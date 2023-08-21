News
U.S. Embassy In Minsk Again Tells Americans To Leave Belarus
The U.S. Embassy in Minsk on August 21 told U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately and advised any Americans planning a trip to the East European country not to go.
The embassy said U.S. citizens who are in Belarus “should depart immediately” and should consider leaving via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia or by plane.
The embassy’s advisory follows a similar message issued in April that also told U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately.
Its latest message noted that Lithuania on August 18 closed two border crossings -- Sumsko and Tvereciaus -- with Belarus.
Lithuania said it was closing the two border crossings in response to escalating tensions with Belarus, which has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for Moscow’s invasion.
While other border crossings remain open, it's not clear for how long. Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia -- NATO members on the alliance's eastern flank -- have said that further closures are possible, according to BPN, a project of the former BelaPAN independent news agency.
The U.S. Embassy’s message on August 21 also advised Americans not to travel to Belarus “due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine," and other reasons, including the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus.
Belarus is hosting troops belonging to the private Wagner mercenary group who arrived after their short-lived mutiny in June.
The embassy advisory also cited "the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus" as reasons for its warning.
The United States has previously advised Americans against visiting Belarus, including in January 2022 about one month before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the same month, the U.S. State Department also ordered the departure of family members of American civil servants from Belarus.
Tour Of Moscow's Sewer Tunnels Ends In At Least Four Deaths After Heavy Rainfall Overwhelms System
The bodies of four people, including two teenagers, who took part in an excursion into Moscow’s sewer tunnels have been found in the Moskva River, Russian media and Telegram channels said on August 21. Heavy rain hit the Russian capital during the tour of the underground water drainage system on August 20. The group's guide, Konstantin Filippov, is among an unspecified number of people who are still missing. The Investigative Committee launched a probe into "providing services that do not correspond to safety standards that caused deaths." One person was detained for questioning. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Court Shuts Down Rights Group In Russia's Mari El Republic
The Supreme Court of Russia's Mari El Republic ruled on August 21 to shut down the Man and the Law rights group citing the nongovernmental organization’s 'involvement in political activities." The group’s members say they will appeal the decision. Man and the Law has operated in the republic in Russia's Volga region since 1999. It has provided legal assistance to victims of police brutality and other illegal actions by law enforcement officers. In 2020, the Justice Ministry’s request to shut down the group was rejected by a court. The Justice Ministry added the group to its list of “foreign agents" in 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Seizes Assets Worth More Than $25 Million Belonging To Russian Colonel-General
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has announced the seizure of assets estimated to be worth more more than 1 billion hryvnias ($25 million) that are owned by Russian Colonel-General Valery Kapashin, the head of Russia’s chemical weapons disposal agency. Around 20 commercial establishments in the Poltava region, including restaurants and hotels, were seized. The businesses were registered under the names of Kapashin's daughter and son-in-law, who allegedly acquired Russian citizenship and left for Russia before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kapashin has been under investigation in Ukraine for supporting an aggressor state and funding terrorism. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities, click here.
Iran Executes Eight More Over Past 72 Hours In Prison 'Killing Fields'
Iran, which Amnesty International recently slammed for turning its prisons into "killing fields," has executed at least eight individuals -- most of whom were incarcerated for drug offenses -- in a span of three days, local activists said.
The Baluch Activists Campaign said on August 21 that four executions -- all linked to drug-related offences -- took place at the Zahedan prison. The group identified the victims as Abdulsamad Khadem, a 29-year-old from Zahak; Yaqub Ejbari, a father of eight from Qarqaruk village; Mohammad Anwar Barahui and an individual with the surname Qanbarzehi, both of whom were from Zahedan, which is located in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
In addition, two Baluch prisoners -- named Abdulsamad Shahuzehi and Mahmud Rigi -- were executed in the Zahedan prison on August 19 after being handed qisas (retribution) sentences for a joint murder dating back to 2012.
The advocacy group said that since April, 84 Baluch inmates, including four women, have been executed.
Separate reports from multiple media outlets also confirmed the execution of an unnamed individual in a prison in the southwestern Iranian city of Dezful on August 19 on charges related to drug offenses while the Human Rights News Agency reported a drug-related execution at the Sheiban prison on August 19. The individual, Abdulreza Qalavand, had been incarcerated for a decade before his execution.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, and decried a situation that has turned the country's prisons into "killing fields."
