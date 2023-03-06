News
Belarus Hands Prison Terms To Tsikhanouskaya And Four Other Opposition Figures
A court in Minsk has sentenced Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government, creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred, and harming national security.
Tsikhanouskaya and four other opposition figures -- Paval Latushka, Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- were all found guilty and sentenced to prison terms on March 6 in the trial, which was held in absentia as all five currently live outside the country.
Rights groups have called the charges against the group politically motivated and meaningless.
- By Current Time
Governor Of Russia's Belgorod Region Says Three Missiles Downed By Antiaircraft Forces
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, says anti-aircraft forces there downed three missiles on March 6. Vyacheslav Gladkov added that one person was injured by debris as it fell to the ground. Electricity lines and the facades of several buildings in Novy Oskol were damaged, he added. The claims could not be independently verified. Ukraine has not commented on the report but Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks 10-Year Prison Terms For Belarusian Activists Considered Political Prisoners
MINSK -- The prosecutor at the trial of two activists in Belarus -- Valeryya Kastsyuhova and Tatsyana Kuzina -- has asked a court in Minsk to convict the two women and sentence them to 10 years in prison each as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The prosecutor's request to the Minsk City Court was announced on March 6, exactly one month since the trial of the two started in the Belarusian capital.
Kastsyuhova and Kuzina, who are considered political prisoners by rights groups, were arrested in June 2021 on charges of assisting actions aimed to seize power, calls for actions to damage the country’s national security, and inciting social hatred.
Their supporters call the charges politically motivated.
Kastsyuhova is a noted political observer, the founder and chief editor of the Our Opinion website, an editor of the Belarus Annually website, and the leader of an experts' group known as Belarus Under Focus.
Kuzina is the founder of the School for Young Public Administration Managers and an expert of the Bipart investigative group.
Separately on March 6, the Minsk City Court started the trial of 15 men and women accused of organizing an attempted arson attack at the house of a pro-government lawmaker, the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus, Aleh Haydukevich, in June 2021.
Three defendants in the case will be tried in absentia separately.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
- By AP
Pakistan Bans Media Broadcasts Of Ex-PM Imran Khan's Speeches
Pakistan's media regulator banned media broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said on March 6. The development is the latest in a political tug-of-war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections. The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on March 5 and went into effect the next day. It covers the airing of both recorded and live speeches by Khan. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Leaders From Germany's Ruling Social Democrats Visit Kyiv
Two high-ranking politicians from Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are in Kyiv for a visit that could see them confronted with their party's shortcomings in dealing with Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Party chief Lars Klingbeil and his colleague Rolf Muetzenich, who leads the SPD in Germany's parliament, arrived in the Ukrainian capital by a special train early on March 6. They are scheduled to hold a series of talks with government officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and parliamentary representatives. To see the original story by dpa, click here.
Ukrainian Cabinet Appoints New Anti-Corruption Chief After Rough Patch
The Ukrainian government has named a new director of the country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) from among three candidates in a live-streamed meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to address domestic and international corruption concerns as foreign assistance plays a crucial role in Ukraine's war effort.
The extraordinary session on March 6 appointed Semen Kryvonos to the post. He had previously led an architectural and urban-planning inspectorate
"This demonstrates our determination to move to the start of [EU] accession negotiations already this year," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after the vote.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Brussels has been firm in its position that while it backs Ukraine's EU bid, the country will need to implement a wide array of democratic and economic reforms and root out endemic corruption and graft before it can be admitted to the bloc, and that the admission process could take many years.
NABU's former director, Artem Sytnyk, was dismissed in April after a seven-year term in office.
Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials' homes were raided by anti-corruption agents on February 1 in a second sweep in a week, with senior officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy down pledging to fix the problem.
The two other shortlisted applicants for the NABU leadership post were Serhiy Hulyak, head of a department within the state investigative bureau, and Roman Osypchuk, head of NABU's internal control department.
During a visit to western Ukraine last week, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called for Kyiv to start EU membership negotiations as early as this year.
"The future of Ukraine is in the European Union," Metsola said.
The European Union earlier this month acknowledged Ukraine's "considerable efforts" in recent months to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc and urged Kyiv to continue on that path after EU leaders met with Zelenskiy in the Ukrainian capital in a show of support.
Zelenskiy, speaking at a news conference after the meeting on February 3 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, pressed again for negotiations to start relatively soon. He called it "not just a purpose but a major overwhelming goal."
