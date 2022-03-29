News
Belarusian Priest Fined For 'Ukraine, Forgive Us' Sticker On His Car
A Belarusian Greek Catholic priest has been fined for having a bumper sticker on his car saying: "Ukraine, Forgive Us."
A court in the eastern Belarusian city of Mahilyou ordered Vasil Yahorau on March 28 to pay 1,600 rubles ($490) as a penalty for having the sticker on his car. It is not clear what the official charge was in the case.
Yahorau is the archpriest of the Greek Catholic parish in the town of Byalynichy near Mahilyou. He studied in a Greek Catholic seminary in the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
He was arrested on March 25 and was held in a detention center until his trial.
Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Some of Russia’s ongoing missile attacks have also been made from Belarusian territory.
In an interview with the Japanese television channel TBS earlier in March, Lukashenka said he opposes the punishment of people in Belarus for openly expressing their thoughts against the war in Ukraine.
However, he has also presided over a violent crackdown on dissent in the country since a disputed August 2020 presidential election that handed him a sixth term in office.
Opposition politicians say the election was rigged and that their candidate won the vote.
Many opposition figures have been jailed since, or have left their country fearing for their security.
All Of The Latest News
Russia Says To 'Dramatically' Decrease Military Activities Around Kyiv, Chernihiv
Russia says it has decided to "dramatically" decrease its military activities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv, raising hopes that progress is being made toward a cease-fire more than a month after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin told reporters in Moscow after talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on March 29 that Moscow expects Kyiv to take decisions in response to Russia’s announcement to ease operations.
"Because the talks on the preparations of an agreement on Ukraine's neutrality and nonnuclear status are entering into a practical phase, and taking into account the principles discussed during today's negotiations [in Istanbul], the Defense Ministry decided, with a goal of increasing mutual trust and to create conditions necessary to enter the next phases of talks to coordinate and sign an agreement, to dramatically decrease military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv," Fomin said.
He added that more detailed information on the results of the talks held in Istanbul will be made public after the Russian delegation returns to Moscow.
Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24 but its troops have yet to take a major city despite having an overwhelming advantage in firepower. Western intelligence sources have said several times that Russian troops have been plagued by logistical and other issues, causing them to struggle to make any advances in recent days.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Municipal Lawmaker In Siberian City Detained Over His Posts About War In Ukraine
OMSK, Russia -- A municipal lawmaker in the Siberian city of Omsk has been detained over his recent online posts and articles about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dmitry Petrenko's associates and human rights activists told RFE/RL on March 29 that the city councilor may be charged with the distribution of "false" information about the use of Russia's armed forces.
Officials of the Investigative Committee of the Omsk region told RFE/RL that Petrenko is in their custody, adding that he had yet to be charged.
According to a new law adopted earlier this month, a person convicted of such a crime faces up to 15 years in prison.
The new law, and other measures passed and enacted since the invasion began on February 24, have criminalized distributing allegedly "false information" about the military, diplomatic missions, and state bodies. The new legislation also limited coverage of what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to officially sourced information.
Several broadcasters, both local and international, have suspended operations in Russia due to the restrictions and potential penalties.
Russian Historian Dmitriyev To Be Transferred To Penal Colony
A well-known Russian historian, who is also the head of the Memorial human rights group in the northwestern region of Karelia, will soon be transferred from a detention center in the city of Petrozavodsk to a penal colony to serve a lengthy prison term on charges he and his supporters have staunchly denied.
Yury Dmitriyev's lawyer, Viktor Anufriyev, said on March 29 that his client will be transferred to a correctional colony in the town of Nadvoitsy in Karelia in the coming days after the region's Supreme Court upheld his sentence in a ruling made two weeks ago.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over images of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child's physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault of a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed, insisting he was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev's research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin.
Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against Soviet citizens.
During Stalin's rule, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by Interfax
Russia To Expel 10 Baltic Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia has expelled 10 diplomats from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in response to a similar move by the Baltic countries against Moscow earlier this month.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 29 that it was making the tit-for-tat move in retaliation for the "provocative and groundless expulsion of Russian Embassy staffers from these Baltic countries."
