Former Belarusian Law Enforcement Officers Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In Absentia
The Minsk City Court on February 15 handed lengthy prison terms to six former Belarusian law enforcement officers who backed protests in 2020 challenging the official results of the presidential election that gave authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
The six officers, all of whom left the country after the demonstrations, were sentenced in absentia.
Former officer Alyaksandr Azarau received the longest sentence, 25 years. Four others -- Matsvey Kupreychyk, Aleh Talerchyk, Ihar Loban, and Uladzimer Zhyhar -- were sentenced to 12 years each, and Andrey Astapovich was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Judge Dzina Kuchuk of the Minsk City Court sentenced the defendants after finding them guilty of inciting social hatred, plotting to forcibly seize power, and the creation of an extremist group. The judge also ordered the defendants to pay hefty fines.
The charges stem from the defendants' role in the creation while abroad of ByPol, a group that united former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians.
In August 2022, ByPol was declared a terrorist organization by Belarus's Supreme Court.
A year later, ByPol split into two groups -- ByPol and BelPol -- following disagreements within the organization and with the Belarusian opposition in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Thousands were detained during and after the 2020 protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
Also on February 15, a court in the town of Luninents in the country's west started the trial of a local resident Alyaksandr Paliuka on charges of insulting Lukashenka, libeling Lukashenka, insulting a representative of the authorities, calls for activities compromising the country's national security, and taking part in an extremist group's activities.
The charges stem from Paliuka's online posts and comments.
Russia Adds Former Lawmaker Gadzhiyev To Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry has added former member of parliament Magomed Gadzhiyev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. In May 2023, the Justice Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its "foreign agents" registry over publicly supporting Ukraine and saying while out of Russia that he is "ready to cooperate with Western nations' secret services in exchange of foreign citizenship." Gadzhiyev was then expelled from the ruling United Russia party. While a lawmaker in the State Duma from 2007 to 2021, Gadzhiyev supported Kremlin policies. He left Russia last year for an unspecified country. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Warrant Issued For Navalny's Two Lawyers Abroad
The Basmanny district court in Moscow said on February 15 it issued arrest warrants for the self-exiled lawyers of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Olga Mikhailova and Aleksandr Fedulov -- on extremism charges over their association with Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). In October, Navalny's other lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- were arrested on the same charge. Mikhailova on Facebook again rejected all charges against her, her colleagues, and Navalny, calling them politically motivated. The FBK and Navalny's other groups were declared extremist and banned in Russia in 2021. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Summons Uzbek Ambassador Over University Rector's Comments
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 14 that it summoned the Uzbek ambassador to Russia, Botirjon Asadov, over a recent statement by Sherzod Qudratxoja, the rector of the University of Journalism in Tashkent, who called Uzbek citizens who speak Russian but do not know Uzbek "either occupiers or idiots." The Russian ministry described Qudratxoja's statement as "extremely offensive and absolutely unacceptable." Russian does not have an official status in Uzbekistan but the language is widely used in the country. The language issue has turned into a sensitive matter across former Soviet republics since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Sentenced To House Arrest Amid Media Crackdown
A Kyrgyz court on February 15 confined independent journalist Ali Ergeshev to house arrest until at least March 13 on a hooliganism charge. Ergeshev was detained two days earlier at the Manas airport in Bishkek amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media in the country that once had the most vibrant media space across the region. Last month, 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group were arrested on a charge of "calling for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. Other Kyrgyz media and reporters have been under pressure in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
4 Killed In Montenegro Romany Settlement Fire
Four people were killed in a fire that broke out early on February 15 in a makeshift Romany settlement in the southern Montenegrin town of Bar, authorities said. "We found four burnt shacks and four charred bodies at the site. Three victims are minors, one is an adult," prosecutor Mirjana Tankosic Vucinic told RFE/RL. Vucinic said preliminary findings indicated the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove. Romany settlements in Montenegro and across the Balkans are often made up of carboard and wood shelters prone to catching fire from improvised heating during winter months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Sullivan Set To Meet With Senior U.S. Congressmen Over Reports Of New Russian Threat
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan is set to hold a briefing with a select group of senior congressional leaders on February 15 amid media reports -- which the Kremlin has rejected -- about new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat.
