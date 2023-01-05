News
Nobel Prize Winner Byalyatski Faces Trial In Belarus
The trial of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski and three other defendants is scheduled to open in a Minsk court on January 5. Byalyatski, 60, the founder of the Vyasna-1966 human rights group, and three other Vyasna workers face up to 12 years in prison if convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests and smuggling money. One of the defendants is being tried in absentia. Supporters dismiss the charges as political retribution. Byalyatski shared the 2022 Nobel Prize with the Russian rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Russian Firms Shut Out Of Prestigious Consumer-Technology Expo
Russian companies have been banned from participating in the CES-2023 consumer-technology expo in Las Vegas, organizers said on January 4. "We did not welcome them this year, given the political situation," said Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the event. "We just didn’t feel it was appropriate." Shapiro said that about a dozen Ukrainian tech firms were expected to display at the show, which runs from January 5-8. To read the original story by the BBC, click here.
Pneumonia Rampant Among Afghan Children As Humanitarian Crisis Continues
Thousands of Afghan children have been hospitalized this winter with pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses amid a massive humanitarian crisis brought on by the de facto Taliban takeover of the country in 2021. The country has been hit by a massive cut in much-needed international aid, as well as by Western sanctions and a freezing of central bank assets. Over 180 international organizations have suspended operations after the Taliban banned female aid workers. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that even before the onset of winter, hospitalizations of children under 5 were 50 percent higher than last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Mulls Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles To Ukraine, Biden Confirms
U.S. President Joe Biden says the United States is considering sending Bradley fighting vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia's ongoing invasion. Biden was asked on January 4 whether providing the vehicle to Ukraine was on the table, and he responded "yes" without offering further comment. Kyiv has been pressing Washington for tanks, longer-range missiles, armor, and air-defense systems. The Bradley is a medium-armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels but is lighter and more agile than a tank. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S., EU Officials To Visit Serbia To Discuss Possible Solutions To Tensions Over Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that a U.S. State Department official will visit Belgrade next week amid continued tensions over Kosovo and pressure on Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia.
Vucic said on January 4 that Derek Chollet, a State Department counselor, is to visit Belgrade on January 11 or 12. Chollet last month had to cancel a visit to the Western Balkans and Brussels after he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I believe in creating better relations with the United States, we'll see how it goes. It won't be an easy conversation, but I believe we can talk," Vucic said at a press conference.
Vucic said European Union negotiators would travel to Belgrade after Chollet's visit, and the officials would discuss possible solutions to the tensions over Kosovo, which were heightened last month when ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo over the arrest of an ethnic Serbian ex-police officer.
The roadblocks were dismantled after Kosovar authorities announced the release of the former policeman, Dejan Pantic, who had been held on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials.
"We wanted peace, and we barely saved it," said Vucic, who last week said all roadblocks would be removed following calls by the United States and the European Union to de-escalate tensions.
"We haven't provoked anyone, not even for a single second, unless some people consider it a provocation that we see our people in Kosovo as citizens of our country," Vucic said.
U.S. and European officials have been trying to speed up dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The parties have been offered a French-German proposal on behalf of the EU, Vucic said.
The document has not been made public but has the support of the United States, according to Vucic, who insisted that it is only a draft and complained that the EU and United States "are already behaving as if it is a proposal that you must not refuse."
Asked what an acceptable solution would be, Vucic said that Serbia sticks to its constitution but is "ready to discuss countless compromise solutions." The Serbian Constitution states that Kosovo is part of Serbia.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Since 2011, Belgrade and Pristina have been in an EU-led dialogue on the normalization of relations.
Vucic also said the EU's calls for his country to join sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine represent interference in Serbia's internal affairs.
"Thank you very much for meddling in our internal affairs in such a brutal way," he said.