“The shameless rate at which the authorities are carrying out drug-related executions, in violation of international law, exposes their lack of humanity and flagrant disregard for the right to life. The international community must ensure that cooperation in anti-drug trafficking initiatives do not contribute, directly or indirectly, to the arbitrary deprivation of life and other human rights violations in Iran,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa in a report on June 2.
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/06/iran-prisons-turned-into-killing-fields-as-drug-related-executions-almost-triple-this-year/
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization says that July alone saw 61 executions, with the list comprising 11 Baluchis and three Afghan nationals. Since the start of 2023, a verified total of 423 individuals have been executed in Iran, though insiders believe the actual figure could be significantly higher.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Explosion In Kabul Kills Two People Inside Car, Injures One
An explosion in Kabul on August 21 killed two people inside a vehicle and injured a passenger, the security command of the Taliban-led government said. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the security command, told the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency that the explosion occurred in the Afghan capital’s Darul Aman district and was caused by a sticky bomb. An investigation into the incident has begun, Zadran said without providing further details. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Afghan Service, click here.
Greece Hosts Meeting Of Several Balkan Leaders; Ukraine's Zelenskiy Also Attends
The leaders of several Balkan countries gathered on August 21 in Athens along with top European Union officials to discuss the region’s European future, and Ukraine’s president joined them later in the day. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to host an informal dinner in the Greek capital for top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel. The prime minister’s office said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also would attend the dinner, following talks with the Greek prime minister. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Propulsion System Malfunction Caused Russian Spacecraft's Crash On Moon, Roskosmos Chief Says
The main cause of the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the surface of the moon over the weekend was that its propulsion system worked for 43 seconds longer than it was supposed to during a correction of its orbit, said Yury Borisov, the director of the Russian space agency, Roskosmos.
The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84, Borisov said on August 21 in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.
"At 2:10 p.m. [August 19], the engines turned on, which were supposed to correct and put the device into a pre-landing orbit. Unfortunately, the engine shutdown did not occur normally…and instead of the planned 84 seconds, it worked 127 seconds,” Borisov said, adding that this was “the main reason for the accident of the device."
He said the system was tested on the ground before being loaded onto the spacecraft.
The Luna-25 spacecraft crashed on the surface of the moon on August 20 after spinning into an uncontrollable orbit.
Roskosmos said in a statement on August 20 that it lost all contact with the probe after it “moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon.”
The agency said a special commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the failure, which was a blow to the prestige of Russia’s space program.
The Luna-25 probe entered lunar orbit on August 16, becoming the first Russian spacecraft to do so since the Luna-24 in 1976 under Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev
The mission was intended to explore a part of the moon where scientists believe they might find frozen water and other resources that could be used during longer human stays on the surface of the moon.
It was supposed to operate for one year in the area around the moon’s south pole.
Moscow had been promoting the Luna-25 mission as a demonstration of its capabilities despite the burdens of its drawn-out and costly invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Russia has been racing against India, which plans to land its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft at the moon’s south pole on August 23.
India’s space agency said on August 21 that all systems on its spacecraft were working "perfectly" and no contingencies are anticipated on the landing day.
A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Briefly Detains Eight Women Who Planned Rights Protest In Kabul
At least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan were released after being detained on August 19 for several hours on a charge of organizing a protest in Kabul. Members of the movement said the arrests were made violently by Taliban security officials while they were gathered in a house to form a protest program. The Taliban has imposed many restrictions on women, forcing most of their protests to be held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Postgraduate Student From Gabon Stabbed To Death In Russia
A 32-year-old postgraduate student from Gabon has been stabbed to death in a cafe in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, with witnesses calling it "a racially motivated attack." Local websites reported on August 21 that the incident took place three days earlier, adding that a suspect was apprehended. The Urals Federal University said on August 20 that Francois Ndjelassili "tragically died," but did not give any details. Law enforcement officials have not said anything about the student's death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Reports Gains In Southeast As Counteroffensive Creeps Forward
Intense fighting has been reported in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, with Defense Minister Hanna Malyar claiming "success" as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russian forces.
