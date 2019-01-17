Thailand Deports Woman With Alleged Ties To Russian Oligarch

Thailand has deported the woman whose alleged links with a Russian billionaire made international headlines. Belarusian national Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name Nastya Rybka, was put on a flight leaving Bangkok on January 17. Last February, Russian anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny published a video showing her on a yacht owned by Kremlin-linked oligarch Oleg Deripaska, in the company of then Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko. She was detained later the same month in Thailand on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services, for which she received a suspended sentence along with two other Belarusians and five Russians. All were deported to their home countries.