It said that four staff members of the Lithuanian Embassy in Moscow were being expelled, along with three from the Latvian Embassy and three from the Estonian Embassy and the Pskov office of Estonia's consulate-general in St. Petersburg.
The expelled staff were given 72 hours to leave Russia, the statement added.
The Baltic countries, all former Soviet republics who are now members of the European Union and NATO, announced the expulsion of a total of 10 Russia diplomats on March 18 because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which threatened to undermine security across the region.
IAEA Chief In Ukraine To Secure Nuclear Facilities
The head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has traveled to Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on the delivery of "urgent technical assistance" to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities amid Russia's ongoing invasion.
"The military conflict is putting Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement on March 29.
"We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond."
Several of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants and some other nuclear-related facilities have been affected by the invasion, with some now under Russian control, raising fears of an accident.
Ukraine is also home to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant -- site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents in 1986 -- where radioactive-waste-management facilities are located.
Ukrainian staff have continued to manage the site even after Russian forces took control of the plant on February 24, the day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"There have already been several close calls," Grossi said.
"We can’t afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident," he added.
The statement did not say how long Grossi would be in Ukraine.
Kremlin Warns No Rubles, No Gas, Says No Plans To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
The Kremlin says countries that do not adhere to new rules forcing them to pay for Russian gas in rubles will be cut off from their supplies.
Speaking in an interview with the U.S. public broadcaster PBS late on March 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while he was not sure what will happen if those countries affected refuse to pay in rubles, "we'll see what can be done."
"Definitely, we're not going to make charity out of that and send gas free of charge to Western Europe," he said.
The issue stems from a directive ordered by President Vladimir Putin last week that the Russian central bank, the government, and state-controlled energy giant Gazprom present proposals by March 31 for ruble gas payments from "unfriendly countries," including all European Union states.
Putin's move came in response to crippling Western sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject the Kremlin's demand, saying it would be a "one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts."
Peskov, who himself has been hit by sanctions by the West, also said that while Putin had spoken of the possible use of nuclear weapons to respond to any threat to the existence of Russia, "no one is thinking about using, about -- even about idea of using a nuclear weapon" with regard to the Ukrainian conflict.
He also said that Russia's military is not targeting civilians in the war in Ukraine, despite abundant evidence from journalists, researchers, and social media showing the widespread devastation of apartment buildings, shopping malls, hospitals and other civilian targets.
Based on reporting by PBS
Daughter Says Jailed Iranian Environmental Activist Ends Hunger Strike
An Iranian-U.S.-British environmentalist who was convicted in Iran on what rights groups say were bogus national security charges has ended a weeklong hunger strike to protest his reincarceration.
Morad Tahbaz was released on March 16, the same day as two high-profile British citizens, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who had been detained for more than five years, were freed and flown home to Britain.
But on March 20, Tahbaz's lawyer said that Iranian security officers had forced his client to return to the notorious Evin prison, prompting the 66-year-old activist to go on hunger strike in protest.
His daughter, Roxanne Tahbaz, told BBC radio on March 29 that he had ended the hunger strike but his state of health was a constant worry.
"He's had loads of health complications due to cancer that he suffered before and he needed quite regular monitoring and treatment," she added.
"Obviously, we're quite keen to have him home to make sure that he does have that, so that his long-term health isn't further impaired."
Britain says the situation has been complicated by the fact that Tahbaz is also a U.S. citizen, though his daughter remains critical of how the British government has handled the situation.
"Ultimately he's stuck in this political chess game, but as a pawn, and we feel that no one's really protecting him now because this country's left him behind," she added.
Human Rights Watch said on March 29 that Iranian authorities should "immediately and unconditionally release" Tahbaz and other environmentalists wrongfully jailed with him.
"It is abhorrent that Iranian officials continue to use dual and foreign nationals detained in Iran as bargaining chips," HRW's Tara Sepehri Far said.