Gains were reported on August 21 in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, which sits along an important road leading from the town of Orikhiv to Tokmak on the way to the strategic city of Melitopol.
Malyar wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian troops, who in recent days reportedly made a breakthrough near Robotyne, "had success in the direction southeast of Robotyne and south of Malaya Tokmachka."
Malyar added that "planned combat work continues" in Robotyne itself.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces claimed to have recaptured territory near Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region that was battered by months of heavy fighting before it fell to Russian forces in May.
"Another three square kilometers have been liberated (around Bakhmut). In total, 43 square kilometers around Bakhmut have been liberated" since the counteroffensive began in June, Malyar told state television.
In the south, Malyar said, "our defenders continue to advance in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors."
Pro-Russian Telegram channels, meanwhile, reported fighting in the center of the Robotyne and gains by Russian forces near Kupyansk, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials recently advised residents living near the front in the Kharkiv region to evacuate.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in an August 21 statement that its forces were fending off Kyiv's counteroffensive near the village of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region that Kyiv's forces captured last week.
Ukrainian forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines as their two-month-long counteroffensive continues, particularly in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence while in Copenhagen on August 21 that his country would win the war with the West's provision of military aid, including the delivery of F-16 jet fighters, the lack of significant success has raised speculation that Kyiv could face mounting pressure to open negotiations with Moscow on ending the war launched by Russia in February 2022.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Amnesty International Urges Protection for Iranian Protest Victims' Families
Amnesty International has called on Iranian authorities to allow the commemoration of the first anniversary of those killed during "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in 2022 amid a campaign by security forces marked by "harassment and intimidation" against victims’ families "to enforce silence and impunity."
The rights group said in a statement released on August 21 that a new research report shows that Iranian authorities have been subjecting victims’ families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing "cruel restrictions" on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims’ gravestones.
Meanwhile, no officials have been held to account for the "unlawful" killing of hundreds of protesters by security forces since they launched a "brutal" crackdown following the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year while she was being held in custody by morality police for an alleged dress code violation.
“The international community must support victims’ families by pressing the Iranian authorities in private and in public to respect their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"The families must be protected from arbitrary detention, threats and other reprisals. States must also call on the Iranian authorities to release all those who were detained for advocating for truth and justice over the deaths, quash all unjust convictions and sentences against them, and drop all charges against those facing reprisals for speaking out,” Eltahawy added.
In the report, Amnesty detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
Thirty-three of the cases involved families who had loved ones killed by security forces during the protests, two that lost a relative who was executed arbitrarily, and one family of a torture survivor who took their own life after being released from detention.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death have intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest following a year of protests that have posed the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iranian officials have attributed the protests to Western instigation and have pledged a more aggressive crackdown. Over 500 individuals have lost their lives since the start of the protests, which also led to the arrests of thousands, including demonstrators, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders.
Eltahawy said that, given the reprisals families have faced and the "systematic impunity" of officials in Iran, the international community must "exercise universal jurisdiction and issue arrest warrants for Iranian officials, including those with command responsibility, who are reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law committed during and in the aftermath of the uprising.”
Five Ex-Officials At Siberian Penitentiary Handed Prison Terms In Torture Case
IRKUTSK, Russia -- Five former officials at a Siberian penitentiary have been handed prison terms in a high-profile case involving the torture and rape of an inmate from the Republic of Tyva.
Human rights activist Dmitry Dmitriyev told RFE/RL on August 21 that the Irkutsk regional court sentenced Maksim Volf, the former chief of the operative department of the city's detention center No. 1, to five years in prison, and his former subordinates Andrei Melentyev, Maksim Danchinov, Yevgeny Shadayev, and Andrei Moskvitin, to four years in prison each on charges of abuse of power.
Dmitriyev added that the sentences, handed down during a closed-door trial, will be appealed because they were seen as "too lenient."
The five men were arrested in March 2021 along with the former warden of the IK-6 penal colony in Irkutsk, Aleksei Agapov, and his former subordinates Aleksandr Mednikov and Anton Yerokhin.
Agapov, Mednikov, and Yerokhin were sentenced to five years in prison each in February on the same charge after a court in Irkutsk found them guilty of involvement in the separate beating, torture, and rape of an inmate with Central Asian roots in January 2021.
