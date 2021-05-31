Ryanair Says Plane Diverted To Berlin Over 'Potential Threat'

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Krakow has been diverted to Berlin after the crew were warned of a "potential security threat" on the plane, the Ireland-based budget airline says.

In a May 31 statement, Ryanair said German air traffic control warned the crew of the potential threat on May 30, prompting the captain to follow procedures and land in Berlin, the nearest airport, where passengers were taken off the plane.

"Extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage" were performed by German police, who determined there was no danger, the airline said.

The 160 passengers were eventually flown to Krakow on a spare plane after a seven-hour delay.



German tabloids Bild and BZ said that there had been a bomb threat, but neither the police nor Ryanair confirmed those reports.

The incident comes after Belarus dispatched a fighter jet earlier this month to intercept a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania and forced it to land in Minsk, because the Belarusian authorities claimed they had received information there was a bomb aboard the plane.

Following the landing, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a Russian national, were taken off the aircraft and detained.

No bomb was found on board, despite the Belarusian authorities claiming that they had received an e-mail warning them about the existence of explosives on the flight.

The move sparked international outrage and demands for Pratasevich's release. The European Union has since banned flights from Belarus.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa