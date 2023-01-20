News
Belarusian Rock Group Labeled Extremist, Banned
Belarusian authorities have labeled a popular rock group, Tor Band, as "extremist" and banned it after detaining members of the group.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on January 20 that the Belarusian KGB decided to ban the group four days earlier.
It is the first musical group to be labeled extremist and banned in the country. Its members and their wives were arrested in late October and remain in custody on unspecified charges.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Vyasna also said that a court in Minsk set January 31 as the trial date for Andrey and Maryna Zhuk, who are owners of a bar in the Belarusian capital. Popular singer Meriyem Herasimenka sang songs by the Ukrainian rock group in Ukrainian in August on the terrace of the bar owned by the Zhuks.
The couple was charged with "actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order." If convicted, they may face up to four years in prison.
Herasimenka's trial on the same charge started on January 19.
Separately, the Nasha Niva online newspaper said on January 20 that brothers Dzmitry and Uladzimer Karakin, founding members of the rock group Litesound, were arrested in October along with their parents Yury and Volha Karakin. The band represented Belarus at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan.
The musicians' father was later transferred to house arrest after suffering a stroke while in custody.
The family members were charged with the "organization and preparation of activities that blatantly violate social order." They face lengthy prison terms if convicted.
Dzmitry and Uladzimer Karakin openly protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020 that declared the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the winner despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
They also protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was launched last February.
In another case, the Minsk City Court on January 20 sentenced Ina Hlinskaya and her daughter Valeryya to seven years and 6 1/2 years in prison, respectively, on charges of inciting social hatred and the misuse of the personal data of law enforcement officers.
The two women, who worked for MTBank before their arrest more than a year ago, were accused of providing the personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the brutal dispersal of rallies protesting the election results to the so-called online Black Book of Belarus.
More News
Ukraine Says Russian Agent Network Apprehended In Dnipro
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on January 20 that it had apprehended a network of agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence, who, among other things, coordinated Russian missile strikes in the city of Dnipro, where at least 46 people were killed after a Russian missile hit a residential building last week. The SBU did not reveal the suspects' identities, saying only that a Dnipro-born Russian citizen was among those detained. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By AFP
First UN Humanitarian Convoy Reaches Soledar In Ukraine
The United Nations says that its first humanitarian convoy has reached the area around Soledar, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks. "Our colleagues in Ukraine have just reached government-controlled areas close to Soledar in eastern Donetsk Oblast," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on January 20. He said that the three-truck convoy was carrying food, water, hygiene kits, and medical supplies for 800 people.
Six Killed, Including Shooter, In Shooting Spree In Georgia
A former Georgian soldier has opened fire from his balcony, killing five people, including a police officer, and injuring five others in the eastern town of Sagarejo. The Interior Ministry said on January 20 that the incident occurred overnight, and that the shooter killed himself. Local media identified the man as Nodar Atuashvili, born in 1974, who served in Georgia's armed forces between 2006 and 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Fire In Siberian Town Kills Four, Including Three Children
A fire in a private house in the town of Leninsk-Kuznetsk in the Siberian region of Kemerovo has killed a woman and three children. The Investigative Committee said on January 20 it has launched a probe into the fire that occurred the previous evening. Deadly fires in Russian residential buildings often occur as a result of using electric or gas heaters or ovens in freezing weather, as heating systems in many remote places are outdated and need replacement or repair. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
CIA Director Reportedly Traveled To Kyiv For Secrets Talks With Zelenskiy
News reports say the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) traveled to Ukraine last week for secret talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Neither Zelenskiy’s office nor Ukrainian government officials have commented publicly on reports of the trip by William Burns.
But The Washington Post and The New York Times said on January 19 the journey was made so that Burns could brief Ukrainian officials on U.S. intelligence about Russian military intentions in the coming months.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian military commanders have warned publicly that Russia may be preparing for a new offensive. Ukraine itself is believed to be laying the groundwork for its own counteroffensive.
Both sides are currently engaged in fierce fighting for control of several eastern Ukrainian towns, including Bakhmut and Soledar, and further to the north, Kreminna.
The Post said other topics raised by Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, included the growing reluctance by some U.S. lawmakers to continue providing the billions of dollars in weaponry and equipment to Ukraine.