Three probes were launched in the region in late May into allegations of the torture and rape of three inmates -- Kezhik Ondar, Tahirjon Bakiev, and Yevgeny Yurchenko -- while they were held in detention centers in Irkutsk and the nearby city of Angarsk.
In April 2020, inmates at Correction Colony no. 15 in Angarsk staged a large riot protesting what they claimed were incidents of torture.
After the riot, many of the inmates were transferred to other prisons in the region.
Human rights groups have cited some of the inmates as saying that they faced beatings and torture after they were transferred to other prisons, where guards used other inmates who agreed "to cooperate" with the administration to force them to confess to organizing the riot.
In May, courts in Irkutsk sentenced several inmates who agreed "to cooperate" with the guards to prison terms of between five and eleven years on charges of rape, premeditated HIV infection, and inflicting serious bodily damage.
Report: Russian Minister's Wife Involved In Illegal Deportation Of Ukrainian Children
The Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) said on August 21 that an organization led by Yelena Milskaya, the wife of Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov, was involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia last year. In March, the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official, accusing them of the illegal deportation of children from Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Border Deal Detainees Launch Hunger Strike Amid Hearings
A group of Kyrgyz opposition politicians and activists who were detained last year during protests against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan have gone on a hunger strike.
The announcement on August 21 came as court hearings took place at the Birinchi May District Court in the capital, Bishkek. The case centers around the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee, which opposes a long-standing Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested dozens of members of the committee in October 2022 after the group organized protest actions against the deal. Fourteen of the 27 activists arrested remain in pretrial detention.
Under the border demarcation deal, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over to Uzbekistan the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which has a surface area of almost 45 square kilometers, in exchange for more than 190 square kilometers of mountainous terrain without water resources.
The Kempir-Abad Reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon Reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source.
Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Those arrested for protesting the deal were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which had been in the making for over three decades.
The detainees have undertaken hunger strikes twice since their arrests, demanding a fair investigation and their release from custody. Azimbek Beknazarov, a politician and one of the arrested activists, has criticized the lack of access to case materials, stating that they were denied the opportunity to review the evidence against them.
"We will not participate in such an illegal trial. We appeal to the president, the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament), and international organizations. We have no choice but to go on a hunger strike," said Beknazarov.
The detainees have said they consider the criminal case against them to be political persecution for their position on the transfer of the land.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has said the investigation has accumulated enough evidence to convict the accused.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has repeatedly said there should be a fair trial over the Kempir-Abad case and that the detainees "disturbed" people and attempted a "coup."
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Moscow To Discuss Ground Forces Cooperation
An Iranian military delegation has arrived in Moscow to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces, the state news agency TASS reported on August 21, citing Russia's Defense Ministry. Russia and Iran, both under Western economic sanctions, have forged closer relations in the military sphere and other areas since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The West has accused Iran of selling large numbers of drones for use against Ukraine, something Tehran denies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Says Prisoner Exchange Process With U.S. Will Take Up To Two Months
The process of releasing U.S. prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on August 21 during a press conference. "A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place," Kanaani said. Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached an agreement whereby five U.S. citizens held in Iran would be freed while $6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be released. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan To Compensate Christians Who Lost Homes In Rioting
Authorities in Pakistan are promising 2 million rupees ($6,800) in compensation for each of nearly 100 impoverished Christians who lost their homes when a Muslim mob, angered over the alleged desecration of the Koran, stormed their neighborhoods, burning at least 19 churches and damaging houses, officials said on August 21. Police said they have arrested dozens more rioters in ongoing raids, bringing the total number of detainees to 160. The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordering the arrest of all those linked to the rioting. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakhstan's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Opposition Activist Against Prison Sentence
Kazakhstan's Supreme Court on August 21 rejected an appeal filed by lawyers of opposition activist Erulan Amirov over a lower court ruling to sentence him to seven years in prison on terrorism charges. Amirov's relatives and supporters chanted "Shame!" after the ruling was pronounced. Amirov was sentenced in May last year over his posts on social media that criticized Kazakh authorities, as well as for his participation in unsanctioned protest rallies organized by the banned Koshe (Street) political party. Kazakh human rights organizations have designated Amirov as a political prisoner and have demanded his release. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Trial Begins In Minsk Of Activists Over Brawl With Employees Of Belarusian Embassy In London
The Minsk City Court on August 21 started a trial in absentia of four activists over a brawl with employees of the Belarusian Embassy in London in December 2021 during a rally protesting the official results of an August 2020 presidential poll that announced authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner. Vadzim Bahakou, Maksim Zuyeu, Alyaksandr Napreyenka, and Syarhey Rabushka, who all currently reside outside of Belarus, were charged with inciting hatred and inflicting damage to property. Bahakou and Zuyeu were additionally charged with assaulting officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kadyrov Critic Detained In Kyrgyzstan On Terrorism Charges
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security has detained Mansur Movlayev, a Russian citizen renowned as both an athlete and an outspoken critic of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya.