"It is also particularly disappointing that British authorities did not do enough to ensure Iran would uphold the conditions they agreed to for Tahbaz's furlough."
Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
It was not immediately clear if Tahbaz's return to prison was a temporary move or if he would be required to serve the final years of his 10-year sentence.
British and U.S. officials said they had been told he was returning to prison only to have an ankle tag attached, but his lawyer and family said they had no information on that.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran.
Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western governments.
The March 16 release of Tahbaz, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact.
Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia's demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Amnesty Issues Scathing Report On Global Leadership In 2021 As Inequality Rises
Amnesty International has slammed political leaders and corporate titans for putting profit and power ahead of people to "betray" their promises for a widespread global recovery from coronavirus pandemic.
In a scathing annual report, released on March 29, the human rights watchdog accused political and business leaders of "peddling false promises" over pulling the world out of the pandemic, compounding the situation with their "utter failure" to deal with a rising number of conflicts and instead sowing "the seeds for further escalation."
"Leader after leader dangled promises to 'build back better' to address deep-seated inequalities that exacerbated the impact of the pandemic," said Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International.
"Instead, they have performed a tragic fable of betrayal and greed in cahoots with corporate titans. Whilst this has played out around the world, the effects have been most damaging to the most marginalized communities, including those on the front lines of endemic poverty."
Amnesty said the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines failed to be the "silver bullet" it first appeared to be as EU member states, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other wealthy countries "stockpiled more doses than needed whilst turning a blind eye as Big Pharma put profits ahead of people."
"At this watershed movement, the stage was set for recovery, and genuine meaningful change for a more equal world," Callamard said.
"However, they squandered the opportunity, reverting to type with policies and practice that drove further inequality. Members of the Rich Boys Club offered promises publicly that they reneged on privately," she added.
The rights group said the failure to build a global response to the pandemic helped provide conditions that brought about greater conflict and greater injustice as seen in the paralysis at the UN Security Council, which failed to act on atrocities in Myanmar, human rights violations in Afghanistan, and war crimes in Syria.
"In far too few instances did the needed international response come; in far too few cases were justice and accountability provided," Callamard said.
"Instead, conflict expanded. Extending over time, its impacts worsened. The numbers and diversity of intervening parties rose. New theaters of conflict opened. New weapons were tested. More deaths and injury were exacted. Life was cheapened. Global stability was brought to the brink."
Amnesty also pointed to a rise in stifling of independent and critical voices in 2021 as governments deployed "a widening gamut of tools and tactics."
It pointed to Russia's implementation of facial recognition to undertake mass arrests of peaceful protesters as an example of how governments weaponized technology to blunt dissent, while countries such as China and Iran, among others, blocked access to the Internet to keep people from sharing information about repression and organizing in response.
"Instead of providing room for discussion and debate so sorely needed on how best to meet the challenges of 2021, many states redoubled efforts to muzzle critical voices," Callamard added.
"Despite promises and pledges to the contrary, at almost every turn, leaders and corporations opted for a nontransformative path, choosing to entrench rather than overturn the systemic inequalities behind the pandemic. Yet, people the world over have made it abundantly clear that a more just world, grounded in human rights, is what they want."
Zelenskiy Says Mariupol Siege 'Crime Against Humanity' As Talks End In Istanbul
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called Russia's assault on Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol "a crime against humanity" as Russian and Ukrainian delegations held face-to-face talks in Istanbul, the first such contact between the two sides in more than two weeks.
"What the Russian troops are doing to Mariupol is a crime against humanity, which is happening in front of the eyes of the whole planet in real time," Zelenskiy told the Danish parliament in a video address on March 29.
Mariupol has been shelled relentlessly by Russian forces since the start of the invasion more than a month ago, and the situation in the city which numbered some 400,000 people before the war has been described as "apocalyptic."
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on March 29 Russia had agreed to open three humanitarian corridors, including one from Mariupol, to allow civilians to escape battle zones but it was unclear how many of the tens of thousands trapped in the city would be able to make it out.
