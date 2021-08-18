Vilnius Protests Belarusian Officers' Illegal Border Crossing As They Push Migrants Into Lithuania

Lithuania has sent a diplomatic note to Minsk expressing a strong protest against a violation of the Lithuanian border by Belarusian officers.



On August 18, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called the incident that took place a day earlier "a provocation."



"We have informed Belarus that the incident has been recorded, and it is our deep concern because we consider it another provocation, a further escalation of an already tense situation," Landsbergis said.



Landsbergis said Lithuania, a member of NATO and the European Union, had also informed officials of the two organizations about the incident.



Landsbergis's statement came a day after Lithuania's border guard service said that a dozen Belarusian officers illegally crossed into Lithuania while pushing a group of 35 Iraqi migrants over the border.



Lithuanian authorities have accused Minsk of bringing Iraqi migrants to Belarus and then transporting them to the Lithuania-Belarus border and pushing them into the EU member-state.



According to Lithuania, Belarus has brought more than 4,100 people to the border to illegally enter Lithuania in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.



In a video released by Lithuanian authorities on August 17, a group of migrants can be seen coming through high grass followed by a line of Belarusian officers in riot gear moving toward the border. The Belarusian officers then move several meters closer, crossing the border.



Earlier, Belarusian authorities released a video of the incident recorded from the Belarusian side showing migrants without the officers.



Also on August 18, authorities of Latvia, which is also an EU and NATO member, said its border guards prevented 46 illegal migrants from attempting to cross the border from Belarus in the past 24 hours.



The Latvian border guard service also said that another six people had been detained since August 17 after illegally crossing the Belarusian-Latvian border.



Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said Belarus will no longer stop the flow of migrants into the EU due to the sanctions imposed by the West over his crackdown on pro-democracy activists, independent journalists, and opposition politicians.

With reporting by BNS, Reuters, LETA, Delfi, TASS, and Interfax