Sullivan will talk to the leaders a day after Representative Mike Turner, Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, spoke about a "serious national security threat."
While he gave no specifics, U.S. media reports quoted unnamed sources as saying the issue revolves around new capabilities Russia is attempting to develop in space-based weapons.
Turner said he was requesting President Joe Biden declassify "all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond."
Sullivan told a news conference that the meeting had been called prior to Turner's statement and that ultimately, it was Biden's decision on whether to declassify any information.
"But in the meantime, the most important thing is we have the opportunity to sit in a classified setting and have the kind of conversation with the House intelligence leadership that I, in fact, had scheduled before Congressman Turner [spoke]," Sullivan said of the meeting scheduled for February 15.
Reports in The New York Times said that the intelligence Turner referred to was related to Russia's attempts to develop a space-based, anti-satellite nuclear weapon.
ABC News quoted current and former officials as saying the nuclear weapon was not in orbit.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow on February 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it remains to be seen what evidence Sullivan has to show lawmakers but that it appears the White House is trying to use "ploys" to push Congress to approve a $95 billion bill passed by the Senate that would supply aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Some far-right Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have rejected the aid package, saying it must be tied to deep changes to border policy to stem a record flow of migrants.
Blinken Visits NATO Ally Albania
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken on February 15 arrived on a one-day visit to NATO member and staunch U.S. ally Albania, where is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Edi Rama and meet with Afghan refugees who are expecting U.S. visas after fleeing their country as the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Blinken was welcomed upon arrival by Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani. "Albania's strategic partnership and cooperation with the U.S., our long-standing ally, will only grow stronger, built on a solid foundation between our countries and people," Hasani wrote on X, formerly Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Presidential Hopeful's Appeals Denied
Russia's Supreme Court on February 15 rejected two appeals filed by anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin related to a decision by election officials not to register him for next month's election.
The Central Election Commission (TsIK), which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, disqualified thousands of signatures Nadezhdin's representatives gathered across the country to reach the 100,000-signature threshold needed to be registered as a candidate.
The first appeal was related to the TsIK's justifying its decision by the fact that many of Nadezhdin's representatives who collected the signatures had power-of-attorney papers certified by notary offices in regions other than the ones they were collecting the signatures in.
Nadezhdin insists that the TsIK abused its powers because no Russian law says signature collectors' powers of attorney must be certified in the same regions where the signatures are collected.
In his second appeal, Nadezhdin questioned the TsIK's documents on checking his supporters' signatures, saying that the TsIK failed to add the written conclusions of handwriting experts to its signature-inspection protocols.
The Uzbekistan-born 60-year-old academic and former lawmaker, who was proposed as a presidential candidate by the Civic Platform party, vowed to appeal both Supreme Court rulings and file a third appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the TsIK's final decision to bar him from the election.
"I am not giving up and I will not give up," Nadezhdin wrote on Telegram.
Nadezhdin is the only politician with presidential ambitions who has publicly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and criticized incumbent Vladimir Putin. The poll will be held on March 15-17.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.
They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
Opposition voices expected to be Putin's main challengers are currently either incarcerated or fled the country, fearing for their safety.
Kazakhstan Releases Activist Early, Apparently To Avoid Rally By Supporters
ASTANA -- Kazakh opposition activist Erkin Qaziev was released from prison hours ahead of schedule in an apparent move by authorities to avoid possible rallies by his supporters at the prison gates to greet him.
Qaziev's wife, Roza Kumakova, told RFE/RL that prison guards transported her husband from the penitentiary to a destination he had chosen several hours before he was expected to leave the correctional institution near Astana, the capital.
