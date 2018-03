Police have arrested more than 30 participants in a rally called on March 25 in downtown Minsk by opposition leader and former presidential candidate Mikalay Statkevich. The rally was not approved by the authorities. Belarusians in the country and abroad are rallying on March 25 to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Belarusian People's Republic, which was effectively taken over by Soviet Russia in 1919. (RFE/RL's Belarus Service)