News
Another Belarusian Journalist Gets Prison Term Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Yury Hladchuk has been sentenced in Minsk to 30 months in prison, according to the deputy chairman of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, Barys Haretski. He did not specify when Hladchuk had been sentenced. Hladchuk was detained last summer and charged with the organization of actions that disrupt social order. In total, 34 journalists are currently behind bars in Belarus, most of whom were jailed following a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed a sixth term in office to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition and Western governments have said the poll was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More News
Russia Suspends Its Participation In New START Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address on February 21 that Moscow “is halting its participation in the New START deal” with the United States. The treaty restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Putin stressed that Russia was not leaving the accord, just halting its participation as he said Russia must stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the United States does. Washington said in January that Russia was not complying with its obligation under the treaty to allow inspection activities on its territory.
Iranian Foundation Offers Gift Of Land To Salman Rushdie's Attacker
An Iranian foundation has praised the man who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving him severely injured, and said it will reward him with 1,000 square meters of agricultural land, state TV reported on February 21 through its Telegram channel. Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August. The suspect is being held without bail in the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Of Trucks Stuck At Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a third day, with thousands of trucks stuck and businesses facing losses as officials from both sides try to broker a solution. Taliban authorities on February 19 closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides since February 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan
Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency-hit southwestern Balochistan Province on February 21, triggering a shootout that killed two officers, police said, the latest sign of increasing violence in the country. Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, said a search was under way for the assailants who fled after the attack in Mastung, a district in Balochistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a strong presence in the province and elsewhere in Pakistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Committed 'Apparent War Crime' In Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Rights Report Concludes
Strong evidence indicates that an April 8 missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100 was launched from Russia-controlled territory and represents an "apparent war crime," New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a joint report with the SITU Research group. The February 21 report said the ballistic missile that targeted the station was filled with banned cluster munitions that dispersed dozens of small bomblets. Russia has denied involvement in the attack, one of the deadliest involving civilians since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Russian Attacks Kill More Ukrainian Civilians As Zelenskiy Vows To Do 'Everything' For Victory
Ukrainian forces were confronted by a fresh wave of Russian attacks across the front line in the east over the past 24 hours as Moscow struck civilian and infrastructure targets, killing at least six civilians, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to do "everything" to defeat Russia's aggression this year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks in three eastern regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv -- the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report on February 21, adding that the main targets of Russia's offensive remain the Donetsk towns of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiyivka, and Kupyansk in Kharkiv.
In Kupyansk, a missile strike damaged a hospital, a factory, and residential buildings.
The presidential office in Kyiv said that at least six civilians were killed and 17 more were wounded across Ukraine in the past day.
The Russians carried out six missile and 28 air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk, Zaporizhzya, and Kherson regions and executed 86 attacks from rocket-launcher systems, Kyiv said.
In Donetsk, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces used air power against frontline cities. A total of 15 cities and villages have been shelled over the past 24 hours, Kyrylenko said.
In the Kharkiv region, some settlements close to the Russian border came under fire. As a result of shelling, civilian residential buildings, schools, and shops were destroyed and damaged, and there are dead and wounded, the General Staff said.
The British Defense Ministry noted in its daily intelligence bulletin that last month saw an escalation of Russian bombardments that indiscriminately targeted schools and hospitals.
"Throughout January 2023, there was a very high intensity, and worsening trend, of damage being inflicted on both medical and educational facilities," British intelligence said on February 21.
"These incidents, and continued civilian casualties are likely largely due to Russia’s lack of discrimination in the use of artillery and other area weapon systems," it said.
As the one-year mark of Russia's ongoing invasion approached, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular evening video address that he and U.S. President Joe Biden -- who made a morale-boosting visit to Kyiv on February 20 -- discussed what was needed to defeat Russia's invasion this year.
"Right now, and precisely in Ukraine, the fate of the world order, which is based on rules, humanity, and predictability, is being decided," Zelenskiy said. "Today, President Biden and I talked, in particular, about how to do everything this year for our victory in the war started by Russia. [A war] started nine years ago [that turned] full-scale last February.
"We must do everything so that this year we can put an end to Russian aggression, free our occupied territories, and provide reliable guarantees of security both to our state and to all the peoples of Europe who want to live freely and in peace," he said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia Says Space Cargo Ship Likely Damaged By External Impact; Stranded Crew To Land In September
Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo ship that was undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and sank in the Pacific was likely damaged by an external impact, Russia's Roskosmos space agency said on February 21.