The arrest was made as part of a counterterrorism operation on August 20 at an airport in the Yssyk-Kul region of southern Kyrgyzstan, where Movlayev was intercepted while allegedly illegally attempting to enter the Central Asian nation.
The State Committee on National Security has not given further details on the arrest, but Kyrgyz law enforcement had labeled Movlayev an "adherent of radical ideology believed to be connected with international terrorist organizations in Syria.”
Movlayev's lawyer in Kyrgyzstan, Ilgiz Nasyrov, confirmed his client's detention and that a court hearing on his pretrial regime is expected to be held at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.
Meanwhile, the National Center for the Prevention of Torture said its representative met with Movlayev on August 21.
"Mansur Movlayev said that if he is extradited from Kyrgyzstan, he will definitely be tortured [wherever] he would be sent," Bakyt Rysbekov, head of the center, told RFE/RL.
Authorities accuse Movlayev of being associated with a "dormant cell of previously convicted individuals tied to the terrorist underground” and that he intended to conduct a series of robberies targeting affluent citizens in Kyrgyzstan and then funnel the proceeds to international terrorist groups.
Movlayev, 28, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 on a case he claims was fabricated. He was released on parole in 2022 and then rearrested in Chechnya, but escaped to Kyrgyzstan and was wanted by Russian authorities.
Zelenskiy Arrives In Athens After Securing Promises On F-16s From Denmark, Netherlands
Greece's prime minister pledged on August 21 after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to help train Ukrainian F-16 warplane pilots and assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine, particularly the port city of Odesa.
Zelenskiy, speaking at a news conferenc in Athens on August 21 alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, called the promise "an important result for the air coalition" and thanked Greece for the offer.
Training by an 11-nation coalition is to begin this month, and officials hope pilots will be ready by early 2024.
Mitsotakis said Greece would "be present" in the effort to reconstruct and rebuild Ukraine with "particular emphasis on Odesa."
Greece has already joined its NATO and EU partners in strongly backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion. It has also provided material military assistance in the form of armored personnel carriers and ammunition.
Zelenskiy is in the Greek capital for talks with the country's leaders and to attend an informal meeting of representatives of Balkan countries and top European Union officials.
He was to join in an informal dinner organized by Mitsotakis for top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel to discuss the Western Balkans’ future in the EU, Mitsotakis's office said.
Earlier on August 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked Danish lawmakers for their support in helping Kyiv fight off Russia's invasion, while Moscow said that the decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to send F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine would escalate the war.
Zelenskiy's comments in Copenhagen on August 21 came a day after he announced that Denmark had approved sending 19 of the advanced warplanes to Ukraine. Zelenskiy also said that the Netherlands had agreed to send 42 F-16s, although Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that while his country has 42 of the planes available, it has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested F-16 fighters from its Western partners, and Denmark and the Netherlands are the first to answer the call. Kyiv has said it needs the planes to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of a significant Russian advantage in the skies over Ukraine.
On August 20, Zelenskiy thanked the Netherlands and Denmark for their pledges to deliver the F-16s, saying: "We are working, making Ukraine stronger, and the Ukrainian air defenses more secure!"
Addressing Danish lawmakers, Zelenskiy said on August 21 that "all of Russia’s neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail” in the now 18-month-long war launched by Moscow.
Zelenskiy later told a large outdoor crowd in Copenhagen that "we are confident that Russia will lose this war."
Denmark and the Netherlands, both NATO members, announced their decisions to donate the F-16s to Ukraine in a joint statement on August 20, but did not specify the number of aircraft.
