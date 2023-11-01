Accessibility links

Belarusian Singer Who Supported Protesters Has Been Detained, Says Rights Group

Belarusian singer Larisa Hrybaleva (file photo)
Belarusian singer Larisa Hrybaleva (file photo)

The Vyasna human rights center says popular singer Larisa Hrybaleva, who is reported to be on a secret government list of 80 entertainers who are not permitted to perform in Belarus, has been detained and her house has been searched. Vyasna said in a post on Telegram that the police actions took place on either November 1 or a day earlier. Further details of the case are not known. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.

    RFE/RL's Belarus Service

    RFE/RL's Belarus Service is one of the leading providers of news and analysis to Belarusian audiences in their own language. It is a bulwark against pervasive Russian propaganda and defies the government’s virtual monopoly on domestic broadcast media.