"Such conclusions are made on the basis of images that show changes on the outer surface of the ship," Roskosmos said on the Telegram messaging platform.
Roskosmos published a photograph that it said showed a hole of around 12 millimeters in a thermal control system's radiator. It said solar panels were also damaged.
Meanwhile, Russia says three astronauts left stranded on the ISS by a leak on their return capsule last year will land back on Earth in a Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule in September.
Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio, who had been due to end their mission in March, were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago.
The Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule will launch on February 24.
The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is planned to land without a crew in March.
Putin Blames West For Ukraine War; Biden Set To Rally Allies In Warsaw
President Vladimir Putin has used a major address to try and justify Moscow’s war against Ukraine, claiming Russia’s existence is being threatened by the West, which has rallied around Kyiv after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion almost one year ago.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking in a nationally televised address to Russia’s Federal Assembly just days ahead of the February 24 anniversary of the invasion -- an incursion that Putin’s camp expected to last weeks at most but which shows no signs of concluding 12 months later -- Putin repeated familiar and often false narratives about Ukraine and other issues, and lashed out at Washington and the West, saying he had tried to avoid war “but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared."
Washington immediately slammed the “absurdity” of Putin’s words, saying “nobody is attacking Russia,” while Kyiv dismissed Putin as "irrelevant and confused."
Putin’s February 21 address, which was canceled in December amid several military setbacks in Ukraine, comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden’s historic visit to Kyiv, which served to undercut the Russian leader's recent statements that the West is losing interest in backing Ukraine.
Many experts said Putin was hoping for a major battlefield success prior to the talk to provide him with a victory to hail in the speech. However, a Russian offensive appears to have stalled in eastern Ukraine near the city of Bakhmut with severe losses by his forces in what the embattled 70-year-old Russian leader now portrays as a proxy war against the West.
“It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said as he looked out over an audience of lawmakers, state officials, and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.
Putin’s speech comes hours before Biden, who arrived in Poland from Kyiv late on February 20, is scheduled to give a major policy address in Warsaw, while also meeting with Polish leaders and other allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict, Europe's biggest land war since World War II.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during Putin’s speech that “this was a war of choice” for Russia and that Moscow could end the conflict if it so desired.
"Nobody is attacking Russia. There's a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else," Sullivan said in Warsaw.
“Russia stops fighting the war in Ukraine and goes home, the war ends," he said. "Ukraine stops fighting and the United States and the coalition stops helping them fight, then Ukraine disappears from the map."
Sullivan said that, in his speech, Biden would focus on the broader lesson of Ukraine in what he sees as an "inflection point" in a global struggle between democracies and autocratic regimes.
Biden spent more than five hours in Kyiv on February 20 in a surprise visit -- an unprecedented journey by a U.S. president into an active war zone where Washington did not have a large military presence -- to underscore Washington's support for Ukraine, a move that appeared to raise spirits among the Ukrainian population.
He pledged $500 million in new arms deliveries at a time when Western allies are looking to project a united front against Russia, which is expected to launch a new offensive in the war in the coming weeks.
He also took direct aim at Putin and his justifications for launching the offensive in Ukraine, saying the Russian leader “thought he could outlast us.”
“But he was dead wrong,” Biden said. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”
Later this week, Biden said Washington would announce additional sanctions against elites and companies "that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine."
The visit came as Russian forces continue to pound military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, despite what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.
In his speech, from which international and independent media were barred from attending, Putin avoided talking about the massive losses global intelligence officials have estimated for Russia in the war, instead once again falsely accusing Ukraine of being run by a “neo-Nazi regime” and vowing that the war will continue until “we solve the tasks ahead of us.”
The accusations prompted Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak to say "Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion."
"...He stressed that [Russia] is in 'taiga deadlock', has no promising solutions and won't have any. Because everywhere there are 'Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories...'," Podolyak said on Twitter.
Putin's address, which lasted just under two hours, was his 18th state-of-the-nation speech to date but came almost two years after his previous speech. Despite being constitutionally mandated to address lawmakers once a year, he did not give an address last year, saying he was forgoing it due to a very high "dynamics of events."