Von der Leyen said there were no rigid timelines for Ukraine to join the European Union, and reiterated that Kyiv must meet certain benchmarks as part of its membership push.
Kostyuk Dedicates Maiden Tennis Title To All 'Fighting And Dying' In Ukraine
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk dedicated her first WTA Tour title to “all the people who are fighting and dying” after beating Russia’s Varvara Gracheva at the ATX Open. Competing in her maiden final, 20-year-old Kostyuk, ranked 40 in the world, clinched a 6-3, 7-5 victory in Austin, Texas, and refused to shake her opponent's hand after the match. Kostyuk has been the most outspoken player about the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to continue playing on tour following the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Georgian Lawmakers Brawl While Discussing Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Law
Georgian lawmakers brawled on March 6 while discussing a controversial "foreign agent" law that critics say will impact freedoms in the South Caucasus nation.
Security at the parliament building was beefed up as protesters rallied in front of it, demanding consideration of the law be dropped.
The bill, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents."
Critics say the bill is a replica of a Russian law that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions there.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
China Says It Believes Full, Effective Compliance Right Way Forward For Iran Nuclear Issue
China believes that full and effective compliance is the right way forward for the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a regular news briefing on March 6. "The U.S. should make a political decision as soon as possible to work for outcomes from the talks," said spokesperson Mao Ning when answering a question on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran issuing a joint statement on nuclear cooperation.
IMF Says Pakistan Has To Give Assurance On Financing Balance Of Payments Gap
Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remaining period of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, the lender's resident representative said on March 6. The external financing is one of the last in a string of prior actions the lender wants Islamabad to complete before it clears funding stalled since late last year, Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters. The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, whose central bank foreign-exchange reserves are dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports. (Reuters)
Bishkek Extradites Ukrainian Citizen With Asylum In Kyrgyzstan To Belarus
Kyrgyzstan extradited Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Kadaria over the weekend to Belarus, where he is wanted on unspecified charges, his lawyer told RFE/RL on March 6. Kadaria, 37, was born in Belarus as Andrey Kanavalau. He says he had to move to Ukraine in 2017, fearing for his safety as he administered an opposition website. He legally changed his name in Ukraine after he obtained Ukrainian citizenship. Kadaria came to Kyrgyzstan in August and obtained asylum in that nation in December, days before a Kyrgyz court ruled to extradite him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Siberian Court Sentences Former RFE/RL Reporter To Eight Months Of Correctional Work
A court in the Siberian region of Kemerovo has sentenced a former correspondent for RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project to eight months of correctional work over social media posts he published saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The court sentenced Andrei Novashov on March 6 after it found him guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. It also barred him from posting any materials online for one year. Novashov pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said she will appeal the ruling. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Iran Condemns To Death Six Men Over Attacks In Southwest
Iran has sentenced to death six men over attacks carried out by an ethnic Arab "terrorist group" active in a province bordering Iraq, the judiciary said on March 6. The judiciary's Mizan Online website court said authorities had "sentenced six members of the Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group to death" in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan Province. They were found guilty of "armed operations" between 2017 and 2019 that killed four people, including a soldier and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, the report said.
Ukraine Says Russia's Assault On Bakhmut Grinds On As Russian Narratives Clash
Ukraine's military reported ongoing Russian attacks in and around Bakhmut early on March 6 in the intense battle for the Donetsk city, as Russia's defense minister kept up a morale-building effort in the war zone and the head of the Wagner mercenary group stoked further tensions with Russia's military commanders.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The Ukrainian General Staff said in its regular battlefield update that Russia is concentrating its main efforts on offensives in the areas around Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtar in Donetsk, as well as farther north in Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region.
It claimed to have fought off more than 95 enemy attacks in a handful of areas of the most intense fighting.
The enemy "is continuing its attempted assault on the town of Bakhmut and surrounding settlements," the General Staff said, citing shelling in more than a dozen Donetsk municipalities.
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces were moving columns between the southeastern Kherson region and occupied Crimea "in order to mislead" the Ukrainian side.
It alleged that the feint was "causing discontent" among Russian personnel due to what it said was "a lack of a sufficient amount of fuel and even any hint of the effectiveness of such maneuvers."
Reports of missteps and low morale have dogged Russia's military from the early days of the unprovoked invasion.
But RFE/RL cannot independently confirm casualty or battlefield developments claimed by either side in Russia's yearlong full-scale war in Ukraine.