Although Serbia is formally seeking EU membership, it has repeatedly ignored calls to align its foreign policies with the 27-country bloc, including joining the sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AP
Iran Summons French Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Cartoons
The Iranian Foreign Ministry on January 4 summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest "insulting" cartoons depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Iranian state media reported. The magazine published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, saying the series was part of a competition it launched to support anti-government protests in Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French ambassador that the publication of the cartoons was an "insult to authority, sanctities, and religious and national values" and that Iran does not accept these insults in any way. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Teenager Must Remain Under House Arrest Until Trial Over Online Posts
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk has ruled that a 19-year-old must remain under house arrest over her alleged reposting of online messages criticizing Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and posting a report about the bombing of the Russia-built Crimea Bridge. The court ruled on January 4 that Olesya Krivtsova, who was charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces and justification of terrorism on December 28, must stay under house arrest until her trial. If found guilty, Krivtsova may face up to seven years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
France To Send Light Combat Vehicles To Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help Kyiv in its war against Russia, a French official said after a phone call between the two leaders. Speaking to reporters on January 4, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments but said the talks between the two countries would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types. The French-made AMX-10 is a reconnaissance vehicle with high mobility that can carry up to four people. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Lawyer Who Defended Opposition Activists Flees Russia
Russian lawyer Leonid Krikun, who gained prominence by defending opposition and civil right activists in high-profile cases, has fled Russia, fearing for his safety. Krikun told the SOTA online media group on January 4 that he is currently outside of Russia in an unspecified country, adding that he had to leave the country "to avoid incarceration." Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, many opposition activists, journalists, lawyers, and rights defenders fled the country fearing for their safety and freedom. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Montenegrin Parties Fail To Agree On New Government Led By Lekic
Representatives from a group of parties led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front in Montenegro have failed to reach an agreement to form a government led by Prime Minister-designate Miodrag Lekic.
"I said that the government will be serious or there won't be one. There won't be one, and let the citizens interpret who was serious," Lekic said after the meeting on January 4. He did not elaborate on why the talks failed.
Lekic had said that he hoped to form a new government -- comprised of the Democratic Front, the Democrats and the Ura movement -- by January 20. The three parties control 81 of the legislature's 81 seats.
"We did not succeed in what we started out to achieve.... We invested a lot of energy to reach an agreement," said Andrija Mandic, one of the leaders of the Democratic Front.
Mandic added that given the situation, simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections should be called.
The tiny Adriatic country has been gridlocked since the government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic fell in a no-confidence vote in August.
Lekic was subsequently handed a mandate to form a government on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president, under which the parliamentary majority took over part of the constitutional powers of President Milo Djukanovic.
Djukanovic, along with European authorities, have said the curbing of the president's authority contradicted the constitution and should be changed.
Lekic has been on the political scene since the 1990s when he was the foreign minister and the ambassador of Yugoslavia to Italy during the rule of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.
As a member of parliament, Lekic opposed Montenegro joining NATO in 2017 and voted against a resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine earlier this year.
With reporting by Reuters
Putin Deploys New Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missiles To Atlantic
President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean reportedly armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles on January 4. Russia, China, and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speed -- above five times the speed of sound -- and maneuverability. In a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in attendance, Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Prominent Actress Who Protested Executions
Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests. Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on January 4 that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning The Salesman, was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, said she would be released in a post on Instagram. Alidoosti had joined several Iranian celebrities in expressing support for the protests and criticizing the authorities' violent crackdown on dissent. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Arrested In Poland On Espionage Charges
Prosecutors in Poland have charged two men, a Belarusian and a Russian, with spying for Russia's military intelligence, the GRU, a spokeswoman of the Polish Prosecutor-General’s Office said on December 4. The two men, whose identities were not disclosed, were apprehended in April for allegedly collecting classified data related to Poland's military and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. It is not clear how the two men pleaded. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Two Pakistani Intelligence Agents Shot Dead In Punjab Province
An unidentified gunman killed two Pakistani intelligence officers in an attack in Punjab Province on January 3, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reported in a post on Twitter. The victims were identified as Naveed Sadiq, deputy director of the ISI intelligence agency, and Nasir Abbas, a counterterrorism inspector. A source told Radio Mashaal that the attacker was a source being used by the officers. Initially, an obscure group called Lashakr-e Khorasan Pakistan (LeKP) claimed responsibility for the attack, but later the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility. The TTP said the attack was carried out by their secret brigade. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Rallies Demanding Release Of Former Georgian President Saakashvili Held In Many Countries
Demonstrators in several European Union capitals and other nations around the world have held rallies in front of Georgian diplomatic missions to demand the immediate release of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison due to the deteriorating state of his health.
