Lukashenka Reelected In Landslide, Amid Violent Protests Over 'Rigged' Belarus Vote

MINSK -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has won a landslide reelection victory, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on August 10, after late night clashes between police and thousands of protesters who said the vote was rigged.

CEC Chairwoman Lidziya Yarmoshyna said that preliminary results show Lukashenka garnered more than 80.23 percent of the vote.

Lukashenka's main rival, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, received 9.9 percent of the votes, while three other candidates got less that 2 percent of the vote each.

Meanwhile, Lukashenka's opponents say the results were rigged. Thousands protested overnight in Minsk and other Belarusian cities against the official exit poll results that also showed Lukashenka winning by a huge margin.

Yarmoshyna stressed that the election's final results will not differ much from the preliminary ones.

Turnout was put at 84 percent.

Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994, cracked down on his political opponents during the election campaign, with the country's law enforcement agencies arresting hundreds of people -- including journalists, bloggers, and political activists.

Charges also were pressed against two potential candidates from the opposition, effectively preventing them from competing against Lukashenka in the election.

Independent election-monitoring groups said many of their observers were detained while trying to monitor polling stations during early voting.