During a Middle East visit on March 6, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed Bakhmut's significance, saying it was more "symbolic" than anything else while declining to suggest its eventual fall to Russian forces.
"I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value," Austin said in Amman, Jordan, adding, "The fall of Bakhmut won't necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight."
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared determined to project confidence in a purported visit to eastern Ukraine to meet with senior commanders and survey the situation that was shared in multiple Defense Ministry releases during the weekend and again on March 6.
The ministry said Shoigu had visited the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured last year after a long siege.
But statements by the founding head of the Wagner mercenary group whose soldiers are fighting concurrently with Russian regular troops suggested more tension over the course of the war and differing levels of support from Moscow and its war planners.
Yevgeny Prigozhin warned in a Telegram statement released by Wagner's press department on March 5 that the offensive around Bakhmut could implode if his mercenary ranks didn't get ammunition soon that was promised after Prigozhin's public appeals in February.
Prigozhin said a week ago that Russian fighters were closing their "pincers" around Bakhmut.
"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin said, according to Reuters.
Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized Russian military commanders and routinely claims victories distinct from the efforts of regular army troops.
On March 4, Prigozhin cautioned that "if Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse" and "the situation won't be sweet for any military formations protecting Russian interests," according to Reuters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged in his regular video address late on March 5 that the battle for the eastern Donbas region is “painful and challenging” as the Kremlin's forces continued efforts to encircle the city of Bakhmut, which has been largely destroyed after months of Russian shelling.
“I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength, and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas” region, which includes Bakhmut, Zelenskiy said in his daily video address late on March 5.
"This is one of the toughest battles. Painful and difficult," Zelenskiy added. "We will endure and drive out the invaders."
With reporting by Reuters
At Least 9 Killed, 10 Injured In Southwest Pakistan Suicide Attack
Police and local officials say a suicide attacker on a motorcycle struck a truck carrying police personnel in the southwestern city of Sibi on March 6, killing nine policemen. Sibi district police chief Yusuf Karim Bhangar said the attack occurred on the Kambri Bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway. Ali Shah Abbasi, the district's administrative head, told reporters at a local hospital that nine police officers were killed. Some media have reported that around a dozen more were injured. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest amid a surge in violence. To see the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Khamenei Says Wave Of Illness Hitting Iranian Students 'Unforgivable'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called a wave of illness that has hit hundreds of schoolgirls all across the country over the past four months "an unforgivable crime" and vowed that it should be "severely punished."
The unexplained illnesses have required the hospitalization of many young women and girls and ignited parents' and broader public anger over the failure of authorities to identify the cause amid underlying tension brought on by protests over women's rights and rule of law and a resulting crackdown.
"Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students' poisoning," state media quoted Khamenei as saying on March 6 in his most-forceful public response so far to the situation, according to Reuters.
"This is an unforgivable crime...the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished," Khamenei, who had previously not publicly used the word poisoning to describe what was happening, added.
As public anger persisted over the weekend, reports said authorities responded by inexplicably detaining a journalist who has actively covered the trend from one of its epicenters in the central city of Qom.
A fellow reporter said the Qom News website's Ali Purtabatabaei phoned a family member late on March 5 to say he'd been detained but the line was disconnected before he could provide details.
Sharq reporter Milad Alavi said Purtabatabaei "announced the news of his arrest by calling his sister at around 8 p.m."
Iranian authorities frequently arrest and hold citizens without immediately providing information to their families or acquaintances for days or even weeks.
Purtabatabaei's Twitter account went silent after the apparent detention.
Multiple local news agencies said it was unclear which institution seized Purtabatabaei, why they targeted him, or where he was taken.
Public frustrations have led to protests recently as the number of girls' schools affected by the mass illnesses grew and government critics questioned official actions.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi this month ordered an investigation amid allegations by some that the wave of illness, coupled with the government's lack of a response, was retaliation for students and women leading anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Female students reportedly fell ill in dozens of cities across at least 17 Iranian provinces this weekend, as speculation swirled over what some allege are months of noxious gas attacks that have coincided with a crackdown on unprecedented protests over the death while in police custody of a young woman in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Officials have been unable to pinpoint the cause of the reported illnesses.
The Qom Seminary Teachers and Researchers Association, which has ties to reformists, warned recently that the situation "will only add to society's accumulated dissatisfaction with the government" brought on by unemployment, government inefficiencies, and a "crisis of legitimacy of the system."
