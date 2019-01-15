Belarusian Escort Linked To Int'l Political Scandal To Appear In Thai Court

A Belarusian escort whose reported relationship with a Russian billionaire put her at the center of an international political scandal is set to appear in a Thai court on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services.



Anastasia Vashukevich and her partner Aleksandr Kirillov were detained by Thai police in February 2018 along with eight other foreigners after police raided a "sex training course" in Pattaya, Thailand.



On the eve of their January 15 court case in Pattaya, Vashukevich, who goes by the name Nastya Rybka, and the other defendants reportedly refused the services of their local lawyers and filed a petition seeking a new judge, according to the RIA-Novosti news agency.



Kirillov, who also uses the pseudonym Alex Lesley, earlier said he would be defending himself without any legal help.



The other defendants are reportedly from Russia and Belarus.



The court case is the latest twist in a saga that started in February 2018, when Russian anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny published an expose appearing to show a former deputy Russian prime minister off the coast of Norway on a yacht belonging to the Kremlin-linked oligarch Oleg Deripaska.



Navalny's report, which drew on photographs and video that Vashukevich published on Instagram in 2016, appeared to show then-Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko being offered lavish treatment on Deripaska's yacht. The two also appear to discuss U.S. politics.



Vashukevich, who was pictured on the yacht, says she had an affair with Deripaska.



Vashukevich and Kirillov made international headlines again when, shortly after their arrest in Pattaya, they asked for U.S. asylum. Vashukevich claimed that she could reveal details about Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election.



Deripaska, who is one of several Russian tycoons hit by U.S. sanctions, was once an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.



With reporting by RIA-Novosti

