Belarusian Draft Constitutional Amendments Would Give Lukashenka Immunity

Constitutional amendments being proposed by Belarus's authoritarian leader include immunity from prosecution and term limits for presidents and a redistribution of constitutional powers that strengthen the role of the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said the changes, outlined for the first time in a report by the state BelTA news agency on December 27, will be voted on in a referendum in February 2022.

His opponents have called the attempt to rewrite the constitution a sham exercise to help him cling to power after the opposition rejected his victory in a presidential election in August 2020 saying the voting was rigged.

The amendments prohibit the election as president of anyone who temporarily left the country, a change that appears aimed directly at the opposition members who are no longer in Belarus, having fled because of safety fears during the sometimes violent crackdown by state security agents on anyone voicing dissent.

One change also proposes replacing a constitutional clause making the country neutral with one that says the government could not initiate military aggression.

"The president is elected for the term of five years directly by the Belarusian people on the basis of the general, free, equal and direct right to vote in secret ballot. One individual cannot be president for more than two office terms," the document says.

Lukashenka is currently in his sixth consecutive term as the country's leader. The document does not say whether he would be barred from running again or if the two-term limit would apply only going forward.

Given the country already has a rubber-stamp parliament that is dominated by Lukashenka loyalists, experts doubt that there will be real changes with the amendments.

Belarus was engulfed by protests last year after a presidential election the opposition and West say was rigged.

In response, the government cracked down hard on the pro-democracy movement, arresting thousands of people and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.

Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, has denied any fraud in the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on a political transition and new elections.

He has suggested in the past that he would be willing to step down only after changes to the constitution were made, but in recent months he stopped mentioning such a possibility.

The European Union, the United States, and several countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and other senior officials in response to the rigged vote and postelection crackdown.