She added that in addition to Mariupol, a safe corridor would be opened leading out of the Russian-occupied town of Melitopol to allow civilians to travel to Zaporizhzhya.
The third corridors will leave the city of Enerhodar and also connect to Zaporizhzhya.
The move comes a day after the two sides failed to open any corridors after Kyiv warned of possible Russian "provocations."
The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said on March 29 that the face-to-face talks in Istanbul lasted around four hours. It was not immediately clear if the discussions will continue for a second day in Istanbul.
An adviser to Zelenskiy said the meeting was focused on securing a cease-fire and guarantees for Ukraine's security -- issues that have been at the heart of previous unsuccessful negotiations.
Ahead of the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations that he hoped progress in negotiations would pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier talks between the sides, both in-person and in videoconference calls, failed to make progress.
Erdogan said the time has come for talks to yield concrete results and called for an immediate cease-fire, saying that "stopping this tragedy" was up to both sides.
Zelenskiy has said Ukraine's priorities at the talks will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Ukraine will be "looking for peace, really, without delay," he said in his nightly address late on March 27. Repeating earlier statements, Zelenskiy said the offer of security guarantees would include keeping Ukraine nuclear-free.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He told the reporters that the issue of neutrality -- and agreeing to stay out of NATO -- should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw. He said a vote could take place within a few months of the troops leaving.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a cease-fire was the most his country could hope for from the talks. "We are not trading people, land, or sovereignty," Kuleba said.
More than four weeks into its unprovoked invasion, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signaled on March 25 it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian Army for the past eight years.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its latest update on March 29 that Russian forces keep launching missile strikes on residential neighborhoods across the country, focusing on targeting fuel-storage compartments in an effort to "complicate logistics" and "create conditions for a humanitarian crisis."
Fuel depots have reportedly been hit over the past few days in cities such as Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Lutsk.
Ukrainian emergency services said at least three people were killed and 22 wounded on March 29 when a rocket struck the regional administration building in the southern port city of Mykolayiv.
WATCH: Current Time's Borys Sachalko talks with the volunteers defending Kyiv.
Ukrainian officials also said on March 29 that Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the town of Lyubotyn in the northeast Kharkiv region the previous day, flattening several houses and wounding several people.
Russian troops continue attempts to concentrate around Kyiv, the General Staff said on March 28. "Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to take positions from which they could attack or surround Kyiv," the statement said.
Russian forces continue to pose a significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainians keep launching localized counterattacks to the northwest of the Ukrainian capital, British military intelligence said on March 29.
The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern Kyiv suburb that has been the site some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said the city had been "liberated" from Russian troops. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy later made the same comment in televised remarks.
Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the besieged port city, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in a statement on March 29. "However, the center of the city remains under Ukrainian control."
Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said the city on the shores of the Sea of Azov was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and must be completely evacuated.
He said about 160,000 civilians were trapped in the city without power.
Boychenko also said almost 5,000 people had died in the city, including 210 children, since Russia launched its invasion. The figure could not be independently verified.
In Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on March 29 again claimed that the main tasks of the first phase of Russia's military operation in Ukraine had been completed.
Shoigu also claimed that the Russian military killed some 600 foreign fighters over the past two weeks.
It was Shoigu's second appearance on television in two days after a two-week absence from public view that prompted questions about his whereabouts and his health status.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, said on March 29 that Moscow and Washington would need to eventually have a dialogue on security, but that their relations would inevitably be affected by "personal insults" U.S. President Joe Biden has directed at Putin.
With reporting from AFP, AP, dpa, CNN, BBC, and Reuters
Biden: Putin Comment Was Expression Of 'Moral Outrage' Not Call To Remove Him From Power
U.S. President Joe Biden has told reporters he makes "no apologies" for saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."
The words came at the end of a speech in Warsaw on March 26 to cap off a visit to Europe last week, raising concern when they were interpreted as meaning that Biden was calling for regime change.