Denmark has suggested that its F-16s could be delivered by the end of the year after four to six months of training.
WATCH: Residents of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv gathered at makeshift memorials on August 20 to honor those killed a day earlier in a Russian missile strike. At least seven people died, including 22-year-old Nazar Yushchenko and a 6-year-old girl named Sofia.
Rutte did not provide a number or a time frame for deliveries, indicating that some of the 42 aircraft that the Netherlands has available would be needed for training purposes and that timing depended on the readiness of Ukrainian crews and infrastructure.
“The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands,” Rutte said. “We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible.… Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward.”
Both the Netherlands and Denmark are members of a Western coalition that is training Ukrainian pilots -- first in Denmark and then in Romania -- to fly the sophisticated F-16. While Zelenskiy declined while in the Netherlands to say how many Ukrainian pilots would be trained, Denmark said last week that training would begin this month.
The United States last week authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver the American-made F-16s to Ukraine.
On August 21, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency that Kyiv may only use the Danish and Dutch F-16s within Ukrainian territory.
"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," Ellemann-Jensen was quoted as saying. "Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes, or something else."
Russia on August 21 condemned the decisions by Denmark and the Netherlands to provide the aircraft.
"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency on August 21.
"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," Barbin said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Moscow Court Fines Former Security Officer For Attempting To Leave Russia
A Moscow court has ordered a transgender woman, Katerina Maiyers, to pay 300,000 rubles ($3,170) for attempting to violate an order forbidding her to leave Russia over a case involving the possession of classified information. The ban was imposed before Maiyers changed her gender. Maiyers was previously a captain in the Federal Security Service in Siberia. The case details are unknown as the court materials were classified. Maiyers was detained at a Moscow airport in December while trying to leave for Mexico. Maiyers said at the time she faced humiliation over being a transgender person. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Son Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Politician Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge
Artsyom Lyabedzka, the son of self-exiled Belarusian opposition politician Anatol Lyabedzka, has gone on trial on a charge of financing an unspecified extremist group. He rejects the accusation. According to the Vyasna human rights group, Judge Yauhen Pisarevich of the Minsk City Court started the trial on August 21. Lyabedzka, 37, was arrested in March and sentenced to 15 days in jail and later remanded in custody. Belarusian rights groups recognized him as a political prisoner. If found guilty, Lyabedzka faces up to eight years in prison. His father, Anatol Lyabedzka, is a member of the Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya-led government in exile. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Moscow Airports Again Restrict Flights Amid Claims Of Ukrainian Drones
Two major Moscow airports temporarily suspended flight arrivals and departures on August 21 following claims by the Defense Ministry that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over the Moscow region.
Domodedovo airport restricted flights "in order to ensure additional flight safety measures," Russian media quoted the airport's press service as saying.
Earlier, flights to and from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended on August 21 after the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone had crashed in the Moscow region after it was jammed by air-defense forces. There were no casualties, according to the ministry.
Normal operations at the two international airports were reportedly resumed after about two hours. Shortly before the airports were reopened, the Defense Ministry announced that a second drone had been shot down over the Moscow region about 40 kilometers west of the capital. Two people were reportedly injured in that incident.
The restrictions follow similar measures taken at Moscow airports in recent days due to alleged drone strikes by Kyiv on the Russian capital.
In the early hours of August 20, operations at Domodedovo and Vnukovo were temporarily halted in response to what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike. The Defense Ministry said it had disabled the drone by electronic means over Moscow.
In the early morning of August 18, flights at four Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky -- were suspended for about 30 minutes after authorities announced that a downed Ukrainian drone had struck a building a few kilometers west of the city center.
WATCH: Residents of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv gathered at makeshift memorials on August 20 to honor those killed a day earlier in a Russian missile strike. At least seven people died, including 22-year-old Nazar Yushchenko and a 6-year-old girl named Sofia.
A spate of recent drone strikes blamed on Ukraine have caused transportation disruptions inside Russia, including several airport shutdowns in recent weeks. On August 20, a railway station in the southwestern Kurk region bordering Ukraine was struck in a drone attack, reportedly injuring five people.
Ukraine, which typically does not comment on attacks that have occurred on Russian territory during the two countries' 18-month-long war, did not immediately respond to the August 21 incidents.
With reporting by Reuters and Interfax
