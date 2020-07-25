Surprise Belarusian Presidential Candidate Campaigns For Three

Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya drew hundreds of supporters as she held presidential campaign rallies she admitted she never thought she would. During her two appearances on July 25 she said she "had to do it for him" -- her jailed husband, well-known vlogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who was arrested after he expressed his intention to run for president. She is currently supported by the campaigns of three opposition figures: her husband's, and two leading candidates who were denied registration for the August 9 presidential election -- former Belgazprombank head Viktar Babaryka and prominent businessman Valer Tsapkala.