The White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken rushed to clarify the comment over the weekend, and Biden on March 28 sought to further clarify it, saying it was an expression of “moral outrage,” not new policy.
He added that he was reacting to behavior "that makes the whole world say, 'my God, what is this man doing?'"
Earlier on March 28 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden's statement was "certainly alarming."
But Biden stressed: "Nobody believes I was talking about taking down Putin. The last thing I want to do is engage in a land war with Russia.
He said the unscripted line had been prompted by an emotional visit with families displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was directed at the Russian people.
Biden said that he was "not walking anything back" by clarifying the remark. Asked whether it would draw a negative response from Putin, Biden said: "I don't care what he thinks.... He's going to do what he's going to do."
But he again suggested Putin should not be leading Russia, saying that if he "continues on the course that he's on, he’s going to become a pariah worldwide and who knows what he becomes at home in terms of support."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Abramovich, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Suffered 'Poisoning Symptoms'
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
The newspaper said on March 28 that its sources were people familiar with the matter but did not name them. It said Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected.
Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the report added.
Abramovich, owner of the English Premier League soccer team Chelsea, confirmed through a spokesperson that he "suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning," according to open-source investigative group Bellingcat and the BBC.
Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have improved and their lives are not in danger, the newspaper said.
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak downplayed the report, while a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said intelligence suggested an "environmental" reason for the symptoms.
"There is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories, and elements of one information game or another," Podolyak said.
Umerov urged people not to trust "unverified information."
Bellingcat said earlier on Twitter that "three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich."
The Kremlin has said Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams.
Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including placing oligarchs and other individuals close to Putin on sanctions lists.
Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week. He has said he will sell Chelsea and use the proceeds to set up a charitable foundation "for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine."
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, BBC, dpa, and Bellingcat
Suspended Sentence Of Russian Director Serebrennikov Canceled
A court in Moscow has canceled a suspended three-year prison sentence for prominent Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov that he was handed in an embezzlement case that many have called politically motivated.
The Khamovniki district court on March 28 also ordered Serebrennikov's criminal record erased because half of the suspended prison term had passed without any violation of parole-like restrictions and he had "fully paid off all fines and fully compensated all damages."
Serebrennikov was handed the suspended, three-year prison term and ordered to pay an equivalent of $10,500 in June 2020.
Serebrennikov's co-defendants, theater producers Yury Itin and Aleksei Malobrodsky, were also found guilty of embezzlement and received three-year and two-year suspended sentences, respectively. Both also received steep fines.
The fourth defendant, former Culture Ministry employee Sofia Apfelbaum, was found guilty of negligence.
The court also ordered Serebrennikov, Itin, and Malobrodsky to repay nearly 129 million rubles (some $1.7 million by the rate at the time) that the court concluded they had embezzled.
Serebrennikov has been hailed as a daring and innovative force on Russia's modern art scene, potentially putting him at odds with cultural conservatives, and has protested government policies in the past.
He has taken part in anti-government protests and voiced concern about the growing influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country.
The case against Serebrennikov and his associates launched in August 2017 drew international attention and prompted accusations that Russian authorities were targeting cultural figures who were at odds with President Vladimir Putin and his government.
Prominent Russian and international actors, writers, and directors have expressed their support for Serebrennikov and his colleagues.
Serebrennikov, Itin, Malobrodsky, and Apfelbaum were accused of embezzling state funds that were granted from 2011 to 2014 to Seventh Studio, a nonprofit organization established by Serebrennikov for a project called Platforma.
All four deny any wrongdoing.
Ukraine To Investigate Reports Of War Crimes Against Russian Troops
Ukraine says it will investigate unverified reports that its soldiers tortured Russian troops captured in the fighting as a result of Moscow's invasion.
"We take such cases extremely seriously.... There will be an investigation.... We do not torture POWs," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a post on Telegram on March 28.
Arestovych published the post after a video circulated on social media appearing to show Ukrainian soldiers physically torturing Russian troops after their capture in Ukraine.
In the video, at least three Russian soldiers appear to have been shot in the legs after being detained, while some have white bags on their heads.
