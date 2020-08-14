Belarus Opposition Candidate Calls On Supporters 'To Defend Our Choice'

The main challenger to Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the recent election, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to leave the country the next day and is currently in Lithuania, has urged her supporters to "defend our choice," while calling for weekend protests.

In a video statement on August 14, Tsikhanouskaya said the majority of voters in the country had cast ballots for her and not Lukashenka, who, according to official poll results, received some 80 percent of the vote.

Tsikhanouskaya, who attracted huge crowds at campaign rallies across the country, was given just under 10 percent.

"We, the backers of changes, are the majority. And that is confirmed by documents, copies of the protocols [from polling stations]. At the places where the votes were counted honestly, my supporters made between 60-70 percent. In Novaya Baravaya (Minsk's outskirts) it was 90 percent. Belarusians will never want to live with the previous authorities. Nobody believes in his [Lukashenka's] victory," Tsikhanouskaya said.

Tsikhanouskaya accused the authorities of "turning peaceful demonstrations into a bloody massacre."

"It is necessary to stop the violence on the streets of Belarusian cities. I call on the authorities to stop it and start a dialogue. I ask the mayors of all cities to organize peaceful mass gatherings in every city on August 15 and 16," Tsikhanouskaya said.

Tsikhanouskaya called on Belarusians to prove that the majority of them had voted for her, saying that a special link will be added to her website to register those who supported her during the poll.

The 37-year-old thanked her supporters, her campaign team, striking workers, and police officers who refused to follow their supervisors' command to attack protesters.