The action #SaveMisha was held on January 4 in more than 15 countries. Photos from demonstrations in Barcelona, Munich, and Riga were among those posted and shared at #SaveMisha on Twitter.
In Georgia, Saakashvili’s supporters gathered in the village of Chorvila, the birthplace of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, a Saakashvili rival who founded the ruling Georgian Dream political party and is a former prime minister. Ivanishvili is believed to still wield great influence in the politics of the Georgian government.
Supporters of Saakashvili, who is a Ukrainian citizen, had planned to march to Ivanishvili's house with a banner emblazoned with the words "Freedom to Misha," but they were stopped by Ivanishvili supporters, who blocked the way to the site and brawled with the demonstrators.
Saakashvili’s supporters also held rallies in Tbilisi and several other cities in Georgia on January 4.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration. He currently is being treated at a Tbilisi clinic, but lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad for more intensive care.
In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
But Georgian officials have raised doubts about how critical the situation is.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
A court in Tbilisi is scheduled to hold a hearing on whether to defer or suspend Saakashvili’s case on January 9.
German Foreign Minister: European Unity Crucial To Ukraine Support
Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on January 4, stressing that any dip in Europe's resolve on the issue would serve as a boon to Moscow. "And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh, Russian Security Officers Apprehend Alleged Criminal Group In Baikonur
Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB) says its officers and counterparts from Russia's Federal Security Service have apprehended 18 alleged members of a criminal group. The arrests were made in the southern city of Baiqonyr, also known as Baikonur, where a major cosmodrome is located that Russia leases for its space programs. According to a KNB statement on January 4, the members of the group who were allegedly involved in robberies, extortion, and abductions, were detained a day earlier in the Kazakh cities of Astana, Qyzylorda, and Qonaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Police Prevent Another Bride Kidnapping After Stopping Speeding Car
Police in the southern Kyrgyz city of Osh say they have prevented another bride snatching. The police said on January 4 that they had stopped a car for speeding on December 31 and found a 23-year-old woman inside the vehicle asking for help as she had been kidnapped by two 25-year-old men, one of whom intended to forcibly marry her. Thousands of bride kidnappings occur each year in Kyrgyzstan despite the criminalization of the practice in 2013. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Shuts Down More Than 100 Highways Amid Heavy Snowstorms
Kazakhstan has been forced to shut down 127 highways across the country due to heavy snowfalls, the Central Asian nation's Emergency Ministry said on January 4. According to the ministry, special rescue teams have been established to locate and provide help to motorists stuck on highways amid the ongoing snowstorms. Overall, 691 people, including 137 children, have already been rescued in several regions, while rescue work continues, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh President Toqaev Reshuffles Government
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has reshuffled the government, the presidential administration said on January 4. According to the administration, the minister of industry and infrastructure, the minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources, the minister of culture and sports, as well as justice minister have been replaced. No reasons were given for the changes. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Officials Warn Muscovites To Brace For Extreme Cold Spell
Forecasters in Moscow are predicting severe cold weather for the January 6-10 period, with temperatures expected to fall as low as minus 29 degrees Celsius. During this period, temperatures are expected to hover around 15 degrees lower than average for this time of year. Officials are warning residents to remain at home as much as possible. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Top Ukrainian Security Official Sees Signs That Russia Intends To Escalate War
There are signs that Russia is preparing an escalation of the war in Ukraine in February, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on January 4, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“There are many signs that give us reason to say that they may have another attempt in February," Danilov said on Ukrainian national television.
Danilov said one of the signs is the increased activity of Dmitry Kozak, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deputy chief of staff, who has been holding meetings in Europe in order to force Ukraine to sign peace agreements.
Danilov said Ukraine “will not go for it."
Kyiv has been saying for weeks that Putin plans to order another mass mobilization and shut his borders to prevent men from escaping the draft.
"We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on January 3.
"We have to disrupt this Russian scenario.... Any attempt at their new offensive must fail," he said.
The comments came even as Moscow faced harsh internal criticism over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts.
Moscow has acknowledged that 89 soldiers were killed in the strike in the Donetsk region on December 31. Ukraine’s military and pro-Kremlin military bloggers have said that around 400 soldiers died or were wounded in the artillery attack in the town of Makiyivka.
Hanna Malyar, deputy minister of defense of Ukraine, said significant Russian losses meant Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilization in the first quarter of the year.