Qaziev was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of taking part in the activities of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Qaziev and his supporters have rejected the accusations as politically motivated, while Kazakh human right groups have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Qaziev is among dozens of Kazakh activists arrested in recent years for taking part in rallies organized by the DVK's leader, Mukhtar Ablyazov, a vocal critic of Kazakhstan's government who lives in self-imposed exile in France.
Ablyazov is wanted by Kazakhstan for alleged embezzling some $5 billion, which he vehemently denies. His DVK movement was labeled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan in March 2018.
Also in 2018, a Kazakh court sentenced Ablyazov in absentia to life in prison for murder, a charge he also has denied and labeled politically motivated.
That ruling came after another Kazakh court had sentenced Ablyazov to 20 years in prison in absentia after convicting him of organizing and leading a criminal group, as well as abuse of office, embezzlement, and financial mismanagement.
Ablyazov has called all of the charges and accusations against him politically motivated.
Latvian Law Allowing Confiscation Of Vehicles With Russian License Plates Takes Force
A law that allows authorities to confiscate vehicles with Russian license plates came into force in Latvia on February 15. Owners of such cars were instructed last year that by February 14 they had to either replace the license plates with Latvian ones or remove the vehicles from the Baltic nation. Only vehicles of diplomatic missions and cars crossing through Latvia in transit are now allowed in the country with Russian plates. Latvia and several other EU nations have banned cars with Russian license plates on their territories over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant In Absentia For Self-Exiled Kremlin Critic
Noted Russian lawyer and outspoken Kremlin critic Ilya Novikov, who resides in Ukraine, said on February 14 that Russian authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him. Novikov is wanted in Russia on charges of high treason and distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Novikov has openly criticized Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. In June 2022, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys annulled Novikov’s license to practice law. He was later added to the registry of "foreign agents." Novikov continues to work as a lawyer in Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Stoltenberg Hopeful U.S. Will Unblock Aid As NATO Ministers Discuss Ukraine Support
NATO defense ministers met in Brussels on February 15 to discuss continued military aid for war-wracked Ukraine as Kyiv's forces, exhausted and lacking sufficient ammunition and heavy weapons, face an increasingly aggressive Russian assault in the east while civilians across Ukraine are being pounded relentlessly by Moscow's missiles and drones.
Ahead of the talks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope the United States will continue to support Ukraine as a $95.34 billion military aid package that includes $61 billion for Kyiv and was approved by the U.S. Senate still has to clear the hurdle of a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Depleted Ukrainian forces say they are conserving dwindling ammunition stocks as they struggle to stave off Russia's increasingly intense attacks on the battlefield and missile and drone strikes on civilians and infrastructure.
"We see the impact already of the fact that the U.S. has not been able to make a decision, but I expect the U.S. to be able to make a decision, that the Congress and the House of Representatives will agree continued support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told journalists.
The bill passed the U.S. Senate on February 13 but has not yet been taken up by the House of Representatives.
If adopted, it would allow the immediate restart of shipments of weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces that have been suspended since December.
However, it remains unclear when or if the House will take up the funding to restart regular shipments.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who criticized the package even before the vote in the Senate because it lacks provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, has indicated that it could be weeks or months.
“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill,” Johnson said late on February 14 after a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans -- many of whom are aligned with former President Donald Trump, the expected candidate for the party in November's presidential election. He reiterated that the aid package must also include border-protection measures.
Johnson has gone on the record as saying he personally supports aid for Ukraine, but the far-right wing of the Republican House caucus is more closely allied with Trump's isolationist ideology.
As NATO discussed more support for Ukraine and increases in the military spending of the bloc's 31 members countries, Ukraine's military deployed reinforcements to the embattled city of Avdiyivka in the east, where Russian forces have been mounting a monthslong assault that has become increasingly intense in recent days.
