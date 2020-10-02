Belarus Introduces Own Blacklist After EU Agrees Sanctions On Officials Over Election, Crackdown

MINSK -- Belarus says it is introducing a list of people barred from entering the country in retaliation against EU plans to impose sanctions on dozens of individuals in Belarus responsible for fraud in the August presidential election and a brutal crackdown on protesters and opposition members who have taken to the streets saying the vote was rigged.

The Foreign Ministry made the announcement on October 2, accusing the EU of imposing the "punitive measure" on Belarus because the country "did not comply with a set of ultimatum requirements that no self-respecting sovereign state would satisfy."

It also said that the blacklist will not be made public, in accordance with "the established civilized diplomatic practice."

After hours of talks in Brussels, EU leaders were able to overcome a diplomatic stalemate created by Cyprus and agreed in the early hours of October 2 on delayed sanctions on about 40 Belarusian officials.

European Council President Charles Michel told reporters that a special procedure would be launched to place sanctions on the officials with asset freezes and travel bans.

Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who claims to have won the August election by a landslide, is not on the sanctions list. EU diplomats have said he may be added at a later date.

The EU has rejected the result of the vote that returned Lukashenka to power for a sixth term and condemned a widening crackdown on protesters, media, and the opposition.

The Kremlin, which has endorsed Lukashenka, described the imposition of EU sanctions as a sign of "weakness."

But spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Lukashenka's absence from the sanctions lists was more of a positive signal because blacklisting him would "deprive the EU of any opportunity to maintain dialogue with Belarus."

Britain and Canada have already sanctioned Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka.

Meanwhile, a German government spokeswoman said on October 2 that Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin on October 6, a week after the Belarusian opposition leader held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius.

Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say won the presidential election, took refuge in neighboring Lithuania following the vote.

She announced on September 30 that she had begun creating a shadow cabinet, saying "Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime is not just illegitimate, but also is not capable of carrying out its duties."

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed "no impunity for those who are responsible for the crackdown on demonstrators and opposition politicians."

Michel said it was important to show the EU remained "credible," after tiny Cyprus blocked the Belarus sanctions -- agreed to in August -- over a separate dispute with Turkey about maritime borders and energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean that has also drawn the ire of Greece.



Cyprus demanded the EU act consistently when responding to the violation of core principles and demanded sanctions on Turkey. EU sanctions require unanimous consent from member states, making the Cyprus hold up on Belarus a blow to EU's image.



To overcome the embarrassing diplomatic row with Cyprus, EU leaders agreed on a strong statement of support for Cyprus, as well as for Greece, and a warning that Turkey could face sanctions if it continues drilling in disputed waters. A summit in December is now expected to assess any progress with Turkey on issues in the eastern Mediterranean.



“It is now Turkey that has to prove that it wants to go the constructive road with us, and this is the offer tonight. But we are very clear that in the opposite case we have all necessary tools at our disposal,” von der Leyen said after the meeting.



Already battered relations between the EU and Ankara deteriorated further in July when Turkey sent a research ship with a naval escort to work in contested waters, with Athens responding with war games backed by France.



Turkey and Greece have since agreed to resume long-stalled talks as Germany in particular presses for a diplomatic resolution to the stand-off between the two NATO members.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped for a "constructive agenda with Turkey, provided that efforts to reduce tensions advance," including talks on refugee policy and trade.

With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, Tagesschau, and Interfax