Russia's current efforts are focused on capturing Lyman, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, Malyar said.
To increase the effectiveness of the use of troops, Russia "will continue to form additional assault units in the near future" and concentrate the main efforts on the capture of the communities, she wrote on Telegram.
According to the Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence, the Kremlin's plans "remain unchanged -- forcing the leadership of our country to negotiate by force," Malyar said.
Ukraine received a pledge for military equipment on January 4 from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help Kyiv in its war against Russia.
Describing the vehicles as “light tanks,” an aide to Macron said the French president, who spoke by phone with Zelenskiy, wants to increase aid to Ukraine, but it was not immediately clear how many of the vehicles would be dispatched or when they would be delivered.
Earlier on January 4, explosions were reported in the vicinity of Russia’s Belbek military airfield on Ukraine’s occupied Crimean Peninsula, while Moscow renewed its air attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure despite Kyiv’s successes downing Russian drones.
The Russia-installed head of the port city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed on Telegram that two drones had been shot down by Russian forces. RFE/RL cannot confirm that report.
Belbek is home to the 38th fighter regiment of the Russian Air Force. It was targeted by a drone attack in August 2022. Since then, air defenses in Crimea have been activated regularly. The occupation head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, has said drone attacks are the “main threat” in the area.
The Ukrainian General Staff reported on January 4 that Russia has launched dozens of air and missile strikes, many of which targeted civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
The Ukrainian military reported on January 3 that it had shot down 84 Russian drones on December 31-January 1.
“We have never achieved such results,” Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said during a telephone briefing. “We have shot down nearly 500 drones since September.”
Russia has carried out intense air strikes against Ukraine’s energy system since October, causing widespread blackouts and shortages of heating and water.
With reporting by Reuters
Belarus Court Sets Date For Tsikhanouskaya Trial On Treason Charges
The trial in absentia of Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and several of her allies will open in the Minsk City Court on January 17, the country’s Supreme Court announced on January 3. The defendants are charged with treason, mass rioting, the creation of an extremist group, conspiracy to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus. Tsikhanouskaya, who claims to have won Belarus’s disputed 2020 presidential election, is currently living in Lithuania. When the trial opens, she is expected to be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Ruslan Khasbulatov, Whose 1993 Showdown With Yeltsin Led To Deadly Parliament Shelling, Dies Aged 80
Ruslan Khasbulatov, a Russian politician whose dramatic standoff with then-President Boris Yeltsin in 1993 led to the deadly shelling of the parliament building in Moscow, an event that transformed post-Soviet Russia's political trajectory, has died at the age of 80, according to Russian state television.
Khasbulatov died at his home outside Moscow, state television reported on January 3, citing relatives.
Khasbulatov, an ethnic Chechen, was a close ally of Yeltsin in the last days of the Soviet Union in 1991. Both were elected in 1989 to the new Congress of People’s Deputies of the Soviet Union in which Yeltsin headed a faction that criticized then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev’s reform program as not radical enough.
Yeltsin became president of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in June 1991 and appointed Khasbulatov speaker of the Russian parliament.
But Yeltsin and Khasbulatov became rivals, and Khasbulatov allied himself with Aleksandr Rutskoi, Yeltsin's vice president who attempted to remove the president in 1993 after Yeltsin’s decision to dissolve parliament. Their memorable showdown led to the shelling of the parliament building -- known as the White House -- by troops loyal to Yeltsin who stormed the building and placed Khasbulatov and Rutskoi under arrest. Both were jailed but later pardoned.
The events gave Yeltsin an opportunity to change the constitution to consolidate power in the presidency, something his successor, Vladimir Putin, would exploit to nearly erase any remnants of democracy.
Khasbulatov in a commentary written for RFE/RL 15 years later said the events in 1993 precipitated the destruction of parliamentary democracy in Russia and led to the adoption of a strong presidency.
Khasbulatov also played an important role in political developments in Chechnya between the August 1991 coup against Gorbachev and Yeltsin's decision in 1994 to dispatch troops to Chechnya to “restore constitutional order.”
This brought Khasbulatov into conflict with Dzhokhar Dudayev, who was elected chairman of an informal All-National Congress of the Chechen People in November 1990. Seven months later, on June 8, 1991, the Congress proclaimed an independent Chechen republic outside the Russian Soviet Socialist Republic and the U.S.S.R.
