Lukashenka Vows Not To 'Give Our Country To Anyone' After Violent Dispersal Of Demonstrators In Belarus

VITSEBSK, Belarus -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said that he "will not give our country to anyone," a day after police across the country violently dispersed thousands of demonstrators following the exclusion of a top challenger to him from the country's election next month.



While meeting with local leadership in the eastern city of Vitsebsk on July 15, Lukashenka said "we will defend our country with all legal means," indirectly referring to the July 14 protests that were similar to previous demonstrations last month, which prompted him to accuse forces in Russia and the West of meddling in the election process in Belarus.

"We must keep in mind that discipline, both executive and technological, as well as stability in the country are the basis for any development. Neither Maidans [referring to the mass antigovernment protests in neighboring Ukraine known as Euromaidan that toppled Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014], nor revolutions will help us," Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka's statement came a day after police detained at least 301 people, including two RFE/RL reporters and at least 12 other journalists, in Minsk and some other towns and cities. amid protests against the Central Election Commission's (CEC) decision not to register Lukashenka's possible major rival in the August 9 election, Viktar Babaryka, a former bank manager now in jail on embezzlement charges that he and his campaign say are politically motivated.



Some of the detained individuals were later released.

Belarus' Investigative Committee said on July 15 that it had launched a criminal case into what it called "organizing and participating in public disturbances in Minsk."



The CEC said on July 14 that five candidates were officially registered for the ballot, including Lukashenka, 65, who has ruled the country since 1994, adding that Babaryka was left off the list of candidates.

According to the CEC, Babaryka was not registered because inconsistencies were allegedly found in his income and property declaration, and because a foreign organization had taken part in his election campaign.



Valer Tsapkala, a prominent businessman and former Belarusian ambassador to the United States, was also disqualified from running by the CEC.

With reporting by BelTA