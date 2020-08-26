Belarus To Question Nobel Laureate Over Protests As EU Mulls Sanctions Over Crackdown

MINSK – Authorities in Belarus on August 26 were expected to question the country’s 72-year-old Nobel Prize-winning author, Svetlana Alexievich, as part of a widening clampdown on the opposition calling for the resignation of authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.



Alexievich, Belarus’s most famous living writer, is being summoned to the Investigative Committee a day after two fellow members of the opposition Coordination Council were jailed for organizing unsanctioned protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people onto the streets in the greatest challenge yet to Lukashenka’s 26-year rule.



Alexievich, who has been critical of the government, is not known to have taken part in any of the Coordination Council’s public meetings. She reportedly rarely leaves her home because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Lukashenka has said the Coordination Council, set up last week with the stated aim of opening negotiations with the government to pave the way for a transfer of power, is an illegal attempt to seize control of the country.

Authorities have stepped up detentions and prosecutions of prominent members of the council since a criminal case was launched against it on August 21.



Despite the crackdown, the exiled challenger to this month’s disputed election vowed on August 25 that the country's pro-democracy movement "will not be broken."



"Belarusians have shown over the past two weeks that they will not give up" despite repression, intimidation by physical force, and threats of imprisonment, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee via video link.



She was speaking from Lithuania, where she fled following the August 9 presidential election amid reports that she and her family were threatened.

Her comments came as an EU official told the AFP news agency that the bloc's foreign ministers will look to target "between 15 and 20" Belarusian regime figures with asset freezes and travel bans over their involvement in falsifying the election and cracking down on protesters when they meet in Berlin for informal talks on August 26.



Lukashenka has shown his determination to stay in power despite more than two weeks of demonstrations against his officially declared reelection and increasing international condemnation.



Two members of Tsikhanouskaya's Coordination Council presidium were sentenced to 10-day jail terms on August 25 after their arrest the previous day for organizing unsanctioned protests.



Syarhey Dyleuski, a strike organizer and a member of the council’s presidium, was sentenced for organizing an unauthorized protest rally at the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ).



Volha Kovalkova, Tsikhanouskaya's main representative in Belarus, was later sentenced on a similar charge.



Another council member, theater director and former Culture Minister Paval Latushka, was questioned by the Investigative Committee on August 25 but not detained. He vowed to continue his work for the opposition council, which he said was doing nothing illegal.



"They are sending [a message of] demotivation," Latushka told reporters. "They don't want us to be active in our line to have dialogue between society and the government and authorities. It's demotivation."



Proclaiming that at least six Belarusian protesters have been killed in the crackdown and that dozens have gone missing in police custody, Tsikhanouskaya in her comments to European lawmakers demanded "respect of our political rights," the freeing of "all political prisoners" in Belarus, and an end to "violence and intimidation" by Belarusian authorities.

"Belarus has woken up. We are not the opposition anymore. We are the majority now," Tsikhanouskaya said, declaring that more than 200,000 people took to the streets of Minsk on August 23 for the largest protest there yet.



She also reiterated the readiness of her movement to enter into dialogue with authorities in Minsk to resolve the political crisis.



Tsikhanouskaya also called on "all of the countries of the world" to support the quest of the Belarusian people to achieve a "free and fair" election result, while also respecting "Belarusian sovereignty" and "territorial integrity."



"The will of the people will not be broken," she said. "I declare our intention to achieve free and fair elections through dialogue."



Tsikhanouskaya also rejected claims by the Belarusian authorities that anti-government protesters had been violent.



"A peaceful revolution has taken place," she said, stressing that demonstrations across the country were not a "geopolitical revolution."



"It is neither a pro-Russian nor an anti-Russian revolution. It is neither an anti-European Union nor a pro-European Union revolution. It is a democratic revolution -- the striving of the people to freely and fairly elect" their own leaders for their own destiny, she said.

Lukashenka has ordered the Belarusian military into full combat readiness, raising the prospect that the army may unleash a much-feared bloody crackdown to suppress the unprecedented wave of street protests across the country.



He has also expressed confidence that the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization would support him in any confrontation that he has with protest organizers in Belarus.



The chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces General Staff, Alyaksandr Volfovich, said on August 25 that the country's military was prepared to ensure the security of "the state, society, and every citizen who wants to live and work peacefully in Belarus."



The United States and the European Union have dismissed the Belarusian election as neither free nor fair and urged the country’s authorities to engage in dialogue with Tsikhanouskaya's team.



Neighboring Russia, a historical ally that wields some influence over Minsk through financial and political levers, warned the European Union and the United States on August 25 against imposing sanctions on Belarus or interfering in Belarusian affairs.



In Moscow, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Washington condemns "the use of violence against the Belarusian people."



The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Biegun "expressed support for Belarus’ sovereignty and the people’s right to self-determination” during his talks with Lavrov.

With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, AP, TASS, Interfax, dpa, and AFP