Khasbulatov traveled to Grozny in September 1991 as Yeltsin’s envoy with the intention of forcing Doku Zavgayev, then head of the Checheno-Ingush region committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU), to resign. But he was outmaneuvered by Dudayev, who was elected president in late 1991 with 90 percent of the vote.
Five days later, Dudayev signed a decree reaffirming Chechnya’s independence from the crumbling Soviet Union, prompting Yeltsin to send Russian forces into Chechnya. The conflict ended in August 1996 with the recapture of Grozny by Chechen resistance forces and a formal peace agreement.
Khasbulatov later claimed that in the fall of 1994 it would have been possible to remove Dudayev “practically without firing a shot,” but that Moscow intervened rather than risk Khasbulatov succeeding him. Khasbulatov chronicled his role in a book titled How They Prevented Me From Stopping the War In Chechnya.
Khasbulatov continued to comment on developments in Chechnya. His analysis included insights into the psychological impact on Chechen society of the massive destruction of infrastructure and the republic’s economy.
Khasbulatov was born in the village of Tolstoi-Yurt, north of Grozny, on November 22, 1942, and grew up in Kazakhstan. He entered Moscow State University in 1962 and graduated with a degree in law. Following the family tradition, he went on to study for several higher degrees, focusing on the political, social, and economic development of capitalist countries.
Khasbulatov's political engagement began in the late 1980s at the time when Gorbachev, then still general-secretary of the Communist Party, decreed the first multicandidate elections in the history of the Soviet Union as part of his reformist agenda.
With reporting by former RFE/RL analyst Liz Fuller
Iranian President Repeats Vow To Avenge Killing Of Top General
Iran's president has again vowed to avenge the killing of the country's top general on the third anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone strike.
President Ebrahim Raisi on January 3 told a ceremony marking General Qassem Soleimani’s death that those behind it “should know that retaliation is obvious.”
Since Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, in Iraq, he has been hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy. Raisi claimed in his speech that Soleimani defeated “U.S. hegemony” and praised him for his role in leading Iranian-backed forces against the Islamic State extremist group.
Demonstrators who have been taking part in recent anti-government protests over the past four months, however, have expressed their contempt for him, ripping down billboards and burning other images erected in his honor.
The drone strike in which Soleimani was killed was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.
Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the United States held him responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq. His Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the same drone strike.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier on January 3 on Twitter that "the cowardly assassination” of Soleimani failed to achieve its goals.
"Iran continues to play a decisive role; America's footprint in West Asia is getting smaller every day, and the terrorist plot designed by America in our region has failed," the ministry said on January 3 on Twitter.
Iran responded to the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. The retaliatory attack caused no fatalities, but the U.S. military said dozens of its soldiers suffered head injuries.
Amid the heightened tensions in the days following the drone strike, Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard.
Earlier this year the U.S. Justice Department charged a member of the IRGC in connection with an attempted plot to murder former White House national-security adviser John Bolton. The Justice Department said on August 10 that charges were filed against Shahram Poursafi of Tehran.
The Justice Department said Poursafi "attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder." Iran rejected the charges as "ridiculous and baseless."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russians Mourn Soldiers Killed In Attack As Kremlin Blames Troops' Mobile-Phone Use For Revealing Location2
Ukraine Claims Responsibility For Attack On Russian Barracks That Killed Scores Of Soldiers3
'It's Not His Country, It's Ours': The Russian 'Partisans' At War With The Kremlin4
Top Ukrainian Security Official Sees Signs That Russia Intends To Escalate War5
Slavoj Zizek: 'Denazification Should Begin At Home, In Russia'6
A Test Of Endurance: Europe Faces A Chilling Couple Of Years, But Russia Stands To Lose The Energy Showdown7
After Andrew Tate's Arrest, Romanian Police Cite The 'Lover Boy' Tactic. That's Just One Way Traffickers Trick Women.8
Mourning, Finger-Pointing In Russia After Scores Killed In Makiyivka Rocket Strike9
Russia Puts 'Escapees' From Vagner Mercenary Camp In Ukraine On Wanted List10
Iranian Teen Protester Condemned To Double Death Sentence
Subscribe