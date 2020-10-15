Belarusian Athlete Leuchanka, Who Supported Anti-Lukashenka Protests, Rearrested While Leaving Jail

MINSK -- Basketball player Alena Leuchanka, one of Belarus's best-known athletes, has been rearrested after serving 15 days in jail for taking part in ongoing protests against authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The athlete's father, Stsyapan Leuchanka, told RFE/RL that his daughter was placed under 72-hour preliminary arrest on October 15 immediately after she left a detention center where her relatives and dozens of supporters gathered to greet her.

It was not clear why Leuchanka was rearrested.

A Minsk court sentenced Leuchanka to 15 days in jail on September 30 after finding her guilty of violating regulations on public gatherings.

Earlier that day, Leuchanka, a member of the Free Association of Athletes (SOS BY) movement, was detained at the Minsk airport as she attempted to leave the country for medical treatment.

Leuchanka is one of the most well-known athletes of Belarus, having played basketball for the national team, as well as in Russia's Superleague and the WNBA in the United States.

Several prominent Belarusian athletes have been handed jail terms of 10 to 15 days for their open support of the ongoing protests, demanding Lukashenka’s resignation.

In August, nearly 350 Belarusian athletes and other members of the sports community threw down the gauntlet to Lukashenka by signing an open letter calling for an August 9 presidential election to be annulled and for all "political prisoners" and those detained during mass demonstrations that followed to be released.

The demonstrators say the vote was rigged in Lukashenka's favor and are demanding that he step down and hold new elections.

Lukashenka, who has refused to resign, had himself secretly sworn in on September 23, sparking outrage at home and abroad.

Western governments have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have called on him to peacefully transfer power.