He added that "every member of the defense forces will be told that such behavior is considered absolutely unacceptable, that it is a war crime."
The incident, which Arestovych did not directly confirm as having taken place, allegedly happened in a village on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv on March 25.
The contents of the video have not been independently verified, and some have warned it could be an attempt by Russia to discredit Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said the video could not be taken at face value.
"We need proof," she said in an interview with Sky News. "If militaries from [the] Ukrainian side are guilty, we will investigate them and take them to court."
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, both sides have accused the other of committing war crimes.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian investigators would look into the video, which he said contained "monstrous images" and needed to be legally assessed.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said in a statement on Facebook that members of the Ukrainian armed services and other legitimate military formations "strictly adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law."
Zaluzhniy also noted that "the enemy" produces videos with the inhuman treatment of alleged Russian prisoners by Ukrainian soldiers "in order to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces."
He did not provide any evidence to support his accusation.
Volunteers Take To Trenches To Protect Ukraine's Capital
Biden's 2023 Budget Proposal Sees Another $6.9 Billion For Ukraine, NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed spending another $6.9 billion to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's unprovoked invasion and bolster European security through NATO.
The White House said in a statement outlining the 2023 budget that the funds would be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of U.S. forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression."
"I'm calling for continued investment to forcefully respond to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's aggression against Ukraine with U.S. support for Ukraine's economic, humanitarian, and security needs," Biden said in the statement on March 28.
Overall Biden's budget proposal sees $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before a supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month.
The deficit for 2023 would be $1.15 trillion, "cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history.”
Russia Expels Three From Slovak Embassy In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia has expelled three Slovak Embassy staff members in retaliation for a similar move by Bratislava earlier this month.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on March 28 that Slovakia's ambassador was summoned to receive the news.
"The three are ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours," the statement added.
The move came in response to an announcement by the Slovak Foreign Ministry on March 14 that it had told three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava that they were considered personae non grata based on information provided by the country's intelligence service.
Bratislava also said at the time that it had charged two citizens with spying for Russia after they allegedly passed on highly sensitive intelligence to Moscow concerning NATO and Ukraine.
Slovakia, which has a tiny border on its eastern edge with Ukraine, has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
Moscow Student Gets Two Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktail During Anti-War Rally
A court in Moscow has sentenced an activist to two years in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a rally protesting war in Ukraine even though it failed to ignite.
The Tver district court in the Russian capital sentenced 22-year-old Anastasia Levashova, a university student in Moscow, on March 28 after it found her guilty of attacking police.
Investigators say Levashova threw a Molotov cocktail toward police officers during an anti-war rally on February 24.
The Investigative Committee presented a video showing Levashova saying she regretted her actions. The video included the moment when she threw the Molotov cocktail during the rally. It was not clear where she was aiming the bottle, which failed to ignite when it hit the ground.
Thousands of people protested across Russia on February 24, the day Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
According to the OVD-Info group, at least 1,866 people were detained in 60 Russian towns and cities that day.
Azerbaijan's First President, Ayaz Mutallibov, Dies At 83
BAKU -- Ayaz Mutallibov, Azerbaijan's first president following the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died in Baku at the age of 83.
Media reports on March 28 citing Mutallibov's relatives and friends said that he died the day before in Baku. The cause of death was not revealed.
Mutalibov was elected in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms in January 1990, as the Soviet Azerbaijan republic's Communist Party head. In May that year he became president of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan.
On September 8, 1991, three months before the Soviet Union was officially dissolved, Mutallibov was elected as Azerbaijan's first president. The Soviet Union collapsed in December that year.
In 1992, political opposition forced Mutallibov out of the presidency and he left for Moscow.
He stayed in the Russian capital for two decades after being accused at home of involvement in a crackdown on pro-independence protests in January 1990 -- dubbed Black January -- in which dozens of people were killed.
Mutallibov returned to Azerbaijan in July 2012 after lawmakers approved legislation that granted heads of state immunity for acts committed while in office.