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Gets Court Protection Against Arrest
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted protective bail by a court in the eastern city of Lahore on February 20, providing him respite from arrest for two weeks in a case that involves charges under the country's anti-terrorism laws. Khan has had a number of cases registered against him since a parliamentary vote ousted him from power last year. The cases range from gathering illegal funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials. Khan appeared before the Lahore High Court along with hundreds of supporters, witnesses said.
Ukraine Eyes $15 Billion Program After Meeting With IMF Chief
Ukraine is hoping to clinch a multiyear support program of at least $15 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on February 20 after meeting the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The talks in Kyiv between IMF Director-General Kristalina Georgieva and Ukrainian officials took place three days after the IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine, setting the stage for talks on a full loan program. Shmyhal said the program would be made up of two parts -- immediate financial assistance and support for structural reforms to underpin efforts at post-conflict rebuilding. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Welcomes Move By Kyrgyzstan To Repatriate Women, Children From Syrian Displaced Persons Camps
The United States has welcomed the efforts of the Kyrgyz government to repatriate 18 women and 41 children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria, where the Islamic State extremist group remains a “persistent threat.”
“We are grateful to Kyrgyzstan and to our local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for working with us to help resolve the ongoing humanitarian and security challenges” in the camps, the State Department said in a statement on February 20.
“We urge all governments to follow Kyrgyzstan’s example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children,” it added.
London Says More Than 30 Countries Vow Support For Ban On Russian, Belarusian Athletes
More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, have pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events, a British government statement said on February 20. The statement follows recent proposals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that suggest a pathway is being explored to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition, including the 2024 Olympic Games, the government added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Foreign Minister Says No Legal Grounds To Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards A Terrorist Entity
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that German experts have found no legal grounds to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, echoing remarks made last month by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Baerbock told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on February 20 that "as of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization." The European Parliament and others have called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Six Russian Soldiers Killed In Fire At Military Site In Kursk Region
Six Russian soldiers were killed in the country’s Kursk region in a fire blamed on a “gross violation” of safety rules, Russian state media reported on February 20, citing the Defense Ministry. The reports said the blaze ignited ammunition that was stored in a military dugout. The Baza Telegram channel reported that the servicemen were conscripts. Russia often uses bases in the Kursk region as a staging area for deployment to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
China's Top Diplomat Urges End To Hostilities Ahead Of Moscow Visit
China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on February 20 for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world. "We would like a political solution to provide a peaceful and sustainable framework to Europe," Wang said during a stopover in Hungary. China regards Russia as an ally, counterbalancing U.S. global power, and has so far refrained from condemning the invasion of Ukraine while repeatedly urging for peace. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Britain Summons Iranian Diplomat Over Journalist Threats, Sets New Sanctions
The British government summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London on February 20 to protest what it said were serious threats against journalists living in the United Kingdom, as ministers launched a new security review into Iranian activities. On February 18, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States after threats it faced in Britain. Earlier, the U.K. government imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and two regional governors over what it said were human rights violations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Officials Are Denying Ammunition To Wagner Fighters, Says Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group, has accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite. A onetime catering entrepreneur, Progozhin has assumed an increasingly public role in Russian politics since the start of the war in Ukraine, with his Wagner Group spearheading Russia's long battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. In an audio message released on February 20 by his press service, Prigozhin said he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Policeman Arrested Over Death Of Young Kurdish Man
Iranian authorities say they have arrested a police officer over the killing of a Kurdish youth in a rare move against security forces who have been leading a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters.
The first official reports on February 18 said Mokhtar Fathi was killed by direct fire from police in the city of Saghez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death after her detention by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
Fathi's death was first attributed to police after he was found writing slogans against the Islamic republic on the walls of the city. The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed Fathi's death by a police bullet.
However, the Hengaw human rights group, quoting sources, reported that Fathi was shot by security forces while he was sitting in a car with two other friends near his parents' house.
The human rights group added that "the government institutions had threatened the Fathi family not to inform the public about this matter."
Hossein Hosseini, the chief justice of Kurdistan Province, acknowledged that officials received a complaint from the victim's family and that "a case has been filed against those accused and a police officer has been arrested."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across Iran, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By dpa
German Defense Minister Visits Tank Training For Ukrainian Crews
The training of Ukrainian tank crews in Germany on how to operate advanced German-made tanks is on schedule, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said while visiting a military training ground in northwest Germany on February 20. "The goal is for the tanks, both Leopards and Marders, to be delivered [to Ukraine] by the end of March and military training to be completed by then as well," Pistorius said. Ukrainians are scheduled to receive five weeks of training on the Leopard 2A6, an advanced German-made tank that will be shipped to Ukraine.
