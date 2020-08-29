Detention Of Journalists Covering Protests In Belarus Seen As Intimidation Tactic

MINSK -- Around 50 journalists, including six from RFE/RL, were detained while covering postelection protests in Minsk on August 27 in the latest intimidation of the press in Belarus as authorities widen a crackdown.



More than 260 people were detained during the protests in central Minsk, according to a list compiled by the human rights center Vyasna. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said about 50 journalists were detained, but most were released after police checked their documents.



However, four journalists who refused to hand over their smartphones for police to check were charged with participating in an unauthorized protest, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said. A Swedish journalist will also be deported.



A total of six journalists working either for RFE/RL's Belarus Service or Current Time -- the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA -- were among those detained while covering demonstrations in two different Minsk locations on August 27. All were eventually released.



RFE/RL journalists Uladz Hrydzin, Ales Dashchynski, Aleh Hruzdzilovich, and Andrey Rabchyk and Current Time reporter Roman Vasiukovich and cameraman Andrey Yaroshevich were among the journalists detained, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said.



Yaroshevich, a freelance camera operator working for Current Time, was among those charged with an administrative offense that can result in a fine or a jail sentence. However, his case was temporarily dropped after a court appearance on August 28 because police failed to properly fill out forms.



Yaroshevich was previously a photographer for Belarusian State Television but was one of hundreds of workers who went on strike, eventually leaving his job, to protest the police violence that erupted after the August 9 election.



The detentions came after nearly three weeks of protests against the official results of the election, which gave President Alyaksandr Lukashenka a landslide victory.



Demonstrators and opposition leaders are contesting those results, charging that the vote was rigged in Lukashenka's favor.

During their detention, RFE/RL journalists were searched by police, who appeared to be looking for recording equipment. Their laptops and cameras were seized, and they were ordered to open the photo galleries and other information on their mobile phones. In at least one case, a journalist was told to delete images of riot police.



When Hrydzin, an accredited photographer, refused to surrender his photos, police threatened him with new administrative charges.



“Authorities are treating the media in an increasingly arbitrary manner. Not only are they refusing to accredit journalists, but they are using a variety of pretexts to detain fully credentialed journalists and prevent them from reporting what they see,” said acting RFE/RL President Daisy Sindelar in a statement on August 28.

“We are also alarmed that authorities have threatened to bring arbitrary charges against journalists who refuse police orders to surrender photos and other information,” she said. “This is blatant retaliation, and an outrageous breach of norms and laws."

Journalists from TUT.BY, BelaPAN, Belsat, TASS, the Associated Press, and other media were also detained. Most were later released.



News organizations are also facing a reduction of Internet access affecting more than 70 targeted websites, including the website of RFE/RL's Belarus Service.



Numerous bloggers remain in prison, including Ihar Losik, who consults for RFE/RL's Belarus Service on digital strategy. His detention in Zhodzina prison outside of Minsk has been extended to October 25.



Protesters are planning another mass demonstration in Minsk on August 30.



"Our journalists will of course be there," said Sindelar, "and we call on the government to stop targeting the media and -- at the barest minimum -- to respect the rights of the journalists it itself has accredited."



The demonstrations have been met with a brutal police crackdown, with widespread evidence of beatings and torture of detained protesters.

The leading opposition candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told the European Parliament this week that at least six people have been killed in the crackdown and dozens of protesters have gone missing after being detained by authorities.



But the roundup of journalists who are covering the crisis appears to signal a new strategy by Belarusian authorities.

With reporting by Current Time