Congress last month passed a $45 billion spending package for Ukrainian support, and the Defense Department on January 19 announced a new, $2.5 billion package that includes Stryker light infantry armored vehicles and other weapons but does not promise modern tanks, which Kyiv has been pressuring officials to send.
“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelensky and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” the Post quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying.
Burns is widely credited with providing crucial intelligence to Ukraine in the immediate run-up to last February’s invasion. News reports say he notified Ukrainian officials that Russia’s invasion plan included trying to seize the Hostomel airfield north of Kyiv in an effort to quickly seize the Ukrainian capital.
Ukrainian forces fended off the attempted Russian move, thwarting the attack and ultimately forcing Russian troops to withdraw from districts north of Kyiv and reposition to eastern Ukraine.
Burns was the latest top U.S. official to travel to Kyiv.
Earlier this week, Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman, and Defense Undersecretary Colin Kahl, and Jon Finer, a top White House national security official, held talks with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.
Also this week, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, met with his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Miller, for talks in Poland.
Ukrainians Wrap Up Landmine Clearance Training In Cambodia
A group of 15 Ukrainian deminers on January 20 wrapped up a week of training in Cambodia, where experts who have cleared minefields from one of the world's most contaminated countries shared their expertise with the relative newcomers to the dangerous job. Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998, while the problem in Ukraine is a new one since Russia's invasion last year. Ukrainian deminer Stanislav Kulykiusky said his team was grateful for the training as 64 deminers have been injured and 13 killed in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Finland Pledges Another $434 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine, But No Tanks
Finland has announced a new package of more than 400 million euros ($434 million) in military aid for Ukraine. The pledge triples the total value of Finnish defense aid to Ukraine to 590 million euros, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 20. A ministry spokesperson said the package does not include Leopard 2 tanks. Germany faces growing pressure to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or at least give permission to other allies such as Poland to deliver the German-made tanks from their own stock. To read the Finnish statement on the aid, click here.
Doctor Says Former Kazakh Leader's 'Medical Procedure' Was Planned
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, has undergone a successful heart procedure for an undisclosed issue and his condition is not life-threatening, his doctor said.
Yury Pya, the director of Kazakhstan's National Heart Surgery Center in Astana, said the unspecified procedure on January 20 was not surgery, as earlier reported in a statement from Nazarbaev's spokesman, and instead involved a less invasive methodology.
"It was not a surgery. It was a medical, diagnostic procedure," Pya said, attributing the use of the word surgery to a "mix up" by people who were not aware of the technical difference between a procedure and a full operation.
The medical procedure was planned for last year, he added, but because of Nazarbaev's schedule the procedure was delayed. Answering a question about Nazarbaev's current health state, Pya said that "his health is as good as that of a cosmonaut."
Pya's briefing was held shortly after Nazarbaev's spokesman Aidos Ukibai said the ex-president had undergone "successful heart surgery."
The news came as a shock to the nation as there were no previous reports that Nazarbaev was suffering any health issues.
Nazarbaev, who ran the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, stepped down in 2019 and has seen his remaining powers sharply curtailed over the past year through a series of moves taken by his handpicked predecessor President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
The former president's surgery came one week after Kazakh lawmakers approved a move annulling the Law on the First President - the Leader of the Nation (Elbasy), depriving Nazarbaev's immediate family members of legal immunity.
Parliament also canceled Nazarbaev’s status of lifetime honorable member of the parliament’s upper chamber, the Senate.
The moves came about after protests last January in the country’s west over fuel price hikes unexpectedly turned into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism.
In the wake of the protests, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Zelenskiy Calls On Allies To Speed Up Weapons Deliveries Amid Disagreements Over Tanks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again pleaded with Ukraine's allies to accelerate deliveries of modern heavy weapons, including tanks, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged his Western counterparts to "dig deeper" to help Kyiv's forces stave off Russia's offensive in the east, where heavy fighting continues.
Addressing a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany by video link, Zelenskiy said on January 20 that the allied partners needed "not to bargain about different numbers of tanks, but to open that principal supply that will stop evil."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The gathering, the latest in a series of weapons-pledging meetings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, comes as Germany faces growing pressure to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least give permission to other allies to deliver the German-made tanks from their own stock.