Pakistan Hikes Tax On Luxury Goods And Services To Get IMF Deal
Pakistan's parliament gave the go-ahead on February 20 for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Faced with critically low foreign-exchange reserves, the government has already halted most imports -- apart from food and pharmaceuticals -- but hopes to boost revenue with the tax hike. Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse, exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.
Central African Troops, Russians Inflicted Abuse In Central Africa, Says UN Expert
Government forces and Russian allies in the Central African Republic have abused civilians, and Russian operatives have hampered peacekeeping operations there, a UN rights expert said on February 20. "Government forces were responsible for arbitrary arrests and detentions, violations of the right to life, physical and mental integrity, " UN expert Yao Agbetse said after a 10-day visit. He said Russian forces -- which have been in the impoverished country since 2018 -- "continue to inflict cruel, inhuman, humiliating, and degrading treatment on the civilian population." The former French colony spiraled into civil war following a 2013 coup.
Swedish Military Intelligence Says Threat From Russia Has Increased
Russia poses a clear military threat in Sweden's immediate area but its forces are largely tied up in the war in Ukraine, the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) said on February 20. "The European Security Order as we know it has ceased to exist...and with that the risks for Swedish security have also increased," Lena Hallin, head of MUST, told a news conference. Hallin also said she expected Russia to strengthen its military capability in Sweden's immediate area when it was possible, in response to Sweden and Finland applying for NATO membership. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Judge Orders Closed-Door Trial Of Belarusian Activist Belavus
A court in Minsk has granted a prosecution request to hold a closed-door trial of journalist Paval Belavus on charges related to his participation in anti-government protests.
Judge Zhanna Brisina of the Moscow district court in the Belarusian capital handed down the ruling on February 20.
Initially, the court hearing was open to the public, but at the beginning of the session, the state prosecutor made a request for a closed hearing "in order to prevent the disclosure of information posted in sources recognized as extremist."
Belavus, the founder of the Symbal.by Internet store and manager of the Belarusian Council of Culture who has been held behind bars for more than a year, is charged with treason, spreading ideas of Belarusian nationalism, conducting anti-state activities, and violating public order.
The Belarusian Council of Culture, a nongovernmental organization that says it promotes Belarusian culture policies, was deemed an extremist organization last year.
Belavus has already been found guilty of taking part in an unsanctioned rally and hooliganism.
If convicted of the new charges, Belavus faces from seven to 15 years in prison.
Tensions have been running high in Belarus since strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of a presidential election in August 2020 that opponents and the West say was rigged.
Many Western nations have since refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus, leaving him more reliant than ever on Russia, which analysts say is using his weakened position to strengthen its hold over its smaller neighbor.
Tens of thousands of people have been detained, and human rights activists say hundreds of others are now in jail as political prisoners.
Independent media and opposition social media channels have been targeted as well.
Belarus Expels Three Polish Diplomats As Tensions Mount
Belarus has expelled three Polish diplomats, the Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed on February 20, according to the Onet.pl news service. The service reported that those being expelled were a Polish border-guard liaison official and two members of the Polish Consulate in the city of Hrodna near the border. Tensions have soared between NATO and EU member Poland and strong Russian ally Belarus over the war in Ukraine and border issues. Polish authorities have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka of pushing thousands of migrants into Poland and by extension destabilizing the EU. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Another Russian Official Found Dead After Apparent Plunge From High-Rise Apartment3
What Happened In Vuhledar? A Battle Points To Major Russian Military Problems4
How Did Everybody Get The Ukraine Invasion Predictions So Wrong?5
Biden Arrives In Poland After Historic Visit To Kyiv, Unveils New Military Aid6
Ukrainian Team Sends Drones Deep Into Russian-Controlled Territory By Night7
Russian Strikes Kill Several In Ukraine; Zelenskiy Challenges Filmmakers To Stand Up To Evil8
Putin Using Special Train, Secret Railway Network, Investigative Reports Say9
The Week In Russia: 'Into The Abyss'10
Serbia, Montenegro Request Clarification After Moldova Warns Of Possible Russian Provocation
Subscribe