without electricity following the strike.



Mykolayiv region and its capital have been frequently targeted by Russian shelling over the past months.



Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.



In Donetsk region, heavy fighting continued on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on April 27.



"The attacker is concentrating its main efforts on offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 54 attacks during the past 24 hours. The fiercest battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military reported.



Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television on April 26 that Russian forces were razing Bakhmut to the ground.



"The Russians are destroying buildings in Bakhmut to prevent our soldiers from using them as fortifications," Cherevatiy said.



On April 26, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group that is spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut, said the Ukrainian military will most likely launch a long-anticipated counteroffensive, which he called "inevitable," at the start of next month.



The Ukrainian side has not commented on Prigozhin's statement.



On April 26, Zelenskiy had his first conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"Had a long meaningful telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."



Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that Xi told Zelenskiy that "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war.



China says it is neutral in the conflict and Xi has refrained from condemning the invasion.



White House national security spokesman John Kirby welcomed the call but said it was too soon to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.



"If there's going to be a negotiated peace, it's got to be when President Zelenskiy is ready for it," Kirby said, adding that the United States would welcome any effort to arrive at peace as long as it could be sustained.



Kirby said the United States did not have advanced knowledge of the call.



"These are two sovereign leaders and we're glad to see that they did talk," Kirby said.

With reporting by AP and Reuters