Zelenskiy told the gathering that “terror does not allow for discussion,” adding that “the war started by Russia does not allow delays."
Austin told the meeting that Ukraine is racing against time in the face or Russia's onslaught and Western help for Kyiv must come faster.
"Russia is regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip," Austin said at the start of the meeting.
"This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us," he said.
Austin and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are discussing with the allies the latest $2.5 billion worth of U.S. military aid for Ukraine announced by the Pentagon on January 19 that includes Stryker armored vehicles for the first time but no tanks.
Zelenskiy on January 19 addressed Germany's leaders directly in an interview with public broadcaster ARD, saying: "In plain language, can you deliver Leopards or not? Then hand them over!"
Washington has declined for the time being to provide its own M1 Abrams tanks, arguing that the high-tech U.S. tank needs extensive and complex maintenance and poses huge logistical challenges.
The United States said it would be more productive to send Leopards that many allied militaries are already using.
Ukrainian forces, the Americans argue, would only have to get trained on the Leopard, and avoid the longer and more difficult training for the Abrams.
Austin met with Germany's newly appointed defense minister, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin ahead of the January 20 meeting. It wasn't clear whether the tank issue was discussed during the meeting.
But Pistorius told ARD he was "pretty sure we will get a decision on this [tank issue] in the coming days, but I can’t yet tell you today how it will look.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz so far held out against sending Leopard tanks over concern that it could provoke Moscow, which has warned against an "extremely dangerous" escalation if the West sends longer-range weapons to Kyiv.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, took issue with Germany's approach.
"True leadership is about leading by example, not about looking up to others. There are no taboos," Podolyak said on Twitter. "From Washington to London, from Paris to Warsaw, you hear one thing: Ukraine needs tanks. Tanks -- the key to end the war properly. Time to stop trembling at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and take the final step."
Britain last week said it will send Ukraine Challenger 2 tanks.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a briefing on January 19 that the Leopard and Challenger aren’t comparable to the Abrams because the Abrams is much harder to maintain.
"It's more of a sustainment issue. I mean, this is a tank that requires jet fuel, whereas the Leopard and the Challenger, it’s a different engine." The Leopard and Challenger are "a little bit easier to maintain," Singh said.
The latest U.S. aid package for Ukraine announced by the Pentagon includes eight Avenger air-defense systems, 350 Humvees, 53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, more than 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and rockets, and missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System.
Several Western allies have said they support sending modern heavy weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.
Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on January 20 that Poland is ready to take "nonstandard" action if Germany opposes sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
WATCH: The authorities said 14 people were killed, including one child, along with the Ukrainian interior minister and other officials flying in the helicopter. Many children were injured.
In an interview with Polish radio, Jablonski was asked if supplying tanks to Ukraine would be possible even despite German opposition. Jablonski answered, "I think that if there is strong resistance, we will be ready to take even such nonstandard action.... But let's not anticipate the facts."
On January 19, representatives of nine countries, meanwhile, said in a joint statement they "commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine’s defense."
The joint statement followed a meeting in Tallinn of the defense minister of Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, and representatives from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on the battlefield situation on January 20 that the Ukrainian military repelled a total of 16 attacks by Russian forces in three regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya -- over the past 24 hours.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued to concentrate their firepower on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops have been fighting pitched battles for months.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Serbian TV Reports Two Missing As Rains Cause Flooding In Southwest
Emergency teams in Serbia were searching for two people swept away by a swollen river in a southwestern town as floods led to evacuations and emergency measures, state RTS television reported on January 19. Heavy rainfall this week across the Balkans has caused rivers to rise dangerously in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, and Kosovo, flooding some areas and threatening flood defenses elsewhere. The local power company in northern Albania had to release water from bulging reservoirs, flooding nearby areas for a third time in as many months. In northern Kosovo, authorities said parts of Mitrovica have been flooded, forcing people to evacuate. To read the original story from AP, click here. To see videos of the flooding from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Normalization Will Require Difficult Choices By Both Kosovo And Serbia, U.S. Envoy Says
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said that a final agreement on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia will require "difficult choices and political courage."
In an interview on January 19 with RFE/RL, Chollet said he saw reasons for hope last week when he visited Pristina and Belgrade, but said Kosovo’s decision this week to turn away cars with what it says are illegal Serbian license plates is exactly the kind of development he didn’t want to see.