After the report of Purtabatabaei's detention, Iranian media activist Ehsan Bodaghi tweeted that "Finally, one person was arrested for poisoning the students..., one of the administrators of the Qomnews site, who has been the most-followed for news related to poisonings and the investigation of their causes in the last 3 months."
Abbas Abdi, an influential journalist and reformist, tweeted that "not only does [Purtabatabaei's detention] not help to clear up the ambiguity of rumors and news about the poisonings, but it also makes it worse."
Some parents have protested outside of schools where students have fallen sick, but Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, warned on March 6 that those who criticized the government face "severe punishment" saying those who "spread lies, rumors and incitement" should be summoned.
Iranian authorities have overseen a brutal crackdown on protesters over Amini's death, with thousands of people arrested and many claiming they were tortured while in custody. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died as a result of the crackdown.
Mohseni-Ejei, a former intelligence minister who is considered a hard-liner, said the judiciary would continue to punish women who violate the Islamic republic's strict dress code.
With reporting by Reuters
Afghan Universities Reopen, But Women Still Barred
Male students trickled back to their classes on March 6 after Afghan universities reopened following a winter break, but women remain barred by Taliban authorities. The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, and has sparked global outrage -- including across the Muslim world. The Taliban government imposed the ban after accusing women students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.
No Evidence 'So Far' That China Is Mulling Arms Deliveries To Russia, EU Chief Says
The European Union has seen "no evidence so far" that would suggest China was considering supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 5. On the subject of sanctions against China in the event of such deliveries, von der Leyen added that this was "a hypothetical question that can only be answered if it becomes reality and fact." Von der Leyen spoke alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in eastern Germany. "We all agree that there must be no arms deliveries," Scholz said.
Muscovites Mark 70th Anniversary Of Stalin's Death
More than 1,000 people gathered on Moscow's Red Square on March 5 for the 70th anniversary of the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, whose divisive legacy looms over the Ukraine conflict. Kyiv says the offensive is driven by Stalin-era imperialistic tendencies, while the heightened repression of critics inside Russia is reminiscent of Soviet methods. People waving communist flags or holding portraits of the late ruler waited in a long line to lay flowers on his grave near the Kremlin wall, with one pensioner saying, "People would be happy if we had a leader like him again."
Five Killed In Shootout Between Karabakh-Armenian Police, Azerbaijani Military
Five security personnel were killed in an apparent shootout between ethnic Armenian police in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani soldiers in the breakaway region, authorities on both sides said.
A state minister in Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto government on March 5 said three police officers were shot dead in an ambush by an Azerbaijani "sabotage group," while authorities in Baku said two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed while attempting to stop Armenian vehicles from smuggling weapons into the breakaway region.
Both sides rejected the other side's allegations. It was not immediately possible to verify claims.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
Tensions have flared recently as the only road linking Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 12.
The main issue has been the inspection of trucks traveling the road. Karabakh representatives told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that they are ready to discuss the installation of X-ray machines in the corridor, but they must be controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
Azerbaijan denies it keeps Karabakh in a blockade, referring to the fact that vehicles of Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region following the deadly 2020 war, as well as vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, have been able to drive in and out of the region, providing it with vital supplies.
On March 5, Gurgen Nersisian, a state minister in Karabakh’s de facto government, said ethnic Armenian “police officers were driving in a vehicle from the Karabakh side to our police station. There were no weapons or ammunition in the vehicle at all.”
Nersisian said that along with the three killed personnel, one other police officer was injured in the incident, which he blamed on "a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces."
Authorities in Azerbaijan, meanwhile, rejected the claims of the ethnic Armenians, saying that two soldiers were killed when Azerbaijan’s military tried to stop Armenian vehicles from smuggling weapons and ammunition into Karabakh from Armenia.
“Today’s incident once again shows that Azerbaijan needs to set up a checkpoint” on the key road linking Armenian and Karabakh, known as the Lachin Corridor, the Azerbaijani authorities said.
EU Envoy Says Taliban Won't Commit To Reopening Schools To Girls
The Taliban authorities have not given any pledge to reopen schools and universities for Afghan girls and women in the new school year, a senior EU official said in Kabul on March 5. The EU's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he heard no "firm commitment" from Taliban ministers during his meetings. "Opening the schools and universities to provide quality education to Afghan boys and girls, women and men, is not optional," Niklasson said. Since the the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has become the only country in the world to deny women education.
