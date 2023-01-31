Court Rejects Belarusian Oppositionists Appeal Against Their Imprisonment

Several air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine on January 31 in anticipation of possible fresh Russian air strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure as heavy fighting continued unabated in the east.

A total of three large-scale air raid warnings were announced late in the morning and early in the afternoon for all Ukrainian regions. They were subsequently canceled and there have been no reports of Russian strikes since.



In recent months, Russian missile strikes have targeted critical infrastructure and civilian installations, causing extensive damage to Ukraine's electricity grid in the depths of winter and claiming victims among civilians.



Moscow has repeatedly denied it targets civilians despite widespread evidence to the contrary.



On the battlefield, British intelligence said Russians have launched a "more concerted" assault on Vuhledar, a coal mining town in Donetsk that has become the latest focal point of the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

However, in its daily bulletin on January 31, the British Defense Ministry said that Moscow lacked the numbers to press a notable advance in the area.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the sector. However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough," it said on Twitter.

Ukraine's General Staff reported three Russian air strikes and four missile strikes, as well as more than 60 salvos from rocket systems that targeted Ukrainian settlements.

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses," the General Staff said in its morning report.

"[The enemy] conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Novopavliyivka directions. In the direction of Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhya, the enemy is struggling to defend its positions," it said.

The claims could be verified independently.

Ukraine has been calling on its Western allies to speed up deliveries of heavy weaponry promised in recent weeks as it tries to hold on to territory in the east, where Russia is piling up overwhelming force.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the situation on the ground "very tough," with Russian forces making "constant attempts to break through our defenses."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was due in Paris on January 31, where discussions about the possible delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine were expected to be on the agenda amid differences among Kyiv's allies over whether to provide the aircraft for its defense against Russia after U.S. President Joe Biden on January 30 ruled out providing F-16s.

Britain on January 31 also said it considered it impractical to send fighter jets to Ukraine.



"The U.K.'s...fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.



"We will continue to discuss with our allies about what we think what is the right approach."



But Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged the West to keep all options open to requests from Ukraine for weaponry, including fighter jets.



Nauseda said in an interview with Lithuanian television on January 31 that fighter aircraft and long-range missiles are "essential military aid" and "at this crucial stage in the war, where the turning point is about to happen, it is important that we act without delay."

The United States and Germany agreed last week to send Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, after Britain earlier in January said it would send Challenger 2 tanks. Germany also allowed other countries, such as Norway and Poland to send their German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on January 31 that Kyiv will receive 120 to 140 tanks in a "first wave" of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries.

Russia has many more tanks than Ukraine, but the vast majority of them are Soviet-era models.

"We continue to work on both expanding the membership of the tank coalition and increasing the contributions of those already pledged," Kuleba said, without specifying when the first tanks are expected to arrive.

With reporting by Reuters