The Third Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine's most experienced infantry groups, said on February 15 that it had been sent to Avdiyivka.
"The Third Assault Brigade confirms that it was urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiyivka area," the brigade said on Telegram.
"The situation in the city...is extremely critical.... The enemy's forces on our section have approximately seven brigades," the message said.
At the same time, military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on February 15 that the Ukrainian military is withdrawing some troops from Avdiyivka to "more advantageous positions."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Must Support Ukraine, Stop Russia Threatening Other Countries, Yellen Says
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 14 said it is "critically important" that the United States fulfill its promises to support Ukraine, warning that failing to do so would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack other countries. Yellen, speaking to reporters in Detroit, blasted former President Donald Trump's recent comment calling into question U.S. willingness to support members of NATO if they were attacked. "I consider those remarks to be highly irresponsible," Yellen said. She also urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve a Senate-passed $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Putin Says He Prefers More 'Predictable' Biden Over Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin described U.S. President Joe Biden as more "predictable" than former President Donald Trump, but said the Kremlin is prepared to work with whoever wins the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Asked in an interview broadcast on February 14 who Russia would like to see win -- the 81-year-old Democratic incumbent or Trump, 77 -- Putin said Biden is more experienced and predictable -- “an old school politician." He brushed aside questions about Biden's age and health, saying people were already talking about his "inabilities" when he met him three years ago, but he saw “nothing of the sort.”
Ukraine, Russia Exchange Missile Strikes With Both Sides Reporting Deaths
Ukraine and Russia on February 15 both reported missile and drone strikes that caused deaths and injuries among civilians and caused material damage.
Ukraine declared an all-out air-raid alert for the second time on February 15 after MiG-31 Russian warplanes were detected after having taken off from military airfields inside Russia.
Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, said that the number of people killed in an overnight Russian missile strike on the village of Velikiy Burluk near the Russian border has risen to five, after the body of a 27-year-old woman was pulled from under the rubble.
"As of now, five civilians are known to have been killed -- three women aged 74, 54, and 27, and two men aged 41 and 53," Synyehubov wrote on Telegram.
Local authorities said Russian S-300 guided missiles hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv's military administration, said all missiles targeting the city were shot down and there were no casualties after a first air-raid alert that lasted for more than two hours in the morning.
In Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovoi said the windows of several buildings were blown out by explosions, but there were no casualties. Zaporizhzhya Governor Ivan Fedorov said an infrastructure objective was hit in the city and one person was wounded.
The air defense of the Ukrainian military reported that it shot down 13 out of the 26 missiles launched by Russia in the latest wave of strikes on February 15.
Meanwhile, Russian state media reported Ukrainian missiles struck a shopping center in the western city of Belgorod, located some 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said at least five people were killed and that there was considerable material damage.
WATCH: Two Russian prisoners, Vladislav and Mikhail, joined mercenary groups when they were given the chance to fight in Ukraine rather than serve out their sentences. After fighting in conditions that seemed to promise certain death, both surrendered to Ukrainian forces -- then returned to battle as part of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a paramilitary unit fighting for Ukraine.
"According to preliminary data, five people were killed in Belgorod, including one child, another 18 people were injured, five of whom were children. Ambulance crews transport victims to medical facilities. All necessary assistance is provided," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
Videos showing a damaged shopping center are circulating on social media.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its air-defense forces had shot down 14 Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region. The ministry did not mention any casualties or damage.
An oil depot near the western Russian city of Kursk close to the border with Ukraine caught fire after being hit by Ukrainian drones early on February 15, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.
Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims, which could not be independently verified immediately.
Chairman Of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Warns Of 'Serious National Security Threat'
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' intelligence committee issued a statement on February 14 that referred to a "serious national security threat," which sources quoted in U.S. news reports said was related to Russia. In the statement, representative Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio) requested that President Joe Biden declassify all information relating to the danger "so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat." He provided no further information. Two sources familiar with the issue said Turner's statement was related to Russia and operations in space.
