Belarusian Escort 'Nastya Rybka,' Co-Defendants Deported From Thailand

A Belarusian escort whose reported relationship with a Russian billionaire put her at the center of a geopolitical scandal has been deported from Thailand.



Thai authorities said Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name Nastya Rybka, two other Belarussians, and five Russians were being sent to their home countries on January 17.



Earlier this week, they were handed a suspended sentence by a court in the beach resort city of Pattaya on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services, and ordered deported to Russia and Belarus.



The group’s deportation is the latest twist in a saga that started in February 2018, when Russian anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny published an expose appearing to show a former deputy Russian prime minister off the coast of Norway on a yacht belonging to the Kremlin-linked oligarch Oleg Deripaska.



Navalny's report, which drew on photographs and video that Vashukevich published on Instagram in 2016, appeared to show then-Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko being offered lavish treatment on Deripaska's yacht. The two also appear to discuss U.S. politics.

Vashukevich, who was pictured on the yacht, says she had an affair with Deripaska.



Vashukevich and her partner, Aleksandr Kirillov, known as Alex Lesley, made international headlines again when, shortly after their arrest in Pattaya, they asked for U.S. asylum.



Vashukevich claimed that she could reveal details about Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election.



Deripaska, one of several Russian tycoons hit by U.S. sanctions, was once an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

