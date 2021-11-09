Poland To Close Belarusian Border Crossing After Attempted Breach By Migrants

Poland will close a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus after migrants on the Belarusian side attempted to break through razor-wire fencing in an escalation of a migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union.

The Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing, where the Polish Defense Ministry says the migrants have set up camp, will be closed early on November 9, Polish border officials said.

The Polish government on November 8 posted videos on Twitter showing people using what appeared to be logs to try to get past a razor-wire border fence. The Interior Ministry said it had rebuffed the attempt.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters on November 8 that around 3,000-4,000 migrants were near the Belarusian border with Poland and thousands more were ready to follow them.

"We expect that there may be an escalation of this type of action on the Polish border in the near future, which will be of an armed nature," he added.

Mueller blamed "people linked to Belarusian special services" for organizing the attempt to breach the border barrier.

The massing of people at the border escalates a crisis that has been going on for months. The EU accuses Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka of flying migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then sending them to its borders with EU members Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels over his regime's crackdown on the opposition.

Lukashenka denies the accusation.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said that "the indifference and inhuman attitude" of the Polish authorities had prompted the refugees to despair.

Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for the committee, told AP that the migrants were seeking to "exercise their right to apply for refugee status in the EU." Bychkovsky insisted they "are not a security threat."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on November 8 with the prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia and afterward called on EU member states to "finally approve the extended sanctions regime on the Belarusian authorities responsible for this hybrid attack."

The EU will explore how to apply sanctions, including through "blacklisting third-country airlines that are active in human trafficking," she said.

German caretaker Interior Minister Horst Seehofer urged the European Union to take action, saying neither Poland nor Germany can handle the crisis alone.

The U.S. State Department expressed concern about "disturbing images and reports" coming from the Belarus-Poland border. Speaking at a briefing, he called on Belarus to "immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migrant flows across its borders into Europe."

Poland has already imposed a state of emergency at the border and increased the number of soldiers and guards. Lawmakers have also approved the building of a $407 million wall on its eastern border.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter that more than 12,000 soldiers had been deployed to the border and a volunteer defense force was put on alert.

Lithuanian officials are preparing for the possibility of a similar situation along its border with Belarus, and the Interior Ministry has proposed declaring an emergency situation.

"We are getting ready for all possible scenarios," said Rustamas Liubajevas, the head of Lithuania's border guards.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, and AP