“When I was in the region last week, I made it very clear that the United States working with our European partners want to get out of the business of crisis diplomacy where we just careen from one crisis to another,” he said.
He wants the focus to shift to "getting down to the business at hand” and moving forward on the EU-led dialogue toward normalization based on mutual recognition.
The steps taken on January 18 by Pristina over the license plate issue “are not consistent with either the letter or the spirit of the agreements made in late November to which averted an earlier crisis,” he said.
Some cars bearing the abbreviation KM, which stands for the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, were denied entry into Kosovo on January 18 because they had been re-registered in December. The November agreement said Serbia was to stop producing these license plates, and, according to Kosovo officials, re-registering existing ones.
Chollet said this type of unilateral action is not appropriate for either side to announce right now.
"We need to have a coordinated way forward so these sorts of things do not precipitate the kinds of crises we really need to avoid and distract our attention from the important work of the dialogue,” Chollet said in the interview.
Chollet spoke one day ahead of a visit to Kosovo by five international representatives, calling this an "important moment" and expressing hope that progress will be made in the dialogue process for the normalization of relations.
He said during his talks with Kosovar and Serbian leaders last week he wanted to make clear the importance the United States places on this process, the hopes Washington has for the process, and the potential opportunities that can come for both Kosovo and Serbia if they are able to normalize relations.
The upside of having an agreement moving toward normalization is very clear for Kosovo and very clear for Serbia, he said.
“In my view it would unquestionably make the lives of the people of Kosovo and Serbia better if they were able to sort this out and normalize the relationship along the lines that the EU proposal has outlined,” he said.
He also said that both governments need to be able to show willingness to compromise, which he thinks is possible.
“We are trying to come up with creative solutions to help them make those compromises,” he added.
Chollet also noted his push for the formation of an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities (ASM) in Kosovo and his continued belief in its importance. The U.S. view is that it is a commitment that is consistent with Kosovo’s Constitution and does not create a Republic of Srpska-like entity within Kosovo.
“We're going to do our part to try to demystify the ASM in some ways because I think there's a lot of uncertainty about what the ASM is and what it isn't,” he said.
Former Commander In Bosnian Serb Military Sentenced To 15 Years For War Crime
A former commander in the Bosnian Serb Army has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for complicity in the kidnapping and murder of 20 civilians who were taken off a train and later tortured and killed during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled on January 19 that Boban Indjic participated in the killings and sentenced him, ending a trial that started in 2015 for a war crime committed 30 years ago. His detention was extended after the first-instance verdict, which can be appealed.
The court found Indjic was part of a group of Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries that ambushed the train and abducted the 20 passengers in February 1993.
Indjic was initially charged with eight other members of the same military unit, but the trials were separated because Indjic was convicted in Serbia of causing a traffic accident. After serving his sentence for that crime his trial continued before the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
A Bosnian state court convicted Indjic's seven comrades in October 2022 and sentenced each to 13 years in prison.
Obrad Poluga, Novak Poluga, Radojica Ristich, Petko Indjic, Miodrag Mitashinovich, Dragan Shekovich, and Oliver Krsmanovich were found guilty of complicity in the war crime.
Mitashinovich escaped before sentencing and is still at large.
The court acquitted their commander, Luka Dragichevich. The judge said the prosecutor did not prove Dragichevich ordered Indjic to torture and kill civilians.
The incident started at the Strpci train station near the border with Serbia on February 27, 1993. Armed Serbs stopped a train there and took off 20 passengers, mostly Muslims.
The Serbian paramilitary soldiers brought the men to Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, where they tortured and killed all of them, dumping their bodies in the Drina River. The oldest victim was 59, and the youngest was 16.
All the victims were from the Muslim-dominated Sandzak area in southern Serbia, which borders Bosnia. The remains of only four victims have been found.
With reporting by AP
Three Pakistani Policemen Killed In Suicide Attack
Three Pakistani policemen were killed on January 19 in a suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan, local officials told Radio Mashaal. Gunmen first opened firing at a police checkpoint in Jamrud in the Khyber tribal district, then one person entered the checkpoint and blew himself up, local officials told Radio Mashaal. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Since the summer of 2022, the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated, prompting large-scale demonstrations and public uprisings in several districts. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
IAEA Head Worries World Getting Complacent About Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he worries that the world is becoming complacent about the considerable dangers posed by the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Russian forces captured the plant in March, and it has repeatedly come under fire. Speaking in Kyiv on January 19, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said "people may believe that nothing has happened so far, so is the director-general of the IAEA crying wolf?" He added that an accident "can happen any time" and it is his duty is to do everything to prevent that. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve In First Reading Bill Obliging State Entities, Businesses To Use Kyrgyz Only
Kyrgyz lawmakers have approved in the initial reading on January 19 a bill that would oblige all state entities, local self-governing bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations, regardless of the type of ownership, to use Kyrgyz only as their working language. The bill must go through two more readings and, if approved, will need President Sadyr Japarov to sign it into law. Russian, which dominates many spheres of everyday life, has the status of an official language while Kyrgyz is the state language in the Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Lawyers Warn Judiciary Over Defendant's Rights Abuses
A group of 45 Iranian lawyers and law professors has published an open letter objecting to the deprivation of fundamental rights for defendants amid a deadly government crackdown following months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for how she was wearing a head scarf.
Signed by Mohsen Borhani, Houshang Pourbabaei, Soheila Rajabpour, Farideh Gheirat, Javad Kashani, and Ali Mojtahedzadeh, the letter, addressed to the country's judiciary and published on January 18, emphasizes that the right to freely choose a lawyer -- which many of the thousands detained during the unrest have complained about -- is recognized by the constitution and failing to honor such basic rights in security and political cases presents "a legal dilemma and challenge."
Iran has been rocked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested and most of them forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, according to the Center for Human Rights In Iran (CHRI).
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
CHRI said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers had been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, CHRI said in a news release.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Criminal Complaints Filed In Belgrade Over Vagner Recruiting Activities In Serbia
A Belgrade lawyer and several Serbian-based Russian and Ukrainian anti-war groups have filed a series of criminal complaints in court related to the activities on Serbian territory of the Kremlin-linked Vagner mercenary group, which has played a significant role in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
As Russia's conventional forces have reel under pressure from a more motivated Ukrainian Army, President Vladimir Putin has turned to Vagner, run by his close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, to take on a more prominent role with the group now playing an important part in Russia’s push to take control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin, sometimes known as "Putin's chef" because his businesses catered Putin's dinners with foreign guests, has reportedly recruited thousands of inmates across Russia in recent months with the promise of pardons in exchange for their participation in the Ukraine war.
The criminal complaints were filed in Belgrade on January 19 against the director of Serbia's Security Information Agency (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin; the Russian ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko; the Serbian-Russian Humanitarian Center in Nis; and members of the right-wing organization Narodni Patrole (National Patrol).
The complaints against Kharchenko, several unnamed people from the Russian Embassy, and the Nis humanitarian center, as well as Vulin and several unnamed employees of BIA, were all filed by Belgrade-based lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic. Complaints against the head of Narodne Patrole, Damjan Knezevic, and unnamed members of Narodni Patrole were filed by Stojkovic together with representatives of the anti-war groups that monitor Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, and Serbs.
Under Serbian law, it is illegal for Serbs to participate in conflicts abroad.
The issue gained prominence earlier this week when President Aleksandar Vucic, in a rare rebuke of Moscow, slammed Russian advertisements in Serbian in which the Vagner Group made calls for volunteers to join its ranks.
Stojkovic said the criminal complaints target those who are seeking to recruit Serbs to fight on Russia's side in the war in Ukraine.
"Kharchenko leads, Vulin prevents [Serbian authorities'] counterintelligence work, the center in Nis is a [pro-Russia] platform, and we have the Vagner reality," Stojkovic wrote on Twitter.
In addition to Stojkovic and his civic group Oktobar, the Russian Democratic Society, the Ukrainian diaspora association Cini Dobro (Do Good), and the humanitarian organization Golub Mira (Dove of Peace) were among the signatories of the criminal complaints.
Members of Narodne Patrole painted a mural honoring the Vagner Group in Belgrade this month. Activists have painted over it several times in an attempt to remove it.
Knezevic was part of the group from Serbia who visited the Vagner Center in Russia in November.
