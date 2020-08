The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Belarusians protested for a 17th consecutive day against the results of the August 9 presidential election that are widely seen as falsified. A rally in Minsk on August 25 called for President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's resignation. A pro-Lukashenka rally was held elsewhere in the Belarusian capital.