Belarusian President Lukashenka To Address Nation Days Before Toughest Reelection Bid

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will deliver his state of the union address on August 4, just days before his toughest reelection bid since coming to power more than a quarter century ago.

Lukashenka will deliver his address in parliament after its two chambers meet a day earlier to discuss key national issues, his press spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said.

The president was initially scheduled to deliver his address in parliament in April but postponed it amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, as political opponents mounted a growing challenge to his long rule, Lukashenka called an extraordinary meeting of parliament for August 3.

Belarus will hold presidential elections on August 9.

Lukashenka has ruled Belarus since 1994 but opposition to a sixth term has been growing, with tens of thousands of people attending opposition rallies over the last few weeks.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax