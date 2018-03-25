Dozens Arrested In Belarus As Opposition Marks 'Freedom Day'

Dozens of people have been arrested in Belarus as opposition activists attempted to hold a rally in the capital, Minsk.

The March 25 rally was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Belarus's 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia. The Belarusian People's Republic lasted until 1919.

Known as Freedom Day, the anniversary is traditionally a day for opponents of the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka to stage protests.

The Belarusian opposition accuses Lukashenka of attempting to erase Belarusian identity and "Russifying" the former Soviet republic.

The human rights group Vyasna said around 30 protesters were arrested ahead of the rally, including 15 in the eastern Mogilev region.

Earlier, authorities detained opposition politicians Mikalay Statkevich and Vladimir Nyaklyaev and 12 organizers of the march.

Lukashenka had allowed March 25 to be publicly celebrated this year for the first time in his 24-year rule.

But while the authorities sanctioned a concert in central Minsk, the opposition march was banned.

Thousands of protesters attended the concert, many carrying the red and white flag of the 1918 republic that has become an opposition symbol.

