Concern Grows For Jailed Belarusian Opposition Figure In Solitary

Imprisoned Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has reportedly been held illegally in solitary confinement for more than a year and has had no contact with her family or friends, leaving them unsure of her state of health after she underwent surgery following an illness more than a year ago.

Kalesnikava, an opposition activist who in 2020 became a prominent leader of protests demanding the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in September 2021.

There has been no information on Kalesnikava for more than a year, sources told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity because of fears of reprisals by Belarusian authorities.

The sources say she was placed in solitary confinement more than a year ago. This represents a violation of Belarusian law, which says the maximum period in solitary confinement is six months.

Her father received the last letter from her on February 15, 2023. Since then, there has been no news or communication from her, her relatives, or any former prisoners.

One of the last updates from the authorities on Kalesnikava's status was on November 28, 2022, when she was admitted to the intensive-care unit of an emergency hospital and underwent surgery. Prior to this, she spent 10 days in a punishment cell.

It was then reported at the time that Kalesnikava hardly slept in the punishment cell, which was very cold. She lost consciousness several times and felt very ill, the sources said.

One of the sources who spoke with RFE/RL said her health problems continued even now. The source did not elaborate.

At least three other prominent political figures in Belarus -- Viktar Babaryka, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, and Mikola Statkevich -- are also in solitary confinement and nothing has been heard from them for an entire year.

Kalesnikava, who will turn 42 on April 24, was snatched from the streets of Minsk on September 7, 2020, by masked men along with two other members of the opposition. The three were driven the next day to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.

Her two associates entered Ukraine with no valid passports, while Kalesnikava, who ripped up her passport before arriving at the border, remained in the country and was subsequently detained.

Kalesnikava was a coordinator of Babaryka's campaign. After the former head of Belgazprombank was arrested weeks before the August 2020 presidential election, Kalesnikava joined forces with another presidential candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whom the majority of Belarusians have called the winner in the election.