Belarus Orders Expulsion Of Christian Convert Facing Death Penalty In Iran

Belarusian authorities have ordered the expulsion of an Iranian man who has converted to Christianity and is wanted by Tehran for apostasy and alleged murder, despite warnings by international human rights organizations that he would be at risk of torture and the death penalty if sent back.



Mehrdad Jamshidian's health is deteriorating after he suffered a heart attack in July and was returned to a detention center after only three days in a Belarusian hospital.



Jamshidian emigrated to Belarus in 1993 and is married to a Belarusian woman with whom he has three children.



Jamshidian has been without legal status since his Iranian passport expired in 2016, and he did not apply for a new one because of "well-founded fears of persecution in Iran," according to Amnesty International.



His multiple requests for asylum and protection have been all rejected by the Belarusian authorities since 2013, and without a new passport he could not apply for residence in the country.



The Belarusian Department of Citizenship and Migration on March 15 issued an order to deport Jamshidian, who has been kept in detention for the past nine months, back to Iran.

Diana, one of Jamshidian’s daughters, told RFE/RL that her father has five days to appeal the verdict.



Jamshidian converted to Christianity in 2002 while living in Belarus, a fact that apparently only became known later to the Iranian authorities. Apostasy, the renunciation of Islam, is a crime punishable by death in Iran.



Jamshidian was placed on Interpol's wanted list in 2012 at Tehran's request for allegedly murdering his mother and brother during a visit to Iran, although Amnesty International says he was in Belarus at the time of the murders, and despite his relatives declaring officially that he was not a suspect.



Belarusian authorities, based on the Interpol warrant, arrested him twice, in 2012 and 2013, but did not extradite him eventually because of what they said was insufficient proof from Iran for his expulsion.



However, Belarusian authorities in late 2013 ordered his deportation, resulting in his being detained twice for long periods of time between 2013-2016 before being eventually released due to extenuating circumstances.