Russia's Novaya Gazeta Announces Suspension
Leading independent Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta, which is edited by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, says it is suspending operations after receiving official warnings.
The newspaper reported being warned twice by Roskomnadzor, which would have allowed the state communications regulator to pursue closing it down through court action.
"After this we are stopping the release of the newspaper on the website, on (social) networks and on paper -- until the end of the 'special operation on the territory of Ukraine,'" the newspaper said in a statement on March 28.
Russia strictly limits how media can describe events in Ukraine, which it labels a "special military operation." Several other Russian media outlets have already opted for suspending operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report, and the Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Last week, Muratov announced he was putting his Nobel Prize medal up for auction to raise funds to help some of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia invaded on February 24.
Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
In related news on March 28, the Russian Justice Ministry added German broadcaster Deustche Welle (DW) to its registry of foreign agents.
DW shut down operations in Russia in early February after Moscow announced it was revoking its accreditation following a move by Berlin that banned broadcasts by Russia's RT DE channel due to the lack of a proper license
Putin Orders Preparation Of Proposals For 'Unfriendly Countries' To Pay In Rubles For Gas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian central bank, the government, and Gazprom to present proposals by March 31 for gas payments in rubles from "unfriendly countries," including all European Union states.
Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its natural-gas exports in rubles and it will make decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on March 28.
"We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. "In our situation, it is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity" with European customers.
But the Group of Seven major economies has agreed to reject the demand, the German energy minister said on March 28.
Robert Habeck told reporters that "all G7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts."
He said officials from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada met on March 25 to coordinate their position and that EU representatives were also present.
Habeck said that "payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow Putin's demand."
Putin said on March 23 that Russia will implement the changes and stop accepting payments in currencies that have been "compromised" within one week.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The announcement means that European Union members who have imposed sanctions on Russia, along with Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, will have to buy rubles with their euros or U.S. dollars at rates fixed by Russia's central bank to pay for the gas delivered from Russia. The move would bolster the ruble by raising demand for it.
The announcement on March 23 immediately raised concerns over the security of supply, and companies and EU states have scrambled to understand the ramifications while questioning its legality.
Carlos Diaz, a gas and power analyst at Oslo-based Rystad Energy, told RFE/RL that Russia's existing long-term gas-export contracts with European countries stipulate payment in dollars and euros.
In order to be paid in rubles, Russia would have to renegotiate those contracts, opening the door for European countries to drastically cut the amount of gas they are required to buy from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom each year as well as the length of the contract, he said.
If Russia tries to force the situation, European countries can take Russia to arbitration court, a process that can last months or years, Diaz said.
"There's a lot of legal aspects that need to be sorted out before you can actually just change a clause in the contract. [Putin's demand is] practically impossible," he said.
On March 25, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner advised German energy providers not to pay for Russian gas in rubles, in an interview with broadcaster Welt.
Italy will continue paying Russia for energy in euros, a top economic adviser to the Italian government said last week.
"The only big issue in Europe is gas and Russia is asking us to pay in rubles which we don't have and it's not in the contract," the chief executive of Italian energy group Eni , Claudio Descalzi, said on March 28 at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.
Poland's PGNiG, which has a contract with Gazprom until the end of the year, has also said it cannot simply switch to paying in rubles.
The EU aims to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.
On March 25, the United States said it will work to supply 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.
U.S. LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts say most of any additional U.S. gas sent to Europe would have to come from exports that would have gone elsewhere.
Investigative Report Suggests FSB Agents Followed Nemtsov Before His Murder
A new investigative report alleges opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was followed by agents linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for almost a year before he was assassinated on a bridge leading to the Kremlin in 2015.
Journalists from The Insider, the BBC, and Bellingcat said in a joint investigation that Nemtsov was shadowed by FSB agents who also appear to have followed opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, as well as writer Dmitry Bykov, who is known for his criticism of the Russian government.
The three Kremlin critics suffered poison attacks but survived.
