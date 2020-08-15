President Alyaksandr Lukashenka is facing mounting pressure as Belarus braces for massive weekend protests calling for an end to his 26-year rule following rigged elections and a brutal crackdown.

Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for peaceful rallies on August 15 and 16, after she was forced to leave the country for Lithuania after disputing Lukashenka’s claim to a landslide victory.

"Belarusians will never want to live with the previous government again. The majority do not believe in his victory," she said in a video on August 14.

"Defend our choice," she said, urging her supporters to continue ongoing protests into the weekend.

Protests since the controversial August 9 election have witnessed unprecedented scenes on the streets of Minsk and other cities, energizing opposition to Lukashenka despite a brutal crackdown.

Some 6,700 people were detained in the first days afer the election, with those rounded up describing horrible conditions in detention facilities, beatings, and other mistreatment. At least two protesters have died.

More than 2,000 people who were detained during protests have been released.

WATCH: More than 20,000 peaceful protesters flooded into Minsk's Independence Square on August 14 to demonstrate against the presidential election and call for an end to police brutality against protesters.

Scenes of violent detentions and police beatings in the days after the vote morphed into a euphoric sense that change may be possible on August 14 as tens of thousands took to the streets without major police violence, creating what Belarusian political analyst Dzmitry Bolkunets described as the "beginning of national jubilation."

"Protesters have lost their fear, they are not afraid of reprisals," Bolkunets told Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.

Flower-waving women dressed in white, workers striking at state companies, doctors, students, and Belarusians of every stripe are joining protests. Even some law enforcement officials have gone on strike or refused to work.

During a televised meeting with government officials, Lukashenka on August 14 urged Belarusians not to attend protests, claiming that the opposition wanted "to use you and your children as cannon fodder."

Demonstrators are demanding that the election results be invalidated, that a new election be held under a new Central Election Commission, and that all political prisoners be released.

The election commission declared Lukashenka the winner of the election with some 80 percent of the vote. Tsikhanouskaya says she won 60-70 percent.

Ahead of the weekend protests, the European Union on August 14 ratcheted up pressure on Lukashenka by agreeing to prepare new sanctions on those responsible for the violence and falsification of the vote.

"The European Union considers the results to have been falsified and therefore does not accept the results of the election," EU foreign ministers said.

Tsikhanouskaya said that she was initiating the creation of a "Coordination Council" for a potential transition of power.

With reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Belarus Service