Wagner Reportedly Opens Mercenary Recruitment Centers At Russian Sports Clubs
The Wagner mercenary group fighting along with Russia's regular and conscripted troops in Ukraine has opened at least three new recruiting centers at Russian sports clubs in the past three days, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says. Wagner's paid soldiers already include hardened criminals recruited with promises of freedom after six-month tours of duty. The ISW cited local reports confirming Wagner recruitment at the Dynamo sports facility in Samara, the Antares sports club in Rostov, and the Russian Boxing Federation building in Tyumen, in line with a recent announcement by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. To see the original RFE/RL Russian Service story, click here.
Pakistani Police Say Khan Not At Residence But Arrest Warrant Issued Through PTI Leaders
Pakistani authorities say they have served an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Lahore residence, ordering him to appear in court on March 7 or face being forced to do so through police actions.
Police arrived early on March 5 at the home of the 70-year-old critic of the current government but said they were thwarted in efforts to seize Khan on the spot after finding his residence surrounded by supporters.
Islamabad police later said that following a room-by-room search of the site, Khan could not be found and that they were told by leaders of Khan’s Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI) “that Imran Khan is not present at the residence.”
The statement said authorities will take legal action against PTI leader Shibli Faraz in the incident.
“PTI leaders have assured that they will follow the law, so we hope that they will appear in court,” the police tweeted.
It was not immediately clear how police delivered the arrest warrant to Kahn or where he was ahead of the court hearing in a case dubbed Tosha Khana, a reference to the site where officials leave gifts received during foreign trips.
It was also not clear if police had remained at the site following delivery of the arrest warrant.
Khan earlier made an appearance in front of the throngs of backers outside his home in Lahore's swank Zaman Park neighborhood in which he denied guilt and said he'd asked his lawyers to send a letter to Pakistan's chief justice arguing that he is the target of bogus accusations.
He also used the speech to criticize the current government of successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on financial and other issues.
A court issued an arrest warrant for Khan on February 28 in a case allegedly involving state gifts and concealment of assets from the sale of gifts.
The prosecution of that case and separate charges including in relation to allegations of terrorism and attempted murder against a rival politician have proven hugely divisive, and Khan and his supporters insist they are politically motivated.
Khan has allegedly missed multiple court appearances in the Tosha Khana case.
The Islamabad Police Force said via Twitter as the attempted apprehension proceeded that "all operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police."
"Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the force said.
It vowed in a second tweet that "Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. Law is equal for all."
Khan, a former international cricketer, headed Pakistan's PTI-led government from 2018-22.
Khan has drawn tens of thousands of Pakistani supporters to recent rallies as a show of popular force against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which is under intense fiscal pressure that could threaten the South Asian country with bankruptcy.
Sharif's coalition government filed the gifts case against Khan in August 2022, accusing him of not mentioning gifts and money while detailing assets received through the sale of the gifts received while in office.
Pakistan's Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from the National Assembly for providing "false information" about his assets in a proceeding before the court, known as the Tosha Khana case.
Khan said that the accusations against him in the Tosha Khana case are "baseless" and have been made to seek "political revenge."
Khan, whose seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, remains vacant, was ousted in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote. He has accused Sharif of conspiring with the United States to oust him from power. Washington has rejected the accusation, and Khan has never provided any evidence for his claim.
Khan was shot in the leg during a protest rally on November 3 as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.
Khan has cited that injury in acknowledging a failure to appear before the court.
With reporting by AFP
- By RFE/RL
Bones From Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania Could Be World's Oldest Horsemen, Researchers Say
New research based on human skeletons found in Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania suggests that the ancient Yamnaya people living there were riding horses around 5,000 years ago, seemingly earlier than evidence from other regions. The findings could challenge theories that the Botai people of modern-day Kazakhstan were the first to domesticate and ride horses. The authors of the new study, published in Science Advances, cite "changes in bone morphology and distinct pathologies associated with horseback riding" suggesting the Yamnaya burials in Eastern Europe represent "the oldest humans identified as riders so far." The Yamnaya lived in what's now western Russia and then Eurasia.
Zelenskiy Says Donbas Fighting 'Painful, Challenging' As Bakhmut Defenders Struggle To Hold On
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the battle for the eastern Donbas region is “painful and challenging” as the Kremlin's forces continued efforts to encircle the city of Bakhmut, which has been largely destroyed after months of Russian shelling.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
“I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength, and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas” region, which includes Bakhmut, Zelenskiy said in his daily video address late on March 5.