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Subsidiary Of Central Bank of Iran, Other Entities And Individuals
The United States on February 14 said it had imposed sanctions on an Iranian subsidiary of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), two entities based in the United Arab Emirates, one based in Turkey, and three individuals for smuggling U.S. technology. The Treasury Department named the entities as CBI subsidiary Informatics Services Corporation, the U.A.E.-based Advance Banking Solution Trading DMCC, the U.A.E.-based Freedom Star General Trading, and the Turkish-based Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi. The Treasury Department said the CBI has played a critical role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Hizballah.
Russians Living In Bosnia Will Be Able To Vote In Presidential Election Next Month
Russian citizens living in Bosnia-Herzegovina will be able to vote in the Russian presidential election next month, the Balkan country’s Council of Ministers said on February 14.
The council granted consent for voting at two polling stations following a request by the Russian Embassy in Sarajevo.
Russian citizens will be able to vote for 12 hours at the main polling station in the Russian Embassy in the Bosnian capital starting at 8 a.m. on March 17, the final day of voting in Russia. Earlier in the month, on March 9, Russians will be able to cast ballots for four hours starting at 11 a.m. in the building of the company Optima Group in Banja Luka.
The owner of Optima Group is the Russian company NeftegazInKor, an affiliate of Zarubezhneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company that operates in Bosnia as Nestro company, running oil refineries in Brod and Modrica as well as a cluster of gas stations across Bosnia.
It is not known how many Russian citizens will vote in Bosnia.
The Russian Embassy in Albania has also confirmed that it will have a polling station for the upcoming presidential elections in Russia. Russian citizens will also be able to vote in Russian embassies in North Macedonia, the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier to RFE/RL.
RFE/RL couldn’t confirm whether it will be possible for Russians to vote in Montenegro and Serbia. About 25,000 Russian citizens live in Montenegro and 30,000 live in Serbia, according to official sources.
Russian citizens residing in Kosovo will most likely be able to vote online, the Russian government's office in that country confirmed to RFE/RL.
The presidential elections in Russia are scheduled to take place on March 15-17. Incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has run the country as president or prime minister since 1999, is expected to win another six-year term. No serious challenger to Putin has emerged amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition.
The 71-year-old Putin, who gained the right to seek two more six-year terms under constitutional amendments passed in 2020, is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953 at the age of 74.
In addition to Putin, the Russian Central Election Commission (TsIK) confirmed the names of three other candidates -- Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party -- all of whom support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The TsIK last week refused to register Boris Nadezhdin, the only candidate who openly advocates ending the war in Ukraine and who speaks against Putin's policies.
The TsIK, which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, ruled on February 8 that only 95,587 signatures collected by Nadezhdin's supporters were valid, while 100,000 signatures must be collected to register a presidential candidate.
UN, EU Diplomats Discuss Afghanistan With Central Asian Officials Ahead Of International Conference
BISHKEK -- The UN secretary-general’s envoy for Afghanistan met on February 14 in Bishkek with EU and Central Asian officials to discuss joint efforts to assist people in Taliban-led Afghanistan ahead of a more formal international meeting scheduled to take place on February 18-19 in Doha, Qatar.
UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbaeva held talks with two European Union officials -- Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson -- as well as officials from the five Central Asian states.
It was their fifth meeting to discuss relief efforts for Afghanistan, which has experienced a sharp drop in foreign aid since the Taliban regained power in 2021.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a statement that participants discussed current developments in the South Asian country and the UN-led process ahead of the Doha meeting that Taliban representatives have been invited to attend.
“An online exchange of views also took place with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries based in Kabul,” the ministry’s statement said.
Niklasson told RFE/RL that the meeting was "rather informal," mostly to exchange opinions and analyses on the situation in Afghanistan to check "how we see development, challenges, and opportunities" there.
