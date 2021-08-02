Leaked Audio Of Belarusian Athletics Officials Telling Sprinter To Leave Olympics

A leaked audio recording captures the conversation between Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and two of her country's track-and-field officials. Artur Shumak, the deputy director of Belarus's National Track-and-Field Olympic Training Center, and Yury Maisevich, the head coach of the Belarusian Olympic track-and-field team, can be heard telling her to leave the Olympic Games in Tokyo because of her comments on social media. Tsimanouskaya refused to return to Belarus and was later seen entering the Polish Embassy in Tokyo. The sportswoman has confirmed to Current Time the authenticity of her voice in the leaked recording. (Audio from Telegram/@nic_and_mike)