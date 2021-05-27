UN Aviation Organization To Hold Urgent Meeting Over Belarus's Diversion Of Passenger Jet

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will hold an urgent meeting on May 27 to discuss the diversion by Belarus of a European flight and arrest of a dissident after Western powers on the UN Security Council called for the agency to investigate.

The ICAO council will meet to discuss the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight traveling between EU members Greece and Lithuania to Minsk on May 23 and the detention there by Belarusian authorities of journalist and opposition activist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend.

The United States and Western European members of the Security Council on May 26 called for the ICAO to urgently investigate the incident.

In a statement after a closed-door Security Council meeting they called the incident "unprecedented and unacceptable" and demanded "full accountability for those responsible."

They also called for Belarus to immediately release Pratasevich, and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.

"We fully condemn this as yet another blatant attempt by the Belarusian authorities to silence all opposition voices," said the statement signed by Estonia, France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Britain, and the United States.

The ICAO, of which Belarus is a member state, earlier this week said that it was "strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing."

Under the 1944 convention that established the ICAO, every state has sovereignty over the airspace above its territory.

But the text also says signatories must "refrain from resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight and that, in the case of interception, the lives of persons on board and the safety of aircraft must not be endangered."

The flight was diverted after authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the aircraft.

The action has been met with a wave of international condemnation, and Europe's aviation regulator has urged all airlines to avoid Belarus airspace for safety reasons. Poland became the latest EU country to ban Belarusian carriers, following a similar move by Latvia.

Authorities in Belarus have dismissed the outrage, saying Minsk acted within the law.

Crisis In Belarus Read our coverage as Belarusians continue to demand the resignation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid a brutal crackdown on protesters. The West refuses to recognize him as the country's legitimate leader after an August 9 election considered fraudulent.

Lukashenka and his allies are already under a series of Western sanctions over a brutal crackdown on mass protests that followed his disputed reelection to a sixth term in August 2020.

But the Belarusian strongman continues to enjoy support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is hosting him on May 28.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said May 26 there was no reason to doubt Lukashenka's version of events.

The 26-year-old Pratasevich is facing charges of being behind civil disturbances, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He was a key administrator of the Telegram channel Nexta-Live, which has been covering the protests that broke out in Belarus following last year's presidential election.

With reporting by AFP