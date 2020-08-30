Belarus Braces For More Postelection Protests Amid 'Attacks' On Media Freedom

MINSK -- Belarus is bracing for a 22nd day of protests and strikes over a disputed presidential election that has given longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a new six-year term.

Belarusian authorities installed metal fences in Minsk’s Independence Square and other parts of the city center overnight ahead of an expected turbulent Sunday of rallies following an August 9 election widely believed to have been rigged in favor of Lukashenka, who claimed a landslide victory.

The previous day, a crowd estimated at up to 10,000 people, mainly women, marched through the city center, singing and chanting “Sasha, You’re Fired!” -- a reference to Lukashenka. Some protesters carried signs that said “Fight Like A Girl!” and “This Is Our City!”

Riot police were out in force and made several detentions. Smaller demonstrations occurred in other parts of Belarus.

Amid international condemnation of the vote and the harsh police crackdown on opposition protesters, the national Security Council stripped accreditations from at least 17 journalists from major foreign news organizations who have been covering the country’s turmoil.

The journalists targeted includes employees of major Western news organizations including RFE/RL, the BBC, the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence-France Presse, Germany’s ARD television, Deutsche Welle, and Radio France. Without accreditations, journalists are not legally permitted to gather news within the country.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was taken for security reasons.

Two Moscow-based reporters with the Associated Press were also deported.

Attacks On Media Freedom

Acting RFE/RL President Daisy Sindelar denounced “a desperate and ominous move by an authoritarian government to stifle the independent media and ruthlessly control the availability of credible information inside Belarus.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned “these clear attacks on media freedom,” while the U.S. Embassy in Minsk called on the Belarusian authorities to “demonstrate restraint.”

“We stand by our long-term commitment to support Belarus’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the aspirations of the Belarusian people to choose their leaders and to choose their own path, free from external intervention,” the statement said.

A spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that instead of “intimidating and hindering media in reporting,” the authorities should “focus on reflecting on and addressing the desires and aspirations of the Belarusian population.”

The three weeks of demonstrations and strikes at industrial plants across Belarus have posed the greatest challenge yet to Lukashenka's 26-year rule.

A week ago, public anger drew at least 100,000 demonstrators in the capital despite a brutal police crackdown against protesters and widespread evidence of beatings and torture of those detained.

The leading opposition candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has told the European Parliament that at least six people have been killed in the crackdown and dozens of protesters have gone missing after being detained by authorities.