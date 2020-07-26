Accessibility links

'No Longer Afraid': Mass Rallies Support Belarusian Opposition Candidate

'No Longer Afraid': Mass Rallies Support Belarusian Opposition Candidate

Belarusian presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya launched her campaign tour on July 25. While addressing thousands of supporters in the cities of Babruysk and Mahilyou, she was joined on the stage by two other women close to the opposition: the former candidate Valery Tsapkala's wife, Veranika, and the jailed candidate Viktar Babaryka's aide, Maria Kolesnikova. Authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has ruled Belarus since 1994.