"Acting through the Vagner Group on the territory of Serbia, that man (Knezevic) and other people, whose names we have not published, but who are known to the BIA, encourage, motivate, give instructions, and help citizens of Serbia to join the Russian Army in the war in Ukraine," Stojkovic said.
Stojkovic told journalists after submitting the criminal charges that they also refer to the actions of the Russian diplomatic mission "on mobilizing Serbian citizens to participate in the war in Ukraine."
Stojkovic said BIA under Vulin's leadership failed to counter Russia's intelligence-gathering and recruiting activities in Serbia.
"We have a well-founded suspicion that Aleksandar Vulin, as director of the BIA, gave orders, directives, and guidelines not to prevent the activities of the Vagner Group in Serbia, and to prevent counterintelligence work in Serbia," Stojkovic said.
He said Kharchenko used his diplomatic position to facilitate the recruitment of Serbian citizens to train and fight on Russia's side in Ukraine.
"On the website of the Russian Embassy in Serbia there were clear instructions on how to join the Russian Army, and giving such instructions is a criminal offense under Serbia's Criminal Code," he said.
Such instructions were published several years ago on the website of the Russian Embassy. After the instructions began to spread on social networks, they were removed from the embassy site but remain in Google history.
RFE/RL contacted the institutions and individuals against whom criminal charges were filed, but they were not available for immediate comment.
Under Serbia's judicial system, a private person or entity can file a criminal complaint, but it is the prosecution that decides whether it will accept it and press official charges. The prosecution can also choose to drop such a complaint.
Rights Group Says Iranian Security Forces Closing Roads Around Zahedan To Preempt Protests
A rights group says security forces have closed the roads leading to the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan in an attempt to ward off demonstrations after Friday Prayers in the city on January 20.
People in Sistan and Baluchistan province have been holding protest rallies every Friday since September 30, when a demonstration turned deadly as security forces of the Islamic Republic cracked down hard on demonstrators.
During the so-called Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
On January 19, the Baloch Activists Campaign quoted an informed source as saying military forces had set up checkpoints in the city and made it difficult for cars to move by creating obstacles.
The Rasad Balochistan website also reported that troops are trying to prevent people from joining a protest rally at the Makki Grand Mosque in Zahedan by establishing "super security measures."
Last month, a leaked audio recording from the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces appeared to show the secretary of the council admitting to the accidental killing of women and children during Bloody Friday.
Earlier, another leaked document from the Fars agency, published by the Black Reward hacking group, shows Khamenei telling security and military officials to try and disgrace cleric Sunni Muslim Molavi Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Abdolhamid is based but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Singer May Face Up To Four Years In Prison For Singing Ukrainian Song In Bar
Well-known Belarusian singer Meryem Herasimenka, aka Meryem Hera, has gone on trial in Minsk for singing a song by the popular Ukrainian group Okean Elzy -- in Ukrainian -- in a Minsk bar in August. Herasimenka was arrested at the time and twice sentenced to 15 days in jail before a criminal case was launched against her on a charge of "actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order." If convicted, the 28-year-old entertainer could face up to four years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakh Party Pulls Member From Parliament Over Comments Supporting Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Kazakh lawmaker Azamat Abdildaev has been expelled from the Aq Zhol (Bright Path) party, which positions itself as the opposition, after expressing support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine in an interview with RFE/RL. The party said on January 19 that Abdildaev will no longer represent it in parliament and that his opinions with regard to the war in Ukraine do not coincide with the party's position. Abdildaev told RFE/RL the day before that Ukraine is led by a "Nazi" government that the Ukrainian people will topple by the summer. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Dozens Of Russian Lawmakers Urge Putin To Halt Pressure Tactics On Navalny
More than 80 lawmakers across Russia have signed an open letter demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin stop pressuring jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has been placed in punitive solitary confinement several times since August.
The letter, written by Moscow municipal lawmaker Sergei Tsukasov, was posted on Facebook on January 18. Since then, more than 80 lawmakers from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, and Tomsk, as well as the Tula and Krasnodar regions, have signed the appeal.
The letter demands Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office, and the presidential Council For Human Rights, immediately provide Navalny with medical assistance and stop placing him in punitive solitary confinement for unfounded reasons.
