The Vyasna human rights center says popular singer Larisa Hrybaleva, who is reported to be on a secret government list of 80 entertainers who are not permitted to perform in Belarus, has been detained and her house has been searched. Vyasna said in a post on Telegram that the police actions took place on either November 1 or a day earlier. Further details of the case are not known. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Supported Protesters Has Been Detained, Says Rights Group
