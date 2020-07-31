Ukraine To Seek Extradition Of Alleged Russian Mercenaries Detained In Belarus

Kyiv says it will seek the extradition of 33 alleged contractors from the Russian private military company Vagner being held in Belarus for their alleged participation in a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since April 2014.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on July 31 that Kyiv wants "all individuals who took part in war crimes on the temporarily occupied territory [in Ukraine's east] on which the Security Service of Ukraine has compiled enough proof" to be extradited to Ukraine.

On July 29, Belarus's state-run BelTA news agency published a list of the 33 men, aged between 24 and 55, who were detained in the country on suspicion of planning "to destabilize the country" ahead of the August 9 presidential poll.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on July 31 that Minsk had provided Kyiv with the list of the Vagner contractors detained in Belarus, adding that some of those listed are Ukrainian citizens suspected of taking part in military operations against the country's armed forces in the area known as the Donbas, where some 13,200 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 31 that the detained men "had nothing to do with Belarusian affairs."

"We can say with a very high level of confidence that these Russian citizens were in Belarus on transit, heading to another country.... They did not have anything illegal in their possession and did not plan anything illegal [in Belarus]," Peskov said, adding Moscow hopes that all of the detained individuals will be released soon.

The Vagner Group is a Russian paramilitary organization believed to be run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an influential Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin. Its fighters have turned up in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and Africa.

The chief of the Belarusian Security Council, Andrey Raukou, said on July 30 that "upwards of up to 200 militants" remain at large in Belarus and efforts to locate them continue.

The August 9 presidential vote is shaping up to be a tough race for incumbent Alyaksandr Lukashenka, an authoritarian leader who has been in power since 1994.

Lukashenka has cracked down on the opposition during the campaign, with the arrest of hundreds of people, including activists and bloggers – as well as some candidates.

With reporting by TASS