"This meeting came just a few days ahead of a meeting [on Afghanistan] in Doha [Qatar.] The purpose of this meeting was to compare notes and see that we have a lot in common," Niklasson said.
"We see a need to continue to engage Afghanistan, we see a need to continue to support the people of Afghanistan. At the same time, we see a number of challenges that makes it difficult to move beyond where we currently are," Niklasson added, citing security concerns, economic problems, and a poor human rights situation in Afghanistan under what he called "de facto" leadership.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host the meeting in Doha, which is starting on February 18. Earlier this month, the Taliban confirmed that it had received an invitation to the meeting and was considering “meaningful participation” in it.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions against the Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers, and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have cut off access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
Human Rights Watch said in a report published on February 12 that the drop in foreign aid has heavily impacted that country's public health-care system, exacerbating "malnutrition and illnesses resulting from inadequate medical care."
Two Explosions Rock Iranian Gas Pipelines, Disrupt Supplies
Two explosions at gas pipelines that officials are calling "sabotage and terrorist acts" have disrupted gas supplies to offices and industries across three provinces in Iran.
The blasts, in the provinces of Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, were immediately labelled by authorities as acts of sabotage.
In an interview with state television, Saeed Aghli, the director of Iran's Gas Network Dispatching Center, said the explosions occurred around 1 a.m. local time on February 14. He added that they targeted the country's national gas lines but resulted in no casualties.
In response, authorities in Lorestan, Zanjan, and North Khorasan provinces announced cuts to gas supplies for offices and industries in order to prevent residential shortages. North Khorasan's Crisis Management Office also closed all compressed natural gas fuel stations for 24 hours as a precaution.
Fattah Karami, the governor of Borujen, and the head of the fire department in Borujen, said an explosion occurred in the national gas pipeline in the "Halvaei Pass" area near Borujen.
Ismail Ghazalsafli, the political-security deputy governor for Fars Province announced the second explosion, saying it hit a gas pipeline in Khorrambid. There were no casualties.
Authorities said they are treating the explosions as sabotage, with initial investigations pointing toward deliberate attacks on the gas pipeline infrastructure.
No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenian Economy Minister Resigns, Says It's Not A Response To Subordinates' Arrests
Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobian resigned on February 14 two weeks after one of his deputies and several other subordinates were arrested on corruption charges that he denies. Kerobian explained his resignation by citing unspecified disagreements with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during his more than three-year tenure. He dismissed the idea that the move was in response to the arrests. He told state television afterwards that he will take responsibility if investigators prove their accusations. The Investigative Committee said on February 14 that it is continuing the investigation and may identify and indict "dozens of other individuals possibly involved" in alleged corruption. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Navalny Again Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement By Russian Prison
The press secretary of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny said on February 14 that the outspoken Kremlin critic was again placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for unspecified reasons just three days after he served a previous 10-day solitary confinement term. According to Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's current solitary term is 15 days. It is the 27th time Navalny has been placed in punitive solitary confinement since his incarceration more than three years ago. Including this term, Navalny will have spent 308 days in punitive solitary confinement over the period of his current sentence.
Serbian Appeals Court Orders Retrial In Money-Laundering Case Against Ukrainian Ex-Spy
An appeals court in the southeastern Serbian city of Nis on February 14 overturned the verdict of a lower court that had found an ex-officer of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) guilty of money laundering and sent the case back for a retrial.
Andriy Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, was sentenced by a court in Nis to one year in prison for money laundering in September after being arrested by Serbian authorities in June 2022 while he was attempting to cross into North Macedonia.
Pending his appeal, Naumov was released from custody in December after his documents were confiscated and he was banned from leaving Serbia.
Naumov denied the money-laundering charges, telling the court that 608,000 euros ($653,000) and $125,000 found in his car during the arrest was "family money" and intended to pay for a move to Istanbul. Two diamonds were also found in his possession.