Nemtsov rose to prominence in the 1990s, served as deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin, and was considered the front-runner to succeed Yeltsin, only to be pushed aside by Putin when he became acting president in 1999 following Yeltsin's unexpected resignation.
The report says FSB agents Valery Sukharev, Dmitry Sukhinin, and Aleksei Krivoshchyokov started to follow Nemtsov after he began to openly call on the West to impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's associates over the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent and its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014.
According to the report, the FSB officers stopped following Nemtsov just days before he was gunned down on February 27, 2015, and just before he was due to lead a protest against Russia's annexation of Ukraine in 2014.
The report also said that Sukharev, a low-ranking FSB recruit, was linked to two other apparent assassination attempts aimed at prominent critics of Putin.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the BBC that the investigative report "looks like another fabrication," while the FSB did not respond to BBC request for comments.
Five men of Chechen origin were arrested and later jailed for Nemtsov's murder, but an official investigation did not say who ordered the killing and why.
Bellingcat is an open-source investigative group that probes a wide variety of subjects -- from Mexican drug lords and crimes against humanity, to tracking the use of chemical weapons and conflicts worldwide.
Europe's Criminal Justice Agency Backs Investigation Of Alleged War Crimes During Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Eurojust, Europe's agency for criminal justice cooperation, has said it would support a joint investigation team (JIT) that was announced last week to probe allegations of war crimes in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine signed an agreement last week to set up a team to enable the exchange of information and the investigation of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Participation in the team may be extended to other EU member states, third countries or other third parties, Eurojust said in a statement issued on March 28, which did not mention Russia.
"The main aim of the JIT is to support the gathering of evidence and its swift and secure exchange between partners, as well as the transmission of information and evidence," Eurojust said.
Eurojust said it would provide legal and technical assistance and support evidence gathering and sharing.
The team will also coordinate with the International Criminal Court (ICC), the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, which opened its own investigation in Ukraine days after Russia's invasion on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters
North Macedonia Expels Five Russian Diplomats For 'Inappropriate' Activities
North Macedonia has expelled five Russian diplomats for what Skopje described as “inappropriate” diplomatic activities.
North Macedonia's foreign ministry said on March 28 that a note on the expulsions has been handed to Sergei Bazdnikin, the Russian ambassador to the Balkan country.
The five, who were not named, were given five days to leave the country. No further details were immediately available.
North Macedonia has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
It is not the first time North Macedonia has expelled Russian diplomats, triggering reciprocal steps each time from Moscow.
In 2021, North Macedonia expelled two Russian diplomats in separate incidents.
Two years before that, a Russian diplomat was expelled for "domestic security reasons" and in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.
Kazakh Court Rejects Opposition Figure's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Noted opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai has been remanded in custody by a court in Kazakhstan on charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," accusations he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The Almaty City Court on March 28 rejected an appeal by Mamai against his pretrial detention. About a dozen of his supporters rallied in front of the court building during the hearing.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and faced the additional charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information."
On March 14 a court in Almaty sent Mamai to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the country's political power to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the Central Asian country.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
After Son Enlists To Fight In Ukraine, Mother Goes From Backer To Critic Of Putin's War2
'Hellish Sanctions': Ukrainian Ex-President Poroshenko Lays Out Five-Point Appeal To International Community3
'I Will Never Leave': The Ukrainian Dog Shelter Caught Up In War4
Leaving Russia? Expect 'A Complete Shakedown' At Passport Control5
Armenian PM Discusses Karabakh Escalation With Putin After Deadly Skirmish Reported6
Ukrainians Seize Russian Tanks After Retaking Village7
Putin Orders Preparation Of Proposals For 'Unfriendly Countries' To Pay In Rubles For Gas8
Mariupol Mayor Cites 'Thousands' Dead, Says 'Complete Evacuation' Needed9
U.K.: Russia Sanctions Could 'Come Off With Full Cease-Fire And Withdrawal' From Ukraine10
Ukraine To Investigate Reports Of War Crimes Against Russian Troops
Subscribe