"This is one of the toughest battles. Painful and difficult," he added. "We will endure and drive out the invaders."
The center of the battle remained in and around Bakhmut, the city with a prewar population of 70,000 and which the Kremlin has attempted to take despite suffering massive losses on the battlefield.
Ukraine’s General Staff wrote in its war update late on March 5 that Russian forces are "attacking Bakhmut and the surrounding settlements nonstop," using mortars and artillery.
It did not specify if Russian forces had made progress in their attempt to encircle the city. The Wagner Group, a Russian-led mercenary force, has led the attack on Bakhmut at great loss of life for its fighters.
Previous reports said some Ukrainian civilians and military units were leaving the city along the final remaining escape route, even as Russian forces shelled the road.
Donetsk provincial Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two civilians were killed over the past day in Bakhmut.
AP journalists near the devastated city on March 5 reported seeing a pontoon bridge being set up by Ukrainian troops to help the few remaining residents flee to the nearby village of Khromove, where the journalists later reported seeing at least five homes on fire as a result of Russian attacks.
In Kharkiv Province, shelling destroyed multiple homes and killed one person, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
WATCH: Ukrainian crews being trained on British Challenger 2 tanks in England say the vehicle's power, mass, and operating controls will be a welcome addition on the battlefield in the Donbas region.
Ukraine's military said on March 5 that it had repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in 24 hours and claimed to be inflicting massive Russian casualties but gave no definite word on the fate of Bakhmut, where Russian forces were said to have nearly surrounded the devastated city.
Kyiv has sought to emphasize the toll in casualties that it has inflicted on the Russian side amid grinding offensives including Moscow's ongoing efforts to encircle and capture Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy, meanwhile, tried to stress Kyiv's preparations and Western support for early EU entry as another aspect of ongoing international support for Ukrainians defending their country from the unprovoked full-scale Russian invasion that began one year ago.
Zelenskiy said after meeting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at an event in western Ukraine focused in part on Russian war crimes that "the task is to actively prepare everything for our country's membership in the European Union, increase arms deliveries to Ukraine, and strengthen sanctions against Russia."
In its regular daily report early on March 5, the Ukrainian General Staff cited Russian offensives in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtar in Donetsk, as well as farther north in Kupyan, in the Kharkiv region.
It also said it had killed 930 Russian troops in the previous 24 hours of fighting.
Both sides in the fighting classify their casualty figures, and RFE/RL cannot independently confirm casualty or other battlefield reports from either side.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, told CNN on March 4 that its soldiers still controlled Bakhmut.
"There is no mass withdrawal of Ukrainian troops either," Cherevaty said.
Moscow, meanwhile, tried to project confidence with a second claim in as many days of a visit to the front lines by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, although his exact whereabouts were impossible to confirm.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that Shoigu met with army commanders in the war zone to be briefed on the situation.
An accompanying video showed Shoigu with Russia's top commander, General Valery Gerasimov, and a deputy, General Sergei Surovikin.
Amid reports of battlefield setbacks since the invasion began but particularly in recent months, Shoigu has come under increasing pressure from pro-war advocates inside Russia, including Wagner chief Prigozhin, for the military’s performance.
The Russian Defense Ministry on March 4 said Shoigu had visited near the front lines of eastern Ukraine, without specifying the location.
Kyiv has acknowledged the dire situation around Bakhmut's defense but was said to have been still swapping in troops, while Western military experts said the situation there is critical under "increasingly severe pressure."
"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy has not abandoned an attempt to surround the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff said early on March 5.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and more symbolic value for the Kremlin.
The Ukrainian General Staff said that by its count, the Russians had lost more than 153,000 soldiers since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
U.S. and other Western officials recently estimated that the number of total casualties on the Russian side -- including dead and wounded -- was approaching 200,000.
Moscow has acknowledged "significant" losses but last reported accumulated casualties of under 6,000 by September.
A spokesman for Ukraine's air forces argued on March 5 for the supply of modern Western aircraft, particularly U.S.-designed F-16s, amid an expanding threat from Russian remotely launched missiles, glide bombs, and modified bombs that "can fly tens of kilometers" to hit their targets.
The spokesman, Yuriy Ignat, said in televised remarks that such aircraft could also help Ukrainian forces "drive off" the Russian planes that launch such weapons.
Ukrainian Crews Trained On British Challenger 2 Tanks Welcome Upgrade