Naumov has been charged in Ukraine with embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, fraud, and other charges related to the handling of state funds. According to reports, he has also been charged with treason, but the charge has not been officially confirmed.
Kyiv sent a request to Serbia for his extradition in October 2022, but the Nis court rejected it last July. Naumov has said that his safety would be endangered if he was extradited back to Ukraine.
A former general, Naumov worked in the SBU from 2019 until he was dismissed in July 2021, when he was holding the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.
Before joining the SBU, Naumov, a former prosecutor, had worked at the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Naumov has been at the center of a number of investigations by news outlets into contraband imports and corruption.
He appeared in an investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television, into the acquisition of property considered not to be commensurate with the income of a civil servant.
The investigation found that Naumov left Ukraine just several hours before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Ukraine's New Armed Forces Chief Warns Of 'Extremely Difficult' Situation On Front Line
The new chief of Ukraine's armed forces warned that the situation on the front line has become extremely difficult as Russia pours in additional troops and equipment after months trying to capture the eastern Ukrainian strongholds of Avdiyivka and Kupyansk.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure pounded daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition as desperately needed U.S. military aid is being held back by Republican lawmakers in Washington.
"The operating environment is extremely complex and intense. Russian occupiers continue to step up their efforts and have a large advantage in personnel numbers," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy wrote on Facebook on February 14, a day after visiting the front line together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
"On the Avdiyivka front, only during the last day, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 attacks by the Russian occupiers," wrote Syrskiy, who was appointed to lead Ukraine's military less than a week ago by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After a largely failed counteroffensive last year, Ukrainian forces have been stretched on a front line of roughly 1,000 kilometers in the east.
Syrskiy said the Russians were employing aerial bombardment combined with mortar and heavy artillery fire to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in addition to waves of infantry attacks that he called "flesh storms."
Syrskiy's assessment came as 31 NATO allies and 23 other allies of Ukraine met in Brussels on February 14 to discuss further military assistance for Kyiv.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin opened the meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format, by saying the United States will "continue to dig deep" to provide military aid to Ukraine.
Austin said the contact group would work on resourcing some of Ukraine’s most critical near-term needs, “including its urgent need for more artillery, ammunition, and air defense missiles.”
The U.S. defense secretary chaired the meeting virtually. He said he intended to be at the meeting in person but had to cancel his trip after being hospitalized earlier this week following a diagnosis of prostate cancer in December. Austin told the contact group he was in “good condition" and his "cancer prognosis remains excellent."
In his opening remarks he did not mention the $95.34 billion military aid package that passed the U.S. Senate on February 13 but has not yet been taken up by the House of Representatives.
The bill includes $61 billion for Ukraine to restart shipments of weapons and ammunition that have been suspended since December. European allies have stepped up their support, agreeing on February 1 to a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) economic and military aid package for Ukraine, but the loss of regular shipments of military equipment from the United States is having an impact on the battlefield.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that Ukrainian troops are starting to run out of ammunition.
"We've been increasingly getting reports of Ukrainian troops rationing or even running out of ammunition on the front lines" as Russian forces attack from the ground and the air, Sullivan said.
It's not clear when or if the House will take up the funding to restart regular shipments. House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) has indicated that it could be weeks or months. Johnson criticized the package even before the vote in the Senate because it lacks provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Johnson met with Republicans behind closed doors on February 14, saying afterward at a news conference that the Republican-led House will not be "jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill.”
President Joe Biden on February 13 strongly urged Republicans in the House to pass the bill, saying its failure would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The gathering of the contact group is to be followed by a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.
Facing a Ukrainian defense that increasingly lacks ammunition and sufficient air defenses, Russia has in recent weeks stepped up its shelling and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian settlements and infrastructure, causing numerous victims and damage.
On February 14, Russian shelling killed at least three people, including a child, and wounded 12 others in the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, the local council reported, adding that four of the wounded were also children.
Local authorities said nine apartment blocks and the city hospital were also damaged during the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
