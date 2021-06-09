Belarusians Set Up Protest Camp On Lithuanian Border

Belarusians have been protesting for several days at a border crossing between Lithuania and Belarus to highlight the ongoing crackdown on dissenting voices inside Belarus. Braving rainy weather, the demonstrators raised Belarusian opposition flags and hung banners with slogans such as "Genocide In Belarus," "Concentration Camp Belarus," and "Gulag -- 2 kms" at a checkpoint near the Lithuanian village of Medininkai. Similar protests have been staged on the Polish-Belarusian border as well. Since August 2020, Belarus has seen mass protests against a presidential election widely seen as rigged. The protesters are urging the European Union to impose tougher sanctions on authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.