"It is crystal clear for those who follow Aleksei's ordeal that the goal of constantly placing him in punitive solitary confinement is to create unbearable conditions for him in the penitentiary and inflict damage to his physical and psychological health, as well as pose a danger to his life," the letter says.
"Today, residents of our Motherland are deprived of the right to express their protest. While it is guaranteed by the Article 31 of the Russian Constitution, it has been de facto eliminated by federal laws and resolutions made by regional authorities."
The letter demands an investigation into all disciplinary decisions made by the prison administration regarding Navalny that "posed a danger to his life," and punish all individuals responsible for such decisions.
Over the past month, two similar appeals have been filed by dozens of Russian lawyers and physicians.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said in recent days that the Kremlin critic has a heavy cough and a fever.
Earlier this week, Navalny marked two years since his arrest. The outspoken Kremlin critic is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison in the Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Jailed Tajik Lawyer's Brother Gets Four Years In Prison On Charges Relatives Call Ungrounded
BOKHTAR, Tajikistan-- A brother of jailed Tajik lawyer Saidnuriddin Shamsiddinov has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges that he rejects.
Bahovaddin Shamsiddinov's relatives told RFE/RL on January 19 that he was found guilty of allegedly being associated with the banned Group 24 movement, fraud, illegal land sales, and the spreading of false information. According to them, Shamsiddinov pleaded not guilty and called all the charges "slander."
Officials from the Vakhsh district court confirmed to RFE/RL that Bahovaddin Shamsiddinov was sentenced to four years in prison on January 19.
The exiled spokesman of Group 24, Ubaidullo Saidi, told RFE/RL that Shamsiddinov had nothing to do with the opposition movement.
Bahovaddin Shamsiddinov's brother, a noted lawyer and outspoken government critic, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison in December 2020 after a court in Khatlon found him guilty of fraud, illegal land sales, and spreading false information.
Saidnuriddin Shamsiddinov also rejected all the charges, saying the case was politically motivated as retaliation for his open criticism of officials.
In late 2021, Shamsiddinov's sentence was extended by eight months after a court found him guilty of having links with Group 24, which he also rejected.
Group 24 was founded by well-known businessman and opposition politician Umarali Quvatov in 2012.
In 2014, Tajikistan's Supreme Court declared the group extremist and banned it from the country. Dozens of the group's members and supporters have been arrested and many of them sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
In March 2015, Quvatov was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey.
Iran Warns EU Not To List Revolutionary Guards As Terrorist Entity
Iran warned on January 19 that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" if it designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity, a day after the European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to do so. Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said during a phone call to the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, that the IRGC is "a formal and sovereign organization" that helps guarantee Iran's security. The European Parliament blames the IRGC for the repression of domestic protesters and the supply of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian-Born Swede Gets Life In Prison For Spying For Russia
A court in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, sentenced on January 19 a former intelligence officer to life in prison after convicting him of spying for Russia's GRU military intelligence service from 2011 to 2021. The man's younger brother was sentenced to nine years and 10 months in prison on a charge of assisting his brother's spying activities. Iranian-born Peyman Kia, 42, served in Sweden's SAPO intelligence service and in military intelligence units. His brother was identified as Iranian-born Payam Kia, 35. The two were arrested in November. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Success or Pyrrhic Victory: Is The Battle For Soledar A 'Trap' For Russian Forces?2
Despite Boasting About Romania's Lax Laws, Influencer Andrew Tate Had Repeated Run-Ins With Traffic Cops3
Henry Kissinger says Russia War Validates Ukraine's NATO Bid4
Bloodied But Not Defeated: Ukrainian Troops Fight On In Soledar Despite Russian Claims Of Victory5
Interview: U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges On Russia's Lack Of A 'Coherent Plan'6
World's Largest Eastern Orthodox Cathedral Takes Shape Above Bucharest7
Diplomatic Blunder Or Subtle Trick? What's Up With Kyiv Sending A 'Sexologist' As Its Envoy To Sofia?8
Do The Tunnels Under Ukraine's Soledar Have Significant Military Value?9
Fresh Attacks In Ukraine As Western Allies Consider Kyiv's Requests For Heavy Weaponry10
The Strange Fate Of Romania's 